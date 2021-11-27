Establishing a regular exercise routine can benefit your health, and researchers are discovering long-term benefits of physical movement like stimulating bone regeneration and boosting your immune system. And when building an exercise routine, it’s important to make sure you have all the right gear, including the perfect pair of workout pants for how you move. The best workout pants for men are made from breathable material that helps regulate your temperature and wick away sweat, and they’re designed to allow a full range of movement for the type of exercise you will be doing.

All of the workout pants below are made from materials that’ll keep you comfortable while being active but the best for you will depend on your needs. For example, pants made with synthetic fibers like polyester or nylon and blended with spandex are lightweight, moisture-wicking, and stretchy. Cotton is soft, breathable, and absorbent, and it can be blended with synthetic fibers for better sweat-wicking performance.

Finally, consider the shape that’ll be the most comfortable for you while you move. Form-fitting pants are great for weightlifting, yoga, and high-intensity movement, and some even offer compression that can help improve a runner’s endurance performance. On the other hand, joggers and sweatpants offer a relaxed fit and usually have an elastic drawstring waistband that you can adjust for comfort. These workout pants are great for warming up your muscles, but if you’re running, choose a pair with tapered ankles to avoid tripping on the fabric.

Ready to add a new pair or two to your exercise routine? Scroll on for the best workout pants for men on Amazon right now.

1. The lightweight joggers with breathable mesh panels

These running joggers are lightweight with added mesh side panels to help increase airflow and breathability while you work out — and thanks to an inner drawstring waistband, you can adjust the size to fit just right. They also have zippered pockets so you can bring your phone and keys along on your run. The pants are made from a nylon and spandex blend with a tapered cuff at the ankle, meaning won’t have excessive material getting in the way of your stride.

According to a reviewer: “The pants fit well, tight around the ankles and calves, a bit of room in the thighs. There are mesh panels on the sides of the upper thigh to help breathe [...] Zipper pockets seem to be well designed and durable.

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 9, including black, navy, and khaki

2. These classic joggers with a retro style

These classic joggers offer a durable 50/50 cotton and polyester mix that will keep you warm during your workout. They are cuffed at the ankle but more relaxed through the leg so that you have plenty of room as you move. The pants have a stretchy elastic waistband, and according to reviewers, there’s a drawstring for an adjustable fit. They also feature pockets so you can carry a few personal items with you. These joggers are available in nine different colors and backed by a 4.7-star overall rating with over 22,000 reviews.

According to a reviewer: “I don't normally write reviews but these joggers are awesome, especially for the price. They are tapered fit around the calves, not baggy like casual sweatpants which keeps your legs surprisingly warm and comfortable and as a jogger I wear these while running and around home. I like them so much that I'm considering buying another pair so I have one for workouts and one for casual wear.”

Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 9, including black, granite heather, and navy

3. The slim-fit warm-up pants

Made from 100% polyester, these training pants are lightweight, moisture-absorbing, and great for warmups and workouts. The slim-fit pants feature a drawstring closure and ankle zips, so you can get them off over your shoes before heading to the field. They also have zippered side pockets to keep small items secure while you’re moving. The pants are available in two colors and are backed by a 4.6-star overall rating after 2,000 reviews.

According to a reviewer: “These are great for a wide range of athletic activities as well as just lounging around. Better look than most athletic pants because of the nice material. The narrow ankle hug allows for intricate footwork, and the zipper makes it easy to put on for warm-up and cool down and take off for performance.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

4. The soft, fleece activewear pants

Available in 11 different colors and made from a cotton-polyester blend, these fleece activewear pants can keep you warm during a workout or while lounging around the house. They have two side pockets and one internal pocket where you can hold your wallet or phone, and there’s an elastic drawstring waistband so you can adjust them for your comfort. Under Armour has a strong reputation when it comes to workout gear and Amazon shoppers agree, giving these pants more than 7,000 five-star reviews.

According to a reviewer: “Soft, comfortable athletic pants. The "L" is true to size, though definitely a fitted cut, on my average-to-athletic 5'10" frame. That makes them suitable both for exercise and for athleisure wear. Deep pockets, with the right-side having a key pocket inside the main pocket.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X, including large and tall sizes

Available colors: 11, including blue, light gray, and charcoal

5. The cropped compression pants

Designed to encourage blood flow, these three-quarter length compression pants can be worn as is or under a pair of sweatpants or joggers. Made from a polyester and spandex blend with an elastic waistband, these compression tights wick away sweat to help you stay cool during an intense workout. This stretchy material means it’s good for all kinds of exercise, like running, yoga, climbing, biking, or sports. These pants are available as singles or as a three-pack.

According to a reviewer: “Perfect fit! The stitching is very neat. The material is high quality. It’s good for running, basketball, any sort of activities. I sometimes even forget I have them on me because it’s extremely comfortable that I can use it daily for a long period of time. Worth it!”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 8

6. The iconic Adidas training pants

The Adidas three-stripe pattern is an instantly recognizable, classic look, and these athletic pants are made from 100% recycled polyester. They feature an adjustable drawstring waist, side pockets, and a straight-leg cut with an open hem for a slim fit that is still loose and breathable. This popular style comes in nine different colors and boasts over 8,000 five-star reviews.

According to a reviewer: “I've been wearing Adidas workout pants like this forever [...] I wear mine to the gym 5 days a week and I have a pair I've had for over 10 years that's still going strong.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X, including large and tall sizes

Available colors: 9, including black, royal blue, and grey

7. The compression pants with UV protection

These compression pants are available in many different styles and come in packs of one, two, or three. Made from a polyester and spandex blend, these pants offer a lot of stretch and a soft, smooth feel. The material is quick-drying and certain styles, like the pair featured here, also include built-in mesh areas to increase airflow and breathability. These pants are designed to help keep you warm in winter and cool in the summer so they can be worn year-round — and they even offer UV protection for outdoor workouts.

According to a reviewer: “I'm 6'1, 165 lbs, and have a 31 waist. I ordered a medium which are a little snug but in the way they are supposed to be for compression tights [...] Bought them primarily for leg day at the gym and they keep my legs warm and I don't cramp up or anything [...] Also, I have washed and worn them about 15 times and there are no signs of wear and tear, great leggings.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 19, including black, blue, and red camo

8. The yoga pants

Not only are these yoga pants great for exercise, but their flat-stitch design makes them comfortable to wear under a pair of shorts or sweats, too. They also feature two deep side pockets that perfectly fit your smartphone. Made from a nylon and spandex blend, these yoga pants provide all the flexibility you’d need while stretching and the breathable material will help keep you cool. Plus, the elastic waistband and four-way stretch fabric mean you won’t have to worry about your pants bunching up or stretching too tight.

According to a reviewer: “I have been doing yoga for a while and was reluctant to try yoga pants, but then I dared with these and it was great! I liked the feel of the fabric, the compression is subtle but comforting, without impacting the freedom to move, plus they look great.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9, including army green, black, and navy blue

Study referenced:

Engel, F. A., Holmberg, H. C., & Sperlich, B. (2016). Is There Evidence that Runners can Benefit from Wearing Compression Clothing?. Sports medicine (Auckland, N.Z.), 46(12), 1939–1952. https://doi.org/10.1007/s40279-016-0546-5