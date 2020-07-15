Quarantine quitters and quarantine dreams

After months of quarantine, Americans have been jolted into undeniable new challenges — faced with accepting strange new realities, or in some cases, forced into creating new ones.

Whether it’s taking drastic measures to ensure our livelihood or transforming our bizarre nightmares into anxiety-fighting tools, quarantine can ultimately prepare us for life’s biggest threats to come and make us better at managing our own greatest fears — one vivid new reality at a time.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss how lockdown became the perfect time to quit smoking and turn dreams into new realities.

Our first story is about how the coronavirus pandemic provided life-long smokers with new motivation to quit the habit. As a trusted coping mechanism turns into an imminent threat, the drive to finally stop smoking during a pandemic is often met with one very difficult question: How exactly do you quit while the world is retreating into quarantine?

Our second story is about the vivid coronavirus-related dreams you’re having. Ranging from hopeful to terrifying, it turns out our weird new pandemic dreams aren't just strange – they have an upside. With research suggesting they can help prepare the brain for real-life situations, understanding what our feelings and anxieties are in quarantine can offer us a healthy new way to express these emotions.

Read the original Inverse stories here:

Where to find us:

Subscribe to The Abstract wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher

Follow Emma Betuel on Twitter

Follow Inverse on Twitter

We're hosted and produced by Tanya Bustos

—