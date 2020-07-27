The Abstract Podcast
Covid-19: Staying ahead of the game
In this episode, we discuss how ”smart ring” technology and “human challenge trials” can emerge as key scientific tools.
As researchers work around the clock to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, the novel coronavirus that’s sickened over 15 million people globally, we’ve seen human, scientific, and technological resources mobilize like never before.
Faced with widespread economic losses and mounting public pressure, scientists are banding together in the global fight against Covid-19, doing everything possible to bring about a quicker end to the pandemic.
From smart-tech wearable innovations that monitor symptoms to the “human challenge trial” volunteers making sacrifices to save others from the virus, the coronavirus has us pulling out all the stops, experimenting with technology — and on ourselves — to stay ahead of the Covid-19 curve.
Our first story is about Covid-19 tracking ”smart rings” that can monitor users’ heart rate, body temperature, and breathing patterns. With the NBA's restart offering players the option to use these wearable sensors, researchers hope this unique testing ground can provide Big Tech with new opportunities to shift gears and help fight the coronavirus.
Our second story is about a growing group of volunteers willing to take science into their own hands and deliberately get infected with the novel coronavirus. Would-be volunteers hope these “human challenge trials” can speed up the vaccine development process and offer a new sense of purpose amid uncertain times.
Read the original Inverse stories:
- The NBA smart rings are helpful but players should be skeptical
- Human volunteers explain why they're ready to get Covid-19 on purpose
