Doctors poised to fight the coronavirus feel “left and hung out to dry

The hospitals where Derek Farley, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, works are not overrun with Covid-19 patients. Yet.

But he is already preparing for dark days ahead.

If things continue the way they are going, Farley believes it is only a matter of time before he will have to trade in medical-grade protective masks for a MacGyvered snorkel. And he is not alone

Farley works in two free-standing emergency rooms and two surgical hospitals as an independent contractor. Last Friday, he treated his first Covid-19 patient. His experience is far from that of doctors treating an onslaught of patients in cities like New York City, but very soon he anticipates a similar surge.

"We're starting to see it, even in small-town Texas," he says.

"I know it's going to get worse."

The reality on the ground

The stark truth is there are not enough supplies to weather the coming storm, he says.

Already, his hospital has started to ration N95 masks, which can help protect doctors from the droplets that spread coronavirus. At one hospital he works that, there are only two sets of goggles which can prevent the virus from contacting mucus membranes in the eyes, he says.

That's why he went into his garage pulled out a snorkel and mask, and then attached an N95 respirator to the snorkel's spout.

It wasn't perfect, but when he put it on his Facebook feed, he started to get emails from his own colleagues and doctors as far away as White Plains, New York, asking him how he did it.

"The policy makers didn't foresee this or put any readily actionable plan that would help us out."

That interest is symptomatic of the harsh reality that, despite efforts to flatten the curve and avoid the overwhelm of healthcare systems, medical supplies have been pushed to the limit.

This is especially true in New York City, where current case numbers stand around 26,000.

In a widely circulated New York Times video taken from inside a hospital in Queens, an emergency room doctor describes how, despite official assurances that hospitals are keeping up with the need for supplies, key tools like ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) have dangerously dwindled.

That sentiment is in line with statements from leading medical groups like the American Hospital Association, the American Nurses Association and the American Medical Association.

In a co-written letter addressed to President Trump, the leaders of those groups write:

"Even with the infusion of supplies from the strategic stockpile and other federal resources, there will not be enough medical supplies, including ventilators, to respond to the projected COVID-19 outbreak."

New York, but everywhere

In places that have yet experience a New York City-like caseload, doctors like Farley's impressive ingenuity is not a cure for the problems facing his hospital, he says.

Instead, it is a symptom of a far more dangerous disease: Doctors simply need more resources to fight the coronavirus, partially because of hoarding of equipment, but also because of inadequate actions from regulators, he says.

Farley and his snorkel mask contraption which is a makeshift measure to protect against exposure to coronavirus droplets.

"The policy makers didn't foresee this or put any readily actionable plan that would help us out. You're asking us to intubate these folks and expose ourselves without the proper equipment. It really feels like we've been left and hung out to dry," Farley says.

To fight Covid-19, caregivers like Farley need gear to protect themselves. That requires equipment like N95 respirator masks, a PAPR (a hooded system), or other eye protection. Especially when treating patients that require intubation, that equipment is essential.

"We’re not there yet, but we’re trying to conserve so we don’t get there."

"If you don't have good facial protection, your likelihood of inhaling aerosolized droplets that are full of virus goes way way up," he says.

A recent survey of more than 8,200 nurses from all 50 states produced by National Nurses United (a nurses' union) found that only 55 percent of nurses had access to N95 masks. Only 27 percent had access to PAPRs, and only 24 could confirm that their employer had the tools on hand to survive a patient surge (worryingly, 38 percent of nurses didn't know the answer to that question).

A spokesperson for Vizient, a healthcare services company that specializes in medical-supply chains tells Inverse that hospitals have upped their purchase rates for medical supplies in response.

Vizient serves more than half of the nation’s healthcare organizations.

"We’ve heard reports that some Vizient hospital members are purchasing 10x their normal demand of critical PPE supplies," says Cathy Denning, who works at Vizient. There is also a critical need with some hospitals for additional ventilators.

"I don't think we're confident that the supply chain is actually working."

Some hospitals that have yet to hit a surge in patients are preemptively rationing their supplies. That is the case in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Megan Lane-Fall is an intensive care doctor. She is also a professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We’re not in surge, we don’t look like New York or Louisiana or Georgia or Florida. We’re not there yet, but we’re trying to conserve so we don’t get there," she tells Inverse.

One of the major issues hospitals are facing, Lane-Fall says, is that the supply chain for medical supplies, from top to bottom, appears to be disrupted. When doctors ask for masks, they tend to get them, she says. But when they ask for PAPRs, she is never sure what is going to arrive in each shipment.

"There are interruptions in what is actually getting delivered to us. We know that this isn’t unique to us," she says.

Fundamentally, there's worry that the supply chain just isn't trustworthy, she says, That, in turn, drives the need to come up with contingency plans, conservation strategies, or, in some cases, makeshift devices in the vein of Farley's snorkel.

"I don't think we're confident that the supply chain is actually working, which makes us even more worried and needing to conserve the PPE that we have," she says.

What needs to change?

Restoring faith in the supply chain begins with providing a "massive uptick in the production of medical equipment," Lane-Fall says. That includes PPE, as well as ventilators, and other key medical supplies.

3M, a major manufacturer for medical equipment, has already committed to doubling mask production. There are other options on the table, too.

"We need other companies that are not traditionally making this material to make it," Lane-Fall says.

Thankfully, this is starting to happen. Ford and GE Healthcare have committed to manufacturing PAPR devices alongside 3M. Tool manufacturer Harbor Freight committed to donating all masks, gloves, and face shields to hospitals. And Elon Musk has committed to donating "hundreds of ventilators to New York Hospitals," per a tweet from New York City's mayor, Bill de Blasio.

Trump has consistently waffled on whether he is committed to invoking the Defense Production Act, which would allow the government to have a more direct hand in ensuring that companies make such supplies.

But that Act isn't a panacea. Even if we do manage to get more equipment into some hospitals via private industry, it is far from a guarantee that that equipment will reach hospitals across the US, especially those in rural areas, like those Farley works at.

On March 23, President Trump announced FEMA, the country's disaster relief agency, has appointed a Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force, headed by Rear Admiral John Polowczyk. It will be their job to try to match all the different medical manufacturers with the hospitals that need resources most. But during that same White House press conference, Polowczyk noted that how to do that is still an open question.

Meanwhile, Farley worries he and other doctors may not get what he needs in time.

"The nightmare becomes if we get as busy as New York, and all of Fort Worth and Dallas have saturated their hospitals, and I've got somebody who needs to be on a ventilator for an extended period of time," he says. "Where am I going to send this person?"

New York City is already demonstrating the dire toll these shortages have. And in places that are on the brink of a Covid-19 patient influx, the clock is ticking.