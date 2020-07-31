According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of us should be aiming for a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week. While this may seem daunting if you're not already hitting those numbers, having the right footwear can make it easier to stay moving every week. The challenge with that is, all too often, gym shoes are either comfortable and supportive yet lack style, or they look good but hurt your feet. To help you narrow down your search, I’ve made a list of the best gym shoes on Amazon based on several key features:

Durability: It’s important for your athletic sneakers to be made with strong, high-quality material that can handle a lot of pressure while you're bending, flexing, and squatting. Leather is almost always the best choice for the upper sections, followed by sturdy ripstop nylon.

It’s important for your athletic sneakers to be made with strong, high-quality material that can handle a lot of pressure while you're bending, flexing, and squatting. Leather is almost always the best choice for the upper sections, followed by sturdy ripstop nylon. Support: In order to be comfortable while you work out, your shoe’s midsoles need to offer ample cushioning and support. They should be made with EVA foam or other similar materials that provide shock-absorption and reduce foot fatigue.

In order to be comfortable while you work out, your shoe’s midsoles need to offer ample cushioning and support. They should be made with EVA foam or other similar materials that provide shock-absorption and reduce foot fatigue. Traction: Whether you’re inside the gym or running on the track outside, you need to feel confident that your sneakers can grip the ground. It’s important that the soles are made with high-quality rubber (or other synthetic materials) that have plenty of traction.

In addition to these features, my picks below all offer a stylish look, and tons of reviewers on Amazon agree. With these features in mind, take a look at the best gym shoes below to find the one that fits you best.

1. The most popular

These enormously popular Nike gym shoes, which boast a whopping 11,000-plus reviews, basically have a cult following on Amazon. And it’s for good reason — they’re comfortable yet stylish, with durable rubber soles and a lightweight design. They’re constructed with foam Phylon midsoles, which offer cushioning and shock absorption, and the uppers feature durable leather with built-in overlays for support. These shoes come in a wide range of sizes and a handful of color options, too.

Available sizes: 6 to 15 (regular and X-wide)

2. The best for wide feet

Similarly to the Nikes above, these Skechers have tons of positive reviews (more than 4,000, in fact) which makes them some of the best-rated gym shoes on Amazon. If you’re someone with wide feet, they’re even better because most of the sizes come in wide and extra-wide options. Reviewers noted that they’re extremely comfortable, with a versatile design that works for a variety of activities from running to weight-lifting. They feature durable Nubuck leather uppers with tough rubber soles. Additionally, they’re built with unique air-cooled memory foam that provides comfort while preventing your feet from getting hot and sweaty. With this pair, you can choose from 10 different color combinations.

Available sizes: 6.5 to 16 (regular, wide, and X-wide)

3. The best high-tops

Made with tough synthetic materials, these high-top workout shoes offer a stellar blend of style and function. The durable soles, which feature high-abrasion rubber, are designed with a solid tread pattern, while the insides showcase removable OrthoLite sock liners, which help wick sweat, keeping your feet cool and comfortable while you exercise. On top of all of that, the uppers are made with a strong, breathable leather combined with mesh for extra ventilation. And they’re available in classic black or white, in addition to black velvet and white.

Available sizes: 6.5 to 15 (regular and X-wide)

4. The best slip-ons

Rather than a padded tongue, these cool gym shoes feature circular booty openings that you slide your foot into. This makes them much easier to slip on, according to some fans. They’re built with strong Nubuck leather uppers along with soft, molded-foam heels for comfort, and the bottoms feature steady tread. These shoes come in a ton of striking colors and styles, like vintage cedar, mercury red, and faded birch (pictured above).

Available sizes: 7 to 15 (regular and wide)

5. The best for under-pronation

If you plan to run at the gym and tend to underpronate (also known as supination), these men’s running shoes help with pressure relief. Under-pronation is when your foot doesn’t roll inward enough, which results in too much stress on the outer side of the foot. These sneakers are designed specifically to tackle this issue, with shock-absorbing foam in the midsoles and material in the footbed that molds to the contours of your feet. This makes them comfortable as well as functional. On top of that, the mesh toe-box offers ventilation and stretch. And this pair is available in eight different color combinations, too.

Available sizes: 7 to 15

6. The best for weight-lifting

If your gym routine involves bench presses or deadlifts, these Inov-8 Fastlifts are just the ticket. They’re specially engineered for weight-lifting, offering extra stability and forefoot flexibility. The nylon ripstop uppers are extremely durable, so you can wear them really hard, and they have lightweight overlays for added support. The moldable footbeds are soft and comfortable, while the Power-Truss heels help you bear down when you need to. “I’ve done squats over 400 lbs as well as 10+ reps squats over 300 lbs and they do very well!” wrote one reviewer. “Sturdy, solid and comfortable.” Get this pair in solid black or black and orange.