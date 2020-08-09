The best all-in-one gym equipment you can buy on Amazon

Here’s some food for thought: Weightlifting affects both your nervous system and muscles, according to a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience. When you start lifting weights, increased neural output to your muscles allows you to use them more efficiently, boosting your overall strength over time. If you're ready to kick your brain and body into high gear, the best all in one gym equipment will feature weights or resistance bands to offer multiple workout options that target different muscle groups. And in some cases, the equipment will offer cardio benefits, so you can get your heart pumping too.

Most of the best home gyms use cable pulleys and resistance bands to build strength, but if you're ready to make an investment in your workout routine, it's worth considering a Smith machine that will rival your favorite gym's weightlifting setup. And if you're looking to get cardio benefits along with strength training, you'll want to look for an all-in-one workout machine with a glide board that simulates a rower. Consider how much room you have available for the equipment, too — some machines partially fold up, so they take up a little less space when you're not using them, but you can also opt for a portable gym kit that can be stashed away in a closet or under the bed between workouts. (Bonus: A portable gym will also be the most affordable option.)

No matter which style you prefer, this is the best all-in-one gym equipment on Amazon that will help you work your entire body with one easy-to-use setup.

1. The best compact home gym

If you’re short on space, this compact home gym provides total body strengthening and folds up for easy storage when you’re done. The steel frame machine features a padded glide board and cable pulley system with eight levels of resistance — to use the machine, select a level and sit or lie down on the glide board, then use the pulleys, wing attachment, dip bars, or squat stand to slide the board (and yourself) up and down to build strength. For guidance on your fitness routine, an exercise flip chart and nutrition guide are also included.

According to a fan: “I bought this as an alternative to going to the gym to do squats and core exercises and I really like it a lot. It doesn't take up much space and it gives you a good work out for both upper and lower body. It was a bit tricky to put together but ultimately I highly recommend this for folks who want to stay in shape at home.”

2. The best-seller

When it comes to home gym equipment, the Bowflex all-in-one workout machine is a popular pick with more than 1,000 five-star reviews. It offers 210 pounds of rod resistance with different pulley positions to work your upper body, lower body, and core, plus it's outfitted with a leg extension attachment for building quadricep strength. The bench is adjustable with incline, decline, and flat angle positions, and for a heart-pumping cardio session, it transforms into a gliding seat for aerobic rowing. The adjustable media rack holds your tablet or phone, so you can follow a free Bowflex workout video or watch TV while you exercise. And when you're done with your workout, the bench folds up for more compact storage.

According to a fan: “Easy to assemble and quite versatile. I have been using it for almost 3 months now and am seeing excellent results; perhaps even better results than going to the gym because I can really concentrate on form and my reps.”

3. An affordable & portable gym

This portable home gym is the most wallet-friendly option on the list, and since it folds up into an easy-to-store case, it’s also a fantastic choice for smaller homes. It utilizes a platform base with five strategically placed anchors — attach the included resistance bands (up to 30 pounds each) to strengthen different muscle groups. The kit also includes a workout bar to simulate deadlifting, limb straps for cardio boxing, and a door anchor that transforms the system into a cable fly machine. For the most effective workouts possible, it comes with a helpful manual and access to free videos for guided workouts.

According to a fan: “I did a lot of research on all the at home gyms and measured space in my tiny apartment and most either cost a fortune, wouldn't fit or were missing something. I just did my first workout and good gosh, I'm in love. You think, eh bands, but man oh man, the resistance is no joke. I'm so happy with this purchase.”

4. A Smith machine for serious weightlifters

Although it's the most expensive option on the list, devoted weightlifters might want to invest in this all-in-one home gym. The commercial-grade frame pulls out all the stops with a barbell, 176-pound weight stack, multi-grip pullup bar, adjustable dip bars, rotational core trainer, and cable pulley system with 16 resistance levels. Plus, the machine has a safety spotter bar to help protect you while weightlifting. The standard machine is available in black, blue, or red, and there’s also a deluxe version that comes with a bench and plate weights.

According to a fan: “I quit the gym now that I have this.”

5. A budget alternative

Although it's not technically a home gym, this resistance band set is a wallet-friendly pick that still offers a full body workout. The set comes with five durable resistance bands in 10-, 20-, 30-, 40-, and 50-pound weights, and you can use each one on its own or combine for a greater challenge. Plus, you get cushioned handles, ankle straps, and a door anchor (so you can squeeze in a workout no matter where you are), as well as a helpful instructional manual.