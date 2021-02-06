You’re probably already aware of the physical health benefits of regular exercise, but did you know it can also make you smarter? According to research, moderate to high-intensity aerobic exercise may help improve cognitive function, boosting your memory, concentration, and learning capabilities. To make sure you're always ready to move, the best track pants are constructed with performance-ready fabrics like polyester and spandex to wick away moisture and allow for full range of movement — and they’re equally comfortable for lounging around the house. Plus, track pants come in a range of colors and fits, so you can find a pair that you feel great in.

With the rise of athleisure wear, track pants are now versatile enough to be worn when working out or even going out. That being said, most track pants are designed with exercise in mind, so they’re made from moisture-wicking polyester, which is sometimes blended with spandex for stretch or cotton for breathability. And if you plan on exercising outdoors on cold days, you might want to look for insulating track pants or a pair lined with fleece for extra softness and warmth.

Beyond that, you’ll want to consider style and performance. For example, the best track pants for running and soccer will have zippered ankle cuffs that won't get in the way, along with stretchy panels that allow for full movement. On the other hand, track pants for lounging or going out might have a more relaxed fit, and some might even boast style-forward patterns or a vintage-inspired velour finish. So whether you're looking to work up a sweat or just working from home, these are the best track pants on Amazon.

1. The Adidas track pants with 23,000+ reviews

The Adidas Tiro 19 training pants are a best-seller on Amazon, with over 23,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating. Boasting the classic Adidas aesthetic, the 100% polyester pants are breathable and quick-drying, and they have a slim fit with tapered and zippered ankles — ideal if you're looking to minimize bulk. And thanks to the stretchy panels on the legs, you'll get full range of motion, which makes these a great choice for running, soccer, or any other high-movement activity.

According to a reviewer: “These are tailored to fit pretty slim and fit really well [...] The pants are super comfy and provide just enough warmth to be useful but allow enough airflow to be good to work out in. I ran with them in the 50F range and they were just right. The material is really soft, so they also lend themselves really well for lounging around the house.”

Available sizes: X-Small - 4X, with long & tall lengths

Available colors and styles: 55, including olive, dark blue, and maroon

2. A pair of insulated Nike track pants for extra warmth

These relaxed-fit Nike track pants are insulated to keep you warm on chilly days, regardless of whether you’re training out in the cold or just relaxing at home. The 100% polyester pants are moisture-wicking, so you’ll stay dry and comfortable, and there’s also a drawstring elastic waistband and pockets for maximum comfort.

According to a reviewer: “Nice fit and comfortable and warm.”

Available sizes: Small - 4X

Available colors and styles: 6, including black, heather gray, and dark gray

3. These versatile pants in extended sizes

Simple and straightforward, these versatile track pants are equally great for both working out and hanging out. The polyester pants are moisture-wicking to keep you dry, and they’ve got a comfortable elastic waistband with a drawstring, on-seam pockets, and open-bottom hems. Choose from solids or options with stripes on the sides.

According to a reviewer: “Comfortable and yet stylish enough for weekend wear ! Love these.”

Available sizes: Large - 6X, with tall length options

Available colors and styles: 7, including black, burgundy, and royal blue

4. The relaxed fit track pants with a budget-friendly price-tag

These Hanes track pants offer a relaxed fit for all-day comfort, and they feature temperature-regulating technology to keep you cool and dry. Made from 100% polyester, the pants are moisture-wicking and quick-drying, and other comfortable features include side seam pockets, open-bottom hems, and an elastic waistband with a drawcord.

According to a reviewer: “I work from home and men's training pants are my preferred "uniform" for long days at my desk. These are nice and baggy on me, very comfortable to sit in.”

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 2 (black and slate blue)

5. The vintage-inspired velour Fila track pants

Not only are these velour Fila track pants extremely comfortable, but they boast a vintage-inspired style that’s effortlessly cool. With an athletic, color-block design, the polyester pants feature an embroidered Fila logo, elastic drawstring waist, and pockets. Pick up the matching jacket and make it a set.

According to a reviewer: “The track pants worked quite well w/the rest of my ensemble.”

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 1

6. A pair of fleece-lined track pants with ankle zips

Lined with fleece for extra warmth, these are some of the best track pants for winter. Despite the added insulation, the polyester-spandex pants still wick away moisture to keep you warm and dry if you work up a sweat. An elastic drawstring waistband, ankle zips, and pockets provide even more comfort.

According to a reviewer: “These feel good as hell and they fit just right.”

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 6

7. These style-forward track pants with an optional jacket

For a style-forward athleisure look, the Screenshot track pants are an excellent option, and they come in a wide range of colors and patterns. The polyester-spandex pants are equally great for training, relaxing, or going out, and the pockets and elastic drawstring waist maximize comfort and convenience. Plus, you can pick up a matching jacket (sold separately) to complete the tracksuit look.

According to a reviewer: “I like the material, so soft and comfortable to wear, and just a little stretchy. Very happy with this purchase.”