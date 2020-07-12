Caffeine fanatics, rejoice: A scientific study found that drinking coffee — more precisely four cups of coffee per day — is good for your long-term health, beyond being a welcome boost to your morning productivity. With benefits ranging from decreased heart disease risks to liver protection, it’s time to drink up — and using a unique coffee mug will make pouring refills a lot more satisfying. Heck, it might even make your refills stay warmer, longer if you spring for one of the double-walled or electronic temperature-controlling mugs out there.

Below you'll find coffee cups with different vibes, including the ultra-modern, the eco-friendly, and the tech-obsessed — even a few novelty options — that are perfect for use at home or the office. To find the end-all, be-all mug for you, make sure you check out the capacity, cleaning instructions, and durability to make sure it's in line with your current habits. Like drinking venti-sized cups? Opt for one that can hold up to 20 ounces. Are you naturally clumsy? Avoid glass in favor of stainless steel. Never ever hand-wash stuff? Skip options that require delicate care because an unwashed mug isn't going to help you out when you're in need of a fix. (Good news: all but one pick on this list are dishwasher safe.)

These eight upgraded coffee mugs will make even your average cup of joe feel a little more premium.

1. This 2-Pack Of Modern Glass Coffee Mugs

This sleek set of two modern coffee cups is made from double-walled glass for a futuristic floating effect that keeps your coffee hotter, longer and totally eliminates the need for coasters. "Completely cool to touch, while the drink inside stays warm," one shopper mentioned, adding, "I especially like the way lattes look in them." The borosilicate glass withstands high temperatures while a silicone vent at the bottom of each mug maintains air pressure between the two layers of glass. They’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe (and oven-proof up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit) but aren't entirely shatterproof. You can also buy this as a set of six in two different capacities.

2. An Artsy Handmade Ceramic Mug

These handmade coffee mugs are thrown, fired, and glazed by a family-owned company in northeast Oregon for an earthy, rustic, and lead-free mug with a seriously authentic appeal. No two are alike and each piece is initialed and dated by the artisan who made it. The pottery is ultra-sturdy, too – you can even put it in the oven (if you have a need for that) and, of course, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe. "I've had this mug for a few years now and use it every day to drink my morning coffee," one reviewer remarked of its longevity. Also check out their small coffee cups and large, 20-ounce ceramic mugs.

3. This Eco-Friendly Bamboo Mug With A Lid

Sustainable bamboo and stainless steel come together in this minimalist coffee mug. Bamboo is ultra-lightweight and water-resistant. The stainless steel interior is rust-proof and highly durable — you can knock it off your desk more than once without fear of dents or shatters. One Amazon shopper observed, "I've now had it for nearly two years, and the dark bamboo has developed a nice patina with time." If you’re heading out the door, simply pop on the included travel lid for a spill-free commute. It’s not microwavable for warming up refills, but it is dishwasher safe. You can also upgrade to the 14-ounce size.

4. This Zen-Looking Coffee Cup For The Minimalist

These minimalist ceramic cups are great for coffee and espresso drinks alike. They have a sloped interior that uses physics to make it easy (well, easier) to master your free pour technique. The double-walled ceramic mugs are so thick they skipped the handle, with a powder matte finish and recessed metal base. Incidentally, it's also great for drinks like matcha since the powder can't get lodged around the edge. "They stack well and look great on the shelf. Solid weight and good feel. Make sure that if you are pulling shots into it that you pre-heat the cup," one home barista shared in their review. Choose from four available sizes, including a demitasse set.

5. A Vintage Coffee Mug With Road Trip Vibes

A large, retro coffee mug dials up the nostalgia factor in ten road-trip prints that’ll inspire a Route 66 adventure when you’re stuck at a desk. "It's a super solid ceramic mug that will likely hold up for years to come," one shopper noted. The dishwasher- and microwave-safe designs don’t require special care, either.

6. The Travel Mug That Keeps Coffee Hottest For Longest

The Yeti coffee mug has double-walled insulation to keep your coffee at freshly brewed temperatures for hours. Its double-walled construction is made of stainless steel that works for hot or cold drinks, and a no-sweat exterior means you never have to use coasters again if you don’t want to. The clear standard lid makes it easy to see when you need a refill and is shatter-resistant. The BPA-free mug is not microwave safe, but it can go in the dishwasher. One shopper reported this kept their brew at temperature for six hours, but the average ran between two to four. "I use this mug every day to have my coffee. Sometimes I want hot, sometimes I want cold – either way, the mug insulates my coffee really well," one fan wrote.

7. And This Luxury Temperature-Controlled Mug

A temperature-controlled mug is something you didn’t know you needed. This one keeps your drink at literally the perfect temperature for over an hour and a half from a single charge, and comes with a high-tech charging coaster so your drink stays warm all damn day. Set the thermostat between 120 degrees Fahrenheit and 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and control it from your smartphone via the brand's app that even sends you notifications and saves your favorite presets so you don’t have to reprogram it each time. Its stainless steel mug is coated in ceramic to ward off scratches, and is hand-washable and submersible up to three feet deep for (nearly) accident-proof care.

8. This Giant Sriracha Mug (You Know Who You Are)

Bona fide hot sauce fans, kitsch lovers, and the perennially ironic need this oversized coffee mug in their lives. Even if you're not a "Sriracha is life" kind of person, this mug can hold the equivalent of a Starbucks venti that will last awhile without a refill, so you'll be fueled for a while. It’s made from easy-to-care-for ceramic that’s dishwasher and microwave safe. One shopper reported, "I have been using it daily for three weeks now and I must say this was a great purchase. The colors are bright and the finish seems durable. Plus I love hot sauces and Sriracha ranks high on my list of favorites. What's not to like?"