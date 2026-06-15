Netflix’s latest thriller asks a familiar question: What if you and your family were stuck in your own home for weeks, months, even years on end? It’s something the entire world has already answered with a lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — but in Louis Leterrier’s The Last House, the circumstances forcing the global populace to shelter in place are far more sinister, maybe even supernatural.

Wagner Moura and Greta Lee star as a husband and wife forced to keep their family alive when they realize they’re sealed within their home. Though it’s not just their house: the entire neighborhood, and maybe the whole world, is physically unable to step outside. There are no essential workers making deliveries, no hope of escape through the windows (which seem to magically reseal themselves when broken). As those weeks turn to years, the family is forced to grow their own food. There seems to be no escape — though once a supernatural threat starts skulking outside their house, the four walls of their home might be the safest place in the world.

The first trailer for The Last House teases the kind of conspiracy one might sooner find in a Steven Spielberg film, but that’s exactly the filmmaker that Letterier (of Fast X and Now You See Me fame) wanted to channel here. “I grew up with Steven Spielberg movies,” Leterrier told Tudum. “The Amblin movies where the houses were shot on location, there was that texture that just made it feel quite relatable.”

“That was the idea” behind The Last House. The eponymous home was built completely to scale, with all the bells and whistles that’d make it theoretically livable alongside elements that would “grow and age” with the family trapped inside. The Last House will also cover plenty of ground in this ordeal: Ann (Lee) and Jason’s (Moura) kids may start as such (played by Riley Chung and Noah Alexander Sosnowski), but as time passes in the house, we’ll see their roles taken on by older actors (Emma Ho and Gabriel Barbosa).

Leterrier is taking a massive swing with that idea alone, but the haunting presence keeping the family in their home will only add another wrinkle to his latest film. The mystery goes a long way in making The Last House feel so intriguing. It’s not every day that a Netflix Original feels like something you have to watch as soon as possible, and rarer still to feel that same sense of urgency for a pandemic-inspired story. If our expectations match the story we’ll eventually get, Letterier might have pulled off a very different magic trick with The Last House.

The Last House premieres August 7 on Netflix.