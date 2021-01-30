Research suggests that your emotional state can influence your perception of time, slowing it to a crawl when you're stressed. (Perhaps that's why the beginning of the pandemic now seems like a lifetime ago.) Fortunately, there are things you can do to maintain a sense of equilibrium. Having a routine can actually speed up your perception of time, and if that means donning the comfiest robe imaginable every morning, so be it. But not just any robe will do. The best robes for men come in comforting, easy-to-care-for materials, creating the perfect shell for days at home.

Robes made of silk or cotton will be lightweight and ideal for warmer weather or as a layering piece. Cotton has the added benefit of being absorbent so you can use it straight out of the shower. Working your way up from there, cozy terry or flannel will offer mid-weight comfort. Of course, a heavyweight fleece robe might surpass some outdoors jackets in terms of warmth. In addition to the material's weight, you'll want to pay attention to the washing instructions. While nothing beats silk in terms of languid softness, some silk robes require careful hand-washing (or even dry cleaning), so you'll want to read the label to know what you're signing up for in terms of care.

You can also play around with different lengths. A full-length robe will keep you completely covered but a breezier knee- or shin-length robe provides a more unencumbered feel. There are even robe and boxer sets for days when you want coordinated lounging.

Ahead you'll find six of the best robes to start and end your day.

1. A flannel robe in lumberjack plaid

A plaid flannel robe channels the inner off-duty Brawny Man. In 100% cotton flannel, it's a good medium weight you'll wear nonstop (good thing it's easily machine washable). The sleeves hit at the wrist to avoid dragging, and it falls right around the knee for warmth and coverage you don't have to kick out of the way. Two roomy patch pockets and a shawl collar finish it off with a removable belt. "I'm not a typical robe wearer. I do wear flannel shirts, so this was the product for me," one Amazon shopper wrote, adding "After washing it didn't shrink much and still fits the same."

2. A hooded robe in super-plush fleece

Part robe, part blanket, this heavy fleece robe with a hood offers serious warmth. The specialty fleece comes in a hefty 330 GSM (grams per square meter) weight that's heavy enough for an Arctic expedition. Am I exaggerating? Not really. It has a super-deep pile that's conveniently machine washable. (Go ahead, toss it in the dryer, too.) You can get it in everything from basic solid colors to camo and chevron prints, and some options have elasticized cuffs so you can push your sleeves up out of the way and they'll actually stay put. Inside is an extra tie for added security against wardrobe malfunctions. Be forewarned: You may find yourself living in it. "This is the warmest, softest, most comfortable robe in recent memory... and I work from home, a skinny guy in a drafty house, so a robe is daily attire for me," one shopper wrote. "The hood also lets this full-length robe double as a super-soft sleeping bag...found myself napping in it."

3. A lightweight cotton robe with classic good looks

For an option that's perfect for warmer weather, this classic Nautica robe in soft brushed cotton is a smart choice. It's breathable, lightweight, and machine washable — and it comes with convenient side pockets. Featuring both a knit belt as well as an adjustable drawstring at the waist, you can rest assured you're getting a custom fit, and the shin-length cut allows plenty of airflow. "The overall length and arm length were great and there was enough robe overlap to more than adequately cover the front," one shopper reported. "The great thing about this is that the material is wrinkle free so it doesn't shrink and comes out the dryer crisp without wrinkles or fraying. It's lightweight enough to hang out in through California summers."

4. This terry robe that's hotel-worthy

This terry robe is a good mid-weight option that feels like a fancy hotel towel. It's awesome right out of the shower or pool because it's super absorbent, but not too bulky to live in all day. It's made with 100% Turkish cotton that's machine washable and double stitched for longevity. With a removable belt and a shin-length cut, it feels indulgent and practical all at once. One reviewer reported: "I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this robe. It is nice and heavy (weighed about the same as my old one) fits really well and I think after a couple of washings it will be as soft as my 15 year old robe that finally gave out on me." The brand also makes a mean waffle weave robe for a lighter option.

5. A luxury silk robe worth the dough

What makes a $300 robe, you ask? In this case, it's the Lamborghini of silk. Made from mulberry silk with a 6A rating — the highest score possible — in a 22 momme weight, this silk bathrobe is heavier and more languid than anything else on the market. Certified to the OEKO-TEX Standard 100, it's guaranteed to be free of toxic substances. Afraid of finicky care? Don't worry: You can toss it in the washing machine then hang it up to air dry (the brand also advises hand washing or dry cleaning if you so desire). Since the material is so liquid, there's a secondary tie closure inside. Although it hasn't amassed a cult following yet, the brand has other silk products on Amazon with hundreds of glowing reviews. "I don't know how you could beat this. I would buy it again. Not to be compared with much cheaper 'silk robes,'" one noted.

For a budget option that still feels first-rate, this long satin robe is a great alternative. Either way, treat yourself.

6. This novelty robe available in several iconic Star Wars characters

One reviewer aptly noted that the "force is strong" with this Star Wars bathrobe, and many other shoppers praised it for having thick, good-quality fleece and really nice details on what is, essentially, a $20 novelty topper. "One of the best gifts ever given...Exceptional quality, wearability, washes up nicely, and our dogs love to lay on it when it gets left on the bed," a fan confirmed. Rebel scum should also check out the Chewbacca, Han Solo, and Rogue 1 options within the same listing. While no washing instructions are provided, one reviewer recommended washing this robe by hand to keep it looking fluffy.

Also nice: a boxer and robe set in cool satin

For a matched set, this robe and boxer duo is incredibly nice for the price, in a lightweight, silky satin with great patterns and contrasting fabric on the shawl collar and cuffs for a high-end look and feel. (Don't worry, it also comes in black for those looking for a more minimalist pair). The polyester satin has a bit of spandex for stretch, in addition to an elastic waistband on the boxers so you can sprawl out at will. Three-quarter sleeves stay out of the way whether you're reaching for the coffee pot or doing dishes. "Fantastic in quality and style. For the price this item is everything I wanted and more," one satisfied shopper wrote.