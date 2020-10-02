2 types of exercise can boost mental health

better, faster, stronger
Why exercise can be a "powerful tool."
Exercise does a lot more than make you sweat. It builds muscle, strengthens bones, supports a healthy heart, and lengthens lifespan.
Some research on working out suggests it can prevent 35 different chronic conditions, ranging from type 2 diabetes to cancer.
Decades of research also show exercise is a vital tool to manage mental health. Working out regularly can create lasting positive changes in the brain, lowering anxiety, depression, and stress levels.