Men and Covid-19: Why they're getting hit harder

Over the course of the pandemic, it’s become alarmingly clear that men, especially older ones, are getting sicker and dying from Covid-19 more often than women. But why the male population has been hit harder isn’t well understood.

As scientists look to hormones, biology, and behavior for clues, a breakthrough study gets closer to explaining this puzzling Covid-19 gap between the sexes. The latest evidence suggests women may have a more robust immune response and brings scientists closer to understanding how our defense systems take on the disease.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss how the coronavirus seems to make men sicker than women.

Our first story is about the troubling data that reveals Covid-19 is killing more men than women. After pulling apart the complicated factors driving the sex breakdown, scientists have zeroed in on four specific theories. With this growing evidence, experts remain hopeful about developing better treatment options for men and women along the way.

Our second story examines how immune system differences may be skewing male Covid-19 fatality rates. While researchers argue that factors beyond biology have to be considered, understanding these immune differences could help us find new ways to fight the disease.

