One of the easiest, science-backed ways to retain body heat is to wear layers, and you don’t necessarily need a bulky coat to do that. A lightweight outer layer, like a comfortable shirt jacket, will do the trick. The best shirt jackets are made from durable, breathable fabrics with the right amount of warmth and insulation for your temperatures, whether you want a linen jacket for summer or a sherpa-lined coat for winter.

Shirt jackets are extremely versatile, combining the structure of a coat and the style of your favorite button-down shirt. When shopping for a shirt jacket, you’ll want to consider which fabric will give you the overall look and warmth level you want. For example, the classic shirt jacket is often made from breathable 100% cotton with a soft flannel lining for warmth. But in colder temperatures, you may want a jacket lined with fluffy fleece or quilted polyester for additional insulation. On the other hand, an unlined jacket made from cotton or linen can help you stay comfortable in warmer weather. As for style, you’ll find solid colors, plaid, corduroy, denim, and more below.

Beyond material, you’ll also want to consider other features such as extra pockets or a dual front closure that has both a zipper and buttons. With that in mind, read on for the best shirt jackets that will keep you warm without adding bulk.

1. A classic shirt jacket with a flannel lining

Available in five classic colors, this Carhartt shirt jacket is a versatile option with a near-perfect 4.8 overall rating from reviewers. The jacket is made from durable ripstop cotton with a warm and comfortable flannel lining, and there are hand-warmer pockets to protect your fingers from the cold. It also has a snap button front, chest pockets, and an inner pocket.

According to a fan: “This is a high quality jacket that can go to work and also looks nice for everyday wear. It is a great light weight jacket for fall weather. Like most Carhartt stuff, it runs big.”

Available sizes: Small — 4X (including big and tall sizes)

Available colors: 5

2. This plaid shirt jacket with a warm quilted liner that’s less than $35

When the weather turns colder, you can stay warm in this hooded flannel shirt jacket with a quilted liner. The heavyweight, button-front coat is made from 100% cotton and padded with quilted polyester for extra warmth. Plus, there are two front chest pockets and two side pockets, so you can store your essentials and protect your hands from the cold.

According to a fan: “This is a very nice quilted lined flannel shirt jacket. It's light weight, but keeps you warm. It's perfect for these colder days in the fall and winter. You can wear a fleece shirt under it with no problem, and it doesn't weigh you down.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

3. A lightweight, unlined cotton shirt jacket

Made from 100% cotton, this twill shirt jacket is lightweight, soft, and breathable, making it a great casual coat for warmer weather. The unlined button-front jacket features front pockets, side pockets, and a loose, relaxed fit that’s comfortable for everyday wear. Choose from five classic colors — including navy, olive, and black — that will go with just about everything.

According to a fan: “This jacket is excellent for warmer weather [...] The material is soft, but sturdy enough that you can carry a phone and a wallet in any of its pockets.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

4. A water-repellant shirt jacket with flannel lining

Not only does this classic shirt jacket offer lightweight warmth, but it also features water-repellent technology to help keep you dry in wet weather. The durable 100% cotton jacket has a snap-button closure, quilted flannel lining, front pockets, and fleece hand-warmer pockets. Choose from four versatile colors, including brown and slate gray.

According to a fan: “Perfect lightweight jacket. Very comfortable.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 4

5. This soft & warm fleece shirt jacket

Reviewers rave about the softness and warmth of this fleece shirt jacket, which is made from 100% polyester. The jacket has a durable snap button front, and it’s lined with soft, thick Berber fleece. There are also front pockets and side seam pockets to keep your hands warm and comfortable.

According to a fan: “Probably one of the best fleece jackets I have ever worn. Extremely warm and cozy and soft as silk.”

Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 2

6. A quilted shirt jacket with gingham lining

This 100% cotton quilted jacket from Levi’s features a stylish and cozy flannel gingham lining, and there’s a dual front closure with a zipper and buttons for easy on and off. Beyond that, the jacket features side and front pockets for comfort and convenience. In addition to four classic colors, this jacket is also available in camouflage print.

According to a fan: “My favorite cold weather shirt jacket [...] It’s put together exactly like a denim jacket in both stitching and heavy construction yet more like an insulated heavy shirt type material.”

Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors and styles: 5

7. A stylish faux-leather jacket

This faux-leather shirt jacket comes in a range of colors, including cognac, light blue, and rugged brown, offering a sharp look you can customize to your style. You can even choose from two styles: soft suede or smooth leather. The jacket is made from polyester and viscose and features a chambray lining. There’s also a dual closure with a zipper and snap buttons, front and side pockets, and an interior pocket where you can stash your wallet and other valuables.

According to a fan: “Feels and looks like real leather and has some weight to it. Very comfortable and I feel it is an excellent value for the money.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

8. A warm sherpa-lined shirt jacket

With more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, this sherpa-lined shirt jacket is a popular choice with Amazon shoppers. Both the shell and lining are made from 100% polyester fleece, and the sleeves and body of the button-front jacket are lined with soft sherpa. There are also convenient front and side pockets to help maximize your comfort.

According to a fan: “This garment is extremely warm but does not have a bulky feeling of other shirt jackets that I have. Feels more like just a shirt!”

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

9. This linen-blend shirt jacket that’s lightweight & breathable

Made from a blend of rayon and linen, this lightweight shirt jacket is perfect for warm weather. The fabric is soft and breathable, and the unlined jacket features a button closure and side pockets. Unlike most jackets on the list, this one does not feature front chest pockets — a plus if you prefer a more streamlined look — and the cuffs are not adjustable.

According to a fan: “It is light, fashionable, and very soft to the touch [...] I absolutely love it, it can be used over a shirt or just over a T-Shirt. You will breathe in this.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

10. A denim shirt jacket that’s lined with fleece

Available in several shades of blue — as well as bold red, forest green, charcoal, and more — this button-front denim shirt jacket is so easy to pair with any outfit. It’s made from cotton with a soft fleece lining, providing warmth for chillier days. There are front chest pockets, but this jacket doesn’t have side pockets.

According to a fan: “This is the second one of these I have owned. I used the first one as a work jacket. It lasted 10 years and it was put through hell! It's very warm, very durable and very comfortable.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 9

11. This comfortable corduroy shirt jacket

This corduroy shirt jacket is great for cooler weather, and it features a plaid flannel lining for additional warmth. The jacket is made from a soft, breathable blend of spandex and cotton and has a snap button front, along with front and side pockets to maximize your comfort.

According to a fan: “This is a hardy jacket that will keep you warm in chilly weather. It looks incredibly stylish buttoned up or unbuttoned. The flannel liner is warm enough for chilly weather and the outer shell blocks a sufficient amount of wind.”