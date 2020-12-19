Here's something to chew on: According to a study published in 2020, scientists determined that the transverse tarsal arch is the defining foot feature that allows humans to walk and run in ways that animals can’t. Yep, the arches are an all-important part of human anatomy and giving them proper support — even when you're just hanging at home — is a worthy endeavor. To that end, the best men’s slippers with arch support feature ergonomically-designed insoles that will keep you comfortable while you're on your feet, and they come in a range of styles, so you can find a pair you'll love wearing, even when you're on the couch.

When choosing house slippers with arch support, look for a pair with ergonomically-contoured insoles that cushion and support the feet and arches, which can help reduce pressure on your joints and promote proper spine alignment. Additionally, look for features like deep heel cups that help stabilize the foot, cushioning to help help absorb shock, and — if you deal with bunions — wide toe boxes that give toes plenty of space to spread out.

Beyond that, you'll find a variety of arch support slippers here — from soft suede moccasins with plush lining to weathered canvas clogs to lightweight slide sandals — so you can choose your favorite look and feel. With that in mind, scroll on for the best men’s slippers with arch support on Amazon that will keep your feet comfortable while you lounge at home.

1. A pair of velvet-lined slippers

These house slippers with arch support feature orthopedic footbeds, lots of toe room, and deep heel cups to provide stability while you walk. They also boast flexible and lightweight midsoles that absorb shock and distribute pressure, and grippy rubber outsoles that provide traction while you’re walking. For even more comfort, they're lined in ultra-soft velvet.

Available sizes: 5 - 13

Available colors: 1 (gray)

According to a reviewer: “These have great support in them and I enjoy wearing them. Since I work from home, I literally wear these all day long and have been doing so for almost a full month now. They are performing great.”

2. The fan-favorite Orthofeet slippers

With nearly 2,000 reviews and an impressive overall rating, these Orthofeet slippers are a fantastic choice if you're looking for great support and are willing to shell out a little money to get it. The slippers have lightweight, ergonomically-designed soles, along with removable orthotic insoles and cushioned layers for comfort and arch support. The soft suede uppers and fuzzy lined interior are perfect for lounging, and the roomy toe boxes prevent pressure and squeezing. Reviewers also note that the heel cups are supportive and fairly deep, and there are hook-and-loop straps on both sides of the slippers, so you can adjust for the perfect fit.

Available sizes: 7 - 14 (Wide options available)

Available colors: 2 (brown and black)

According to a reviewer: “This is my second pair. I bought my first pair after a bout with plantar fasciitus. I wear slippers exclusively at home, and so I needed some with better arch support. These are warm and comfortable and provide good arch support. The soles are stout enough for the occasional trip outside."

3. A budget-friendly pair of memory foam moccasins

If you're looking to stick to a budget, these gel memory foam moccasins are a solid choice with more than 3,000 reviews. The micro-suede slippers feature a soft sherpa lining, and the arch support keeps feet comfortable, while the closed backs keep the shoes securely on your feet. The thick soles are durable enough for outdoor use, and — big bonus — the slippers are machine-washable. Keep in mind that some reviewers have reported that they're a bit snug in the toes, but that with a little wear, they can be comfortably broken in.

Available sizes: 8 - 14

Available colors: 4

According to a reviewer: "I love this product it feels amazing and the arch support is awesome."

4. These stylish slippers with gel memory foam

These arch support slippers are a great mash-up of loungewear and athletic wear, thanks to their sneaker-inspired design and the cushioned outsoles that are designed for both indoor and outdoor use. They feature breathable gel memory foam insoles that support your arches and heels while keeping feet cool, and reviewers rave about their comfort. The micro-wool uppers are temperature-regulating, lightweight, and breathable, and the embossed spandex heels earn extra style points. Plus, these slippers are machine-washable.

Available sizes: 8 - 13

Available colors: 2 (gray and black)

According to a reviewer: “They are extremely comfortable and seem quite durable. They are very [well] constructed, have good arch support, and the inserts are removable for laundering.”

5. These Spenco slippers with orthotic-grade arch support

If you like closed heels, these Spenco slippers are a great pick. The slippers feature orthotic-grade arch support, deep heel cups that help stabilize the foot, and spacious toe areas. They also have lightweight, non-slip outsoles, contoured footbeds, and metatarsal domes to help ease forefoot pain. The leather uppers and faux fur lining are soft and comfortable, and the antimicrobial treatment helps control foot odor to keep your slippers fresh.

Available sizes: 7 - 14

Available colors: 2 (brown and chocolate)

According to a reviewer: “Use these in the winter to help keep my feet warm, arch support really helps with my plantar fasciitis.”

6. These classic & supportive moccasins

Looking for a pair of classic and supportive moccasins? This pair from Vionic boasts the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, so it's doctor-approved. The slippers feature concealed arch supports that contour to the curves of your feet, and the suede uppers and faux shearling footbeds provide lots of comfort. Reviewers are pleased with the arch and heel support, and while these slippers are slimmer in the toe area, one reviewer mentioned that they're still spacious enough to accommodate wider feet. Plus, the rubber outsoles are durable enough for outdoor errands.

Available sizes: 7 - 13

Available colors: 2 (black and chestnut)

According to a reviewer: “Excellent slippers, comfortable with good arch support.”

7. A pair of canvas clogs with removable fleece insoles

These orthotic slippers feature weathered canvas uppers with frayed details for unique style and comfort. The slippers have orthotic arch support, deep heel cups that stabilize the foot, wide toe boxes, and metatarsal pads and cushioning to alleviate forefoot pressure. The velvet lining wicks away moisture, and there are removable fleece insoles for extra warmth, but you can also opt for suede insoles if you prefer a little less fuzziness. And with durable, non-slip rubber outsoles, these slippers are suitable for outdoor use, too.

Available sizes: 8 - 14

Available colors and styles: 12, including black, beige, and light olive

According to a reviewer: “The slippers feel like boat shoes with arch supports. Very comfortable for my flat feet.”

8. The Crocs lined in faux fur

Crocs are well known for their supportive comfort, and this pair of lined clogs are perfect for lounging around the house. The roomy slippers have deeply cushioned footbeds that support the arches and heels, along with lightweight foam outsoles that are water-resistant and durable enough for outdoor use. The heel straps pivot for a more secure fit, and the soft, fuzzy lining make them even more comfortable, so you can wear them in any season.

Available sizes: Men's 2 - 15

Available colors and styles: 23, including espresso, slate, and cobalt blue

According to a reviewer: “I use these as slippers around the house to help with arch support and they are great for keeping my lower back happy!”

9. These slides made with shock-absorbing foam

If you prefer unlined slippers, these supportive slide sandals are a fan-approved pick with more than 8,000 reviews and an impressive overall rating. Originally designed to be worn after workouts or a long day of working on your feet, they’re made with shock-absorbing foam and feature cradling arch support with moderately deep heel cups and spacious toe areas. Plus, the foam material allows for natural motion as you walk. Another plus? These slides are machine-washable for easy care.

Available sizes: Men's 5 - 16

Available colors: 7, including navy and black

According to a reviewer: “Great arch support, perfect house shoes for high arches, takes all the pressure off your feet.”