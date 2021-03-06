It’s pretty well-established that exercise is good for your brain, but according to a study published in 2018, even a mere 10 minutes of moderate exercise — like yoga or tai chi — can help improve your memory. Of course this memory- and flexibility-boosting workout requires comfort, regardless of whether you’re doing a quick sunrise salutation or a longer flow, and that starts with what you’re wearing. The best yoga pants for men are designed to give you full range of movement, thanks to loose silhouettes or stretchy fabrics like spandex. They also come in a variety of styles — like compression tights, shorts, and slim-fit joggers — so you can find the option that's most comfortable for you.

Like most workout gear, the best men’s yoga clothing is designed for comfort and movement. Many of the picks below are made with polyester or nylon to wick away sweat, as well as soft and breathable cotton to keep you cool. Some yoga clothes for men also include stretchy spandex to allow for ultimate flexibility during your yoga practice.

Since each of the picks on this list is made from workout-ready fabric, your biggest consideration is style. Whether you want loose yoga pants with a relaxed fit, men's yoga tights with compression to keep your blood moving, or lightweight joggers with tapered ankles, there’s sure to be a pair that complements your flow. I’ve also included various lengths, including shorts and three-quarter-length options, so you can keep cool even in hot yoga classes.

With that in mind, these are the best men's yoga pants on Amazon that offer comfort and style for your next workout.

1. These classic yoga pants

If you want a traditional formfitting option that you can be sure will stay out of the way when you go into crow, these just might be the best men's yoga pants, and they have the high ratings to back them up. Made from nylon and spandex, they're moisture-wicking and provide light compression and four-way stretch. The pants also have an elastic waistband, a gusseted crotch, and flat seams that allow for free range of movement with no chafing. Plus, there are two side pockets where you can stash your phone and other essentials.

According to a reviewer: “I liked the feel of the fabric, the compression is subtle but comforting, without impacting the freedom to move, plus they look great.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6, including navy, gray, and army green

2. These relaxed-fit sweatpants

If you want something less snug but still non-bulky, these relaxed-fit yoga pants are a fantastic option that will keep you comfortable through every pose. The pants are made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton and spandex and feature an adjustable drawstring waist and open-bottom legs, offering a wide range of movement. Plus, there are roomy side pockets for extra comfort and convenience.

According to a reviewer: “Awesome fit and great comfort! Yoga tested and they pass! I'm 6'2 and 200lbs and there was no restriction in my yoga movements.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6, including charcoal, navy blue, and wine red

3. These tapered-leg joggers

These tapered-leg joggers are a versatile option that’s comfortable for yoga and other workouts, as well as lounging and running errands. They’re made from 100% polyester with a smooth exterior and soft interior, and they wick moisture away to keep you dry. For extra comfort, there’s a drawcord waistband, ribbed cuffs, and multiple pockets, including an internal phone pocket.

According to a reviewer: “Best joggers I’ve ever bought, use them for yoga, lounging around the house, weight lifting, running, even just to go around town and run errands.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large with tall options

Available colors: 19, including toddy green, mineral blue, and classic black

4. These lightweight jersey pants in big & tall sizes

When it comes to comfort, these lightweight jersey sweatpants are an excellent choice. The relaxed-fit pants are made from cotton and polyester for softness and stretch, and even though they have a traditional sweatpants vibe, they're non-bulky, so they won't get between you and the mat. The pants feature a concealed drawstring waistband for an adjustable fit, and there are convenient side-seam pockets and a back button pocket. The pants are available in three styles: big, tall, and big and tall.

According to a reviewer: “Nice weight and very cool and comfortable.”

Available sizes: Large — 9X, with big, tall, and big and tall options

Available colors: 10, including heather slate blue, navy, and black

5. These knee-length joggers

Made from cotton and polyester, these highly rated three-quarter-length jogger pants feature mesh on the inner thighs to keep you cool while you work up a sweat. The knee-length yoga pants also have a drawstring elastic waistband and ribbed cuffs for a comfortable fit, as well as two zippered side pockets and a back pocket. You can choose from two-tone options like the pants pictured here, or solid colors — but keep in mind that the solids don't have mesh panels at the thighs.

According to a reviewer: “Exceptional quality, the pockets are nice size, can easily store my wallet in one and iPhone XR in the other. The zippers are very quality. And i’ve done Hot yoga, worked out, and ran in these and they excel in comfort in all areas.”

Available sizes: 30 — 40

Available colors and styles: 12, including red, dark gray, and black

6. These highly rated yoga shorts

If you favor shorts for your flow, these breathable yoga shorts have an impressive 4.7-star overall rating and hundreds of positive reviews. An easy way to stay cool during hot yoga, they’re made from a blend of nylon and polyester with an antimicrobial treatment to offer four-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and odor resistance. What’s more, the flexible fabric is designed to prevent bunching up as you move through your poses. Plus, there’s a hidden drawstring waistband and a nonrestrictive boxer brief lining for maximum comfort.

According to a reviewer: “The fit is perfect and these shorts are amazingly soft, comfortable, and super stretchy. They move with my body when I’m doing any sort of movement based practices, whether I’m working out, doing yoga, or crossfit.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6, including heather gray, heather green, and black

7. A pair of shorts in big & tall sizes

To keep you cool for your entire flow, you might want to slip into a pair of these lightweight athletic shorts. They're made with a blend of breathable cotton and moisture-wicking polyester, along with a touch of spandex for stretch. The elastic waistband with drawstring closure offers a customizable fit, and there are side-seam pockets for convenience.

According to a reviewer: "These shorts are fantastic. [...] They are so comfortable. They are a great value for the price. I'm ordering more."

Available sizes: XX-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 7, including black, port red, and heather gray

8. These loose and breathable yoga pants

With a loose fit, these cotton-polyester yoga pants are another sure choice for comfort. The lightweight linen pants are soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking, and they have a drawstring waist for an adjustable fit. Plus, there are convenient side pockets where you can stash essentials. You can also opt for straight-leg pants or a shorter, mid-calf style.

According to a reviewer: “I own three pairs and they are nothing but durable. From yoga, beach, camping, music festivals these pants go with me everywhere.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 27, including navy blue, coffee, and light khaki

9. A pair of streamlined compression yoga tights

If you want a pocket-free, streamlined silhouette and full range of movement, these men's yoga tights are a best-selling option with over 16,000 reviews on Amazon. They’re made from polyester and spandex for moisture-wicking, stretch, and breathability, and the mesh panels help increase ventilation. Plus, the light compression can help stimulate circulation and prevent muscle fatigue. There’s a range of styles and colors to choose from, including classic black, camo print, and black with blue, green, or red accents. You can purchase a single pair of pants or opt for two- and three-packs.

According to a reviewer: “Wear these for yoga 4 times a week and it's GREAT!”