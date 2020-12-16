Here’s some good news: According to research, not only do vacations help you feel relaxed, but they can also help increase your lifespan. Of course, a relaxing getaway isn't always possible, but if you're planning on spending the weekend catching up on some well-deserved R&R no matter where you are, a good pair of lounge pants can go a long way in upgrading the comfort factor. Made from soft materials like cotton and fleece, the best men’s lounge pants feature comfortable elastic waistbands and a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted as you do absolutely nothing.

Lounge pants for men capitalize on comfortable materials, like breathable and lightweight cotton, moisture-wicking polyester, and super-soft jersey knit — which will feel a lot like your favorite worn-in T-shirt. And for cold seasons when you might be in the mood for extra warmth, you can opt for a pair of pants lined in fuzzy sherpa or fleece that'll make it feel like your legs are wrapped up in blankets.

As far as style goes, options run the gamut, ranging from classic joggers to sporty track pants to relaxed-fit sweats with straight legs that'll give you plenty of breathing room. Regardless of which style you prefer, all these options have an elastic waistband for optimal comfort. So queue up your next TV marathon, gather some snacks, and scroll through for the best men’s lounge pants.

1. These classic fleece joggers

When it comes to loungewear, you can’t go wrong with this pair of highly-rated joggers with ribbed ankles. These soft, fleece-lined pants are made from 100% polyester, and they have an elastic drawstring waist, side pockets, and a back pocket. Even better, they're available in a wide range of colors, as well as a cargo style if you're in the mood for an extra set of pockets.

Available colors and styles: 39

Available sizes: X-Small - 6X

According to a reviewer: “These things are unbelievably comfortable and cozy. The material is soft and flexible, so you have plenty of range of motion.”

2. A pair of soft jersey sleep pants

Boasting more than 11,000 five-star reviews, these jersey knit lounge pants are as soft and comfortable as your favorite T-shirt. Made from a blend of lightweight cotton and polyester, they feature a relaxed fit all the way through the leg, a drawstring elastic waistband, side pockets, and a single-button fly. Choose from a one-pack or two-pack of pants in a handful of colors.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small - 3X

According to a reviewer: “Probably the most comfortable Sleep/Lounge pant I've every owned. Material is high quality, fit is perfect with a great waist band [...] Even the pockets have a nice feel, not the same material as the pant but more like a pocket lining in a suit, seriously."

3. These breathable printed cotton pants

These printed pants are made from 100% cotton, so they’re soft and breathable enough to wear in any season, and they're comfortable for sleeping in, too. The lightweight pajama pants have a relaxed fit, an elastic drawstring waistband, and side pockets. Aside from several print and plaid options, including stripes, sailboat flags, and a classic anchor print.

Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: Small - 6X (big and tall sizes available)

According to a reviewer: “These are the most comfortable lounge/sleep pants I've ever found. Very lightweight and great fit.”

4. The classic Adidas soccer pants

A workout and loungewear staple, these classic Adidas training pants have earned more than 14,000 reviews and 4.7-star overall rating. The pants are made from moisture-wicking polyester, and the slim fit and stretchy material allows for full range of movement. There’s an elastic waistband with an inner drawcord, zippered side pockets, and ankle zippers.

Available colors: 50

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

According to a reviewer: “Very comfortable. Can lounge around and can also be worn to work out!”

5. These fleece sweats in big & tall sizes

Take it easy in these uber-comfortable fleece sweats that come in a range of big and tall sizes. They're made from a soft and breathable blend of cotton and polyester, and feature an elasticized waist, on-seam pockets, and relaxed, straight-fit legs.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2X - 6X (tall options available)

According to a reviewer: "Fantastic quality. I absolutely love these sweatpants! I'm a big guy and these pants fit, wash, feel great."

6. These ultra-soft modal pants

You’ll have no trouble getting some R&R in these lightweight lounge pants made from a blend of modal, polyester, and elastane for maximum comfort, softness, and stretch. They feature the classic Calvin Klein logo waistband, side pockets, and tapered leg openings.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

According to a reviewer: “What a great pair of lounge pants! I'm super impressed with how soft and comfy they are - even more than I expected.”

7. The cozy sherpa-lined pants

When the cold weather hits, slip into these sherpa-lined fleece pants for a day of lounging. The pants are made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, and have an elastic drawstring waistband and side pockets. Choose from elasticized ankle or straight leg styles.

Available colors and styles: 8

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

According to a reviewer: “Nice winter weight fleece. Nice warm fleece lining and heavyweight material. I'm quite pleased.”

8. These soft flannel pants

Made from 100% cotton, these flannel lounge pants are soft, breathable, and comfortable for hours of sleeping, TV-watching, or puttering around the house. The flannel pajama pants have an elastic drawstring waistband, side pockets, single-button fly, and a roomy straight-leg cut. Chose from a variety of solids, prints, and plaids.

Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

According to a reviewer: “These were just what I needed for cold mornings lounging around on the weekend. Super soft and a great fit. The waistband elastic holds perfectly such that the drawstring is almost unnecessary. Love these

9. A pair of relaxed-fit sweats

These relaxed-fit sweatpants are ideal for post-workout rest and relaxation, and they’re also great for all-day lounging when you don’t feel like breaking a sweat. The soft cotton-blend lounge pants have roomy straight legs, an elastic drawstring waistband, and deep side pockets.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

According to a reviewer: “My new fave all-purpose comfort pants! [...] The fabric is just awesome! It is a medium-weight fabric that is cool to the touch, extremely soft, and has 4-way stretch..."

10. These cargo scrubs with a zipper fly

If you want a blend of function and comfort, these cargo scrub pants are the way to go. The polyester-cotton pants feature a zip fly, elastic drawstring waistband, four cargo pockets, two slash pockets, and a patch pocket on the back. Keep in mind, though, these are a little less soft and cozy than some of the other options on the list, but they're a fantastic choice if you're looking for something you can wear outside of the house too.

Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small - 5X

According to a reviewer: “Excellent lounge around the house pants. Solid colors, so if I end up working in the yard, it's not obvious I have on lounging pants. Excellent fit and material.”

11. The moisture-wicking sport pants

Made with moisture-wicking polyester fabric that’s designed to adapt to your body temperature, these sport lounge pants will keep you cool and comfortable all day — and they’re great for the gym as well as lounging. They’ve got an elastic waistband, side pockets, an open-bottom hem, and a contrasting racer stripe down each leg.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

According to a reviewer: “Very good quality and the fit is nice. Lightweight for summer.”