There are many good reasons to try for a full night’s sleep, but did you know that adding just 29 minutes of sleep per night can help improve mindfulness the next day? (Which, ahem, may help improve stress levels.) With benefits like that, it’s worth making every effort to sleep well, including finding the most comfortable pajamas to wear to bed. The best men’s pajama pants will be breathable and lightweight to keep you cool in summer, or thick and warm to keep you cozy in the winter. And since they come in various styles and sizes, you’re guaranteed to find a pair you’ll love snoozing in.

Many pajama pants are made from 100% cotton, which is lightweight and breathable, making it a perfect choice for summer or hot sleepers (although it’s great for year-round wear, too). And to stay comfortable on cold nights, you might want fleece or flannel pajama pants, which are warm, thick, and soft to the touch. And since sleeping is all about comfort, if you’d like some added stretch, you can look for pajama pants made with polyester, spandex, or elastane. Another plus for polyester: It’s excellent at wicking moisture away from your body to keep you dry.

Style-wise, you’ve got a variety of options to choose from, including relaxed-fit pajama pants and joggers in a range of colors and patterns — as well as a pair of reviewer-favorite shorts. From classic plaid flannel to basic cotton and more, these are the best men’s pajama pants that you can wear to bed or while lounging around the house.

1. These basic & breathable 100% cotton pants

When it comes to comfort, you can’t go wrong with this pair of breathable 100% cotton pajama pants with on-seam pockets. They’re versatile enough to wear in any season, but their breathability makes them extra-comfortable in summer. The best-selling pants boast over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and feature a flexible waistband with an adjustable drawcord, so you can find the right fit. Plus, the pants are tag-free to maximize comfort. Choose from black, gray heather, and blue.

According to a reviewer: “They are so soft and feel so good on my body. For me the thickness of the material is perfect. They are just right where they are light enough for warmer weather and also heavy enough to still keep you warm in the cold winter months.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

2. These soft jersey PJ pants in extended sizes

If you want pj’s that feel as comfy as your favorite T-shirt, these jersey knit pants have earned rave reviews for their softness. The 100% cotton pants have on-seam pockets, an elastic drawstring waistband, and a relaxed, straight-leg fit that’s great for sleeping and lounging. Choose from six colors, including light gray heather, burgundy, and black.

According to a reviewer: “So glad I found these Pajama pants. They are truly a relaxing fit for around the house in the evenings.”

Available sizes: 2X — 6X, with tall options

Available colors: 6

3. A pair of fleece pajama pants for chilly nights

These highly rated fleece pajama pants are perfect for cold weather since they’re made from warm and fuzzy polyester micro-fleece that feels soft to the touch. They feature side pockets and a comfortable drawstring and elastic waistband. Also great: There are 17 colors and styles to choose from, including classic black, camouflage green, and red buffalo plaid for cozy mountain vibes.

According to a reviewer: “Awesome PJs. They're quite thick and fuzzy so they're great for the cold winter.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

4. A pair of classic flannel pajama pants

If you want a cold-weather option that’s a little less thick than fleece, these flannel pajama pants are a classic pick. The soft, warm pants are made from 100% cotton and feature deep pockets and an elastic waistband with a twill drawcord that you can adjust for the most comfortable fit. There are five plaid colors to choose from, including blue, green, and navy.

According to a reviewer: “Very comfortable. Light but still warm and has front pockets that are handy.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 3

5. These lightweight joggers made with breathable cotton

More lightweight than your standard daytime sweats, these jogger pants are perfect for sleeping and lounging. The jersey pants have cuffed ankles that prevent the legs from riding up while you sleep, and there are deep pockets and an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawcord. The pants are available in black, navy, and gray heather, and you’ll want to keep in mind that the solid shades are 100% cotton, while the gray heather is a cotton-polyester blend. You can also purchase this popular option in a two-pack if you want to stock up.

According to a reviewer: “They are soft, warm and comfortable. Perfect for sleeping and lounging around.”

Available sizes: Small — 6X, with tall options

Available colors: 3

6. These moisture-wicking pants for hot sleepers

If you’re a hot sleeper, these moisture-wicking sleep pants can help you stay comfortable throughout the night. The relaxed-fit polyester-spandex pants are stretchy and quick-drying, and they feature pockets and an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring. Choose from four classic colors: heather gray, navy, black, and royal blue heather.

According to a reviewer: “Perfect pajama/lounge pants. They are soft and sweat evaporates quickly so you stay cool at night. Nice elastic waist and perfect length.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

7. These soft & stretchy modal pants

For exceptional softness and stretch, you can’t go wrong with these Calvin Klein modal pants. The lounge pants are made from a breathable blend of modal, polyester, and elastane, and they feature side pockets, tapered leg openings, and a stretchy logo waistband for ultimate comfort. Choose from three colors: black, blue shadow, and gray heather.

According to a reviewer: “I was flabbergasted at how comfortable they are. Soft, stretchy and they feel amazing.”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

Also great: A pair of comfortable cotton shorts

An affordable buy, these comfortable jersey shorts feel as soft as your most lived-in T-shirt, so it’s no surprise they’re a best-seller on Amazon with more than 17,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating. The shorts are available in six colors — the solid shades are 100% cotton, while the heather options are a cotton-polyester blend. Each pair has pockets, an elastic waistband, and a hidden drawstring for maximum comfort. Choose from colors like navy, charcoal heather, and black.

According to a reviewer: “These fit perfectly. The drawstring helps to make the fit just right. They are comfortable breathable t-shirt like material. For this price, we ordered a few more!”