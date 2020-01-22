Wuhan flu: How to protect yourself from the mystery coronavirus

On Tuesday, a mysterious pneumonia-like virus that has gripped Asia made it to the United States. Dubbed 2019-nCoV, the virus, which originated in China, has sickened over 440 people and killed 8 people so far. The infected American is a man in his 30s who recently visited the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was first identified. Health officials told the New York Times the man, who is in Washington state, seems to be recovering.

But exactly how he — and everyone else — was infected with the virus is still unclear. New evidence suggests snakes may be carriers, but there's also signs that humans can give it to each other. As the outbreak grows, health officials are racing to learn how the virus spreads, how it impacts the body, and, crucially, how to contain it.

Right now, there are simply too many unknowns to draw many conclusions, Jonah Sacha, an immunologist and vaccine researcher, tells Inverse. But it is very possible that the virus could balloon into a global pandemic. Sacha likens that eventuality to the 1918 Spanish flu, which swept the world and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

“A new virus with the capability to spread between humans can cause significant mortality and disrupt society,” he says. “This virus might simply fizzle out or lead to a full blown pandemic. No matter which way it goes, it serves to underscore that our best protection against such threats is a continued investment in biomedical research.”

Here's what scientists know so far about the so-called “Wuhan flu,” the questions at the top of scientists' minds, and the best ways to protect yourself.

What is 2019-nCoV?

Experts have never seen a virus exactly like this before, but six other coronaviruses that infect humans which offer some clues, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control. Four of these viruses cause relatively minor flu-like symptoms, including fever, sore throat, cough, and a runny nose. But the other two coronaviruses can lead to the development of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory system (MERS) — both of which can prove fatal.

This photo taken on January 21, 2020 shows commuters wearing face masks arriving the Yichang East Railway Station, in China's central Hubei province. STR / Contributor / Getty Images

SARS conjures terrifying images of the 2003 coronavirus outbreak, which infected 8,098 people and killed 774 people across two dozen countries. The new coronavirus isn’t SARS, but officials don’t know how contagious or dangerous it is in comparison.

The CDC says people should look out for warning signs such as fever, cough, and trouble breathing, especially if they have recently travelled near the virus' epicenter, Wuhan. If you think you have the virus, seek medical attention at the nearest hospital.

How does Wuhan flu spread?

Coronaviruses are typically transmitted from animal to animal -- they’re common among bats, livestock, camels, and even household pets. But a recent analysis reveals this new virus seems to have leapt to humans from a new animal — snakes.

In a paper published this week, scientists analyzed the virus’ RNA sequences, tracing the virus back to the Hua Nan or South China Wholesale Seafood Market, where poultry, farm animals, snakes, and bats are sold. The findings suggest “cross‐species transmission from snake to humans," according to the paper.

But there are “growing indications” that the virus is spreading from person to person, too, the CDC says. But as for how quickly it spreads and how it spreads, experts aren’t sure. The CDC advises taking these precautions to protect yourself:

Wear a mask if you are infected or close to an infected person.

Clean surfaces with germ-killing disinfectant.

Cover up your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap.

How can we stop the virus?

There’s currently no specific treatment for the new coronavirus, NBC reports, but the US National Institutes of Health and a private company, Regeneron, are developing a vaccine to prevent "Wuhan flu."

Meanwhile, panic has risen as people anticipate the start of the Spring Festival holiday, when over 400 million Chinese people typically travel across the globe. The holiday kicks off with the Lunar New Year on Saturday.

In an effort to control the virus’s spread, Chinese officials are instituting a transportation “shut off,” the New York Times reports. City officials are grounding planes and stopping trains, ferries, and buses from leaving Wuhan. They also report installing 35 infrared thermometers and distributing 300 portable thermometers to airports and transport centers, according to local newspaper China Daily.

This image, from 2009, shows passengers being screened for high temperatures using an infrared camera upon arrival in Indonesia, one of the many measures the country took to prevent the spread of SARS. SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP / Getty Images

Chinese officials have also started screening people for signs and symptoms as they exit the country. They are searching cars entering and leaving Wuhan for wild animals or live poultry. Other countries that neighbor China are putting in place similar health-screening efforts, the CDC says.

Here in the US, passengers traveling from China are being screened at major airports, including New York's John F. Kennedy airport, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, NBC reports. Officials are looking for elevated body temperatures and may ask travelers to fill out questionnaires to gauge if they have any flu-like symptoms.

The CDC has released a level 2 travel alert, advising people traveling to Wuhan to avoid contact with sick people as well as animals, alive or dead.

Global public health agencies are cautiously bracing for the worst, following typical infectious disease protocols. The World Health Organization has called an emergency committee in Geneva, Switzerland, weighing whether to declare the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern" — a move which would put people and governments on high alert.

“We should absolutely be concerned any time a new pathogen emerges,” Sacha says. “It’s not often you see the markets stumble and pull back on the fears of a new virus, and that should be enough to give one pause.”