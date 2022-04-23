It turns out that sweat is pretty cool — in fact, scientists have even found a way to access important biochemical information about human health through those salty droplets. But when it’s your underwear that’s sweaty, things can get uncomfortable fast. Made from fabrics like MicroModal and bamboo, the best-moisture-wicking underwear can help keep you dry, and some pairs are designed with extra features that further prevent chafing and discomfort.

While there’s no such thing as totally sweat-proof underwear, there are certain fabrics that help keep dampness at bay. When it comes to the best moisture-wicking underwear material, you’ll want to steer clear of cotton — which tends to absorb and hold onto moisture — and instead opt for synthetic or semi-synthetic materials (polyester, bamboo rayon, or MicroModal), which are better able to resist the penetration of water. Wool is also a good choice, as this natural material is cooling and temperature-regulating, and it only holds onto a bit of moisture, wicking the rest away through small fabric openings.

Another thing to think about is softness and comfort, because it doesn’t matter how well your underwear wicks sweat if it rubs, chafes, or otherwise feels uncomfortable against your skin. There are a number of design features that help prevent this, including tag-free waistbands, flat stitching, and seamless backs or sides. Also keep an eye out for clever upgrades like ventilated panels that promote breathability (and help prevent sweating in the first place), or separate pouches that prevent skin-on-skin friction.

With these considerations in mind, I’ve rounded up up the best moisture-wicking underwear for men in a range of sizes and styles, so you can find a pair that keeps you feeling dry and comfortable all day long.

1. These Under Armour boxer briefs with mesh panels for breathability

The lowdown: Constructed with soft, lightweight polyester, these Under Armour boxer briefs make a great choice for people who get hot and sweaty easily, and they boast an impressive 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 13,000 reviews. The moisture-wicking material does an excellent job of managing perspiration, and the mesh fly panel and gusset work to enhance breathability. In addition to polyester, these boxer briefs are made with elastane in a four-way stretch design that gives you plenty of freedom to move. On top of all that, they don’t have any seams on the sides or back, making them chafe-free as well. Choose from a set of two or a single pair, depending on your needs.

One reviewer wrote: “The huge difference with this underwear is that it uses a finer mesh fabric in the crotch area which keeps the groin cool even when you're active and it's hot outside. The fabric also ‘wicks’ sweat away from the skin so you don't feel uncomfortable.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

2. A set of underwear made from naturally cooling bamboo

The lowdown: If you’re on the hunt for moisture-wicking underwear that also provides superior softness and comfort, look no further than this wallet-friendly four-pack. For plenty of sweat management, the underwear is made with stretchy spandex and bamboo rayon, which is naturally temperature-regulating and fast-drying. The elastic waistband keeps them in place, and they’ve got a tagless, seamless design to help prevent rubbing and chafing.

One reviewer wrote: “These are super comfortable and for the price you really can’t beat them. They don't rub hot spots on your legs when you are sweating and running/ hiking. They don't ever bunch up on the legs.”

Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

3. These Cool-Dri boxer briefs with a whopping 100,000+ reviews

The lowdown: With more than 100,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star overall rating, these immensely popular Hanes boxer briefs make for fantastic moisture-wicking underwear, and they come in a budget-friendly five-pack, as well as a six-, seven-, or 12-pack. They’re made with Hanes’ Cool Dri fabric that’s designed to wick moisture and dry quickly, allowing you to sweat up a storm without feeling damp or sticky. Not only that, but they boast comfort features such as a tag-free design and legs that don’t ride up.

One reviewer wrote: “Great moisture control. These are the softest and most comfortable boxers I've ever had.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4. The lightweight briefs made from airy MicroModal fabric

The lowdown: This three-pack of lightweight sweat-wicking underwear makes a great selection for people who prefer briefs to boxers. The MicroModal fabric (which is derived from the pulp of beech trees) is sweat-wicking and air-permeable, offering a breezy feel that manages sweat and odor. The material is exceptionally soft, according to reviewers on Amazon, and the tag-free waistband, flat-lock stitching, and a seamless bottom prevent chafing. On top of all that, they stay put and don’t bunch up.

One reviewer wrote: “Good fit and very comfortable material. You can wear under your workout shorts, jeans or dress pant and feel comfortable and not binding or restrictive.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

5. These ultra-comfortable boxers that come in extended sizes

The lowdown: For anyone seeking traditional boxers that come in extended sizes, this breathable underwear set from B2Body is a fantastic option. With four pairs in a set, the boxers are made from a lightweight blend of spandex and Askin fabric — a cool-to-the-touch polyester that wicks moisture and dries quickly. Shoppers attested that they’re soft and stretchy, with a comfy relaxed design. The chafe-free waistband keeps these boxers in place, and the flexible fabric is easy to move in.

One reviewer wrote: “Material is super soft and comfortable! I work outside most the day and lately it's been terribly hot. normally with my other cotton boxers it gets pretty moist and uncomfortable to walk... But since I've been wearing these, No chafing which is great!!! Makes the day a little less irritable!”

Available sizes: X-Large to 6X-Large Big

6. A wallet-friendly set of boxer briefs

The lowdown: These budget-friendly Fruit of the Loom boxer briefs are a popular pick, boasting more than 26,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star overall rating. The microfiber polyester is soft and sweat-wicking, and reviewers have reported the material is relatively breathable, too. With five pairs in a set, they’re fully tag-free for comfort, and the design prevents the legs from riding up or giving you a wedgie. They’re available in both straight and extended sizes, as well as in a long-leg option.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought these for summer, because sweat-wicking technical-fabric underwear are obviously important in the summer heat. And they're great for that. What I didn't expect, was that they would be equally great under my thermals as winter gets going. Under as many layers as I want, so far, there's no sweat buildup or chafing. It's fantastic!”

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

7. The ventilated MicroModal briefs with a separate pouch to prevent friction

The lowdown: Available in a set of three, these moisture-wicking boxer briefs are constructed with a separate pouch that minimizes skin-on-skin contact to help you stay dry and friction-free all day long. This top-of-the-line moisture management is complemented by a breathable mesh panel for plenty of ventilation. Made with soft and cooling MicroModal material, they’re designed to resist wedgies and riding up in the legs.

One reviewer wrote: “Once you get used to everything being separated, there really is no comparison. Nothing stuck to the side of your leg or other parts of the anatomy, significantly reduced sweating during normal use for me as well. This is my go to everyday underwear after having tried tons of other brands and styles.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8. These long-leg boxer briefs made from soft bamboo

The lowdown: For the taller folks out there, these long-leg boxer briefs — which excel at wicking moisture — are just the ticket. Sold in a handy five-pack, they rely on bamboo fiber blended with spandex to deliver a fabric that’s breathable, lightweight, and stretchy. The construction offers a soft pouch that’s snug and comfy, along with an elastic waistband to keep the boxers securely on. Best of all, they don’t, rub, chafe, or ride up your leg, according to reviewers.

One reviewer wrote: “Great feel, no sweat, no pinch, no ride up love these also great price!!”

Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

9. A pair of merino wool boxer briefs designed for hiking & other strenuous activities

The lowdown: If you’re the outdoorsy type, these moisture-wicking boxer-briefs are some of the best hiking underwear you’ll find. Not only that, but they work great for biking, skiing, running, and other cardio-based activities, too. They’re made with quick-drying merino wool that manages moisture and keeps you ventilated, along with elastane for stretch and nylon for further sweat-wicking powers. Plus, merino wool is known to be soft and temperature-regulating, which means this is a pair you can wear all year long. These boxers are a bit on the pricier side, but if you’re looking for high-quality underwear you can wear for any activity, they’re worth the investment.

One reviewer wrote: “I went on a 10 day elk hunt in Colorado and used these underwear while hiking miles each day. I’m a bigger guy and no stranger to a chafe from cheap underwear. These kept me warm, dry, didn’t sag, and no chafing issues at all. Best underwear for getting out and exploring!”