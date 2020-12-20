There's a lot of talk about how terrible everything is nowadays, specifically amidst a global pandemic. But not everything is awful — even in these apocalyptic-like times. How about we take a minute to focus on some things that are good? And by "good," I mean all of the wildly popular things on Amazon that can make your day-to-day a bit more enjoyable. Because, yes, they're out there and ready to be ordered.

Sometimes, those "good" things are simple — like a slanted laptop stand for hours at the computer or a pizza-grilling set for pizzeria-worthy homemade pies. And what about the tech devices that'll turn your house into a smart home? (Hello, Echo Flex and Fire TV Stick.) They're on the list, too, and they aren't expensive. In fact, this list is full of affordable things that'll make all the time you're probably spending at home a lot more fun.

So there you have it. Whether you're looking for a new party game for Friday nights in, a popcorn maker for better-tasting snacks, or even a weighted blanket and contoured pillow for more relaxing naps, you'll find it all here. You just have to click, pay, and wait for the delivery. It's as simple as that.

1. This platform that lets you carry your mug around without spills

Do you have to hunch over and shuffle slowly to carry a cup of coffee? This is just one of the mean tricks physics plays on humans — seriously. If you put the cup in this unique carrier and hold it by the handle, you can dance across the room, swinging the coffee cup around like a baton, and never spill a drop. This gizmo is such an excellent demonstration of physics that you will carry drinks with it just to impress your friends.

2. An compression arch sleeve that helps ease foot pain

Foot pain is no joke — and these arch sleeves are the medication-free solutions to sore feet. They help provide support and compression at the arch and come in a wide range of colors. They're even easy to wash, which is a plus. Many reviewers — actually, hundreds of them — have written that they help provide instant relief to the pain.

3. This windshield cover that comes in handy during snowy seasons

How often do you start your day huddled in a cold car waiting for the windshield to defrost so you can see to drive? Put this durable cover over the windshield when you park the car, and you'll never have to do that again. It's waterproof, so it provides a shield to keep ice from forming — and it lets you pull the snow right off.

4. The vertical mouse for anyone who's at the computer all day

If you're sore from logging too much time at a computer, the culprit could be your mouse. This vertical mouse lets your hand make those millions of tiny movements all day without putting constant pressure on your nerves by keeping your hand and wrist at a comfortable, upright position. This affordable version from Anker is super popular and over 16, 000 people have given it five stars.

5. The seriously convenient Echo Auto that's 60% off right now

Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, which syncs to your phone and plays directly through your car’s speakers. Use it to check traffic and weather, stream music, listen to books on Audible, and more — all hands free.

6. These stretchy silicone lids so you can store food in anything

Just put a stretchy silicone lid on that pan, bowl, glass, or pet food can instead of wasting food or transferring it to another container. You'll never again need to find space for a million storage containers. There are seven in this package, ranging in sizes that can cover various containers — and they all fit into one tiny linen bag (which is included).

7. This charging station that'll power all your devices at once

Here is one wireless charging pad that'll juice up two phones, your watch, earbuds, and stylus all at the same time. It'll help reduce your bedside clutter from five chargers down to one, and it's compatible with iPhones and accessories as well as Android phones that are capable of Qi wireless charging.

8. A steamer that'll irons your clothes quickly & easily

This one little device can transform your relationship to laundry. Instead of deeming that jacket too wrinkled, in need of a trip to the dry cleaner, or too shelf-stale to wear, hit it with a bit of steam. This device drops out the wrinkles, cleans the fabric, refreshes the garment's scent, and makes your clothes wearable in just a few minutes.

9. The camping hammock that comes with a built-in bug net

Put this lightweight camping hammock in your rig and you can sleep comfortably anywhere you can find two trees the right distance apart. And you shouldn't get eaten by bugs because the mosquito net is built in. It comes in it's own integrated stuff sack that turns into a hanging stash bag for your phone when you're sleeping.

10. The Fire TV Stick Lite & Alexa Voice Remote that's 40% off right now

For less than $20 while it's on sale, get the new 2020 Lite version of the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick. If you don't need to control your television with the Fire Stick, this affordable little unit has you covered for effortless streaming you can control with your voice. It doesn't just work for Netflix and Prime video, either. Use it to play music, watch live TV, and more. It has a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, so you know it's a tried and true option. For another great deal, check out the Fire Stick 4K that comes with a voice-controlled Alexa remote. It's on sale for $39, which is 20% off its original price of $49.

11. A warm beanie with built-in Bluetooth headphones

When you don this cozy beanie, you're also putting on a pair of headphones that connect wirelessly to your phone so you can be warm inside your own cone of sound. There are various different styles and colors, and the controls are right on the hat so you can bump up the volume or skip a song without getting your phone out. No one will know you're grooving in there.

12. This gooseneck cell phone holder that puts the screen anywhere

Clamp one end of this gooseneck phone mount to a desk, counter, or table and the other end around your phone, and that phone will stay precisely where you want it. Use it to film yourself or watch videos hands free. The gooseneck arm is strong and 33.46 inches long, and the phone clamp fits most phones.

13. A hilarious adult party game that'll get everyone thinking

Pick a card for your topic, roll the dice so you know what letter your answers have to start with, and set the timer. Everyone has to come up with quick answers that fit the topic. It'll likely result in a ton of hilarious, off-topic answers. This game can be played by anyone 13 years old or over.

14. This leave-in balm that'll condition your beard

If your facial hair is starting to feel unkempt and neglected, this leave-in beard balm could be a simple solution. According to the brand, it's made with natural ingredients and smells like cedar, anise, and clove. Just rub it into your beard and let it work its moisturizing magic.

15. A mug warmer that can also cool down your drinks

There are tons of mug warmers on the market that only keep your drink hot. That's great, don't get me wrong — but this device can warm your beverages up and cool them down. Simply fill the included mug with your drink and pick a temperature. Whether you're drinking a cup of coffee or an ice-cold cocktail, this platform will keep the liquid at the temp you want.

16. This genius key organizer that's compact & silent

What's in your pocket? A bulky keyring that's making a ton of noise, right? Convert it into the multitool of your dreams with this small key organizer. It stores your keys in a compact arrangement so they don't jingle or poke you. Then, you can add other tools to your keychain to help reduce clutter.

17. The Amazon Echo Flex that's also a night light; it's 60% off right now

Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the Echo Flex, which has 36,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics, manage your day, and ask for instant information — plus it has a built-in USB port for your phone charger or an add-on night light.

18. A phone charger that's so small you won't believe it

If your phone's battery lets you down at the end of the day, you probably need one of these tiny chargers in your pocket. It weighs a little over 6 ounces and can charge your phone multiple times. It even has every various charging ports and is loved by hundreds who've written that it's fast and tiny.

19. This trigger-point massage cane that's easy to use

You can work out those little aches and pains as they happen by keeping this long-handled acupressure massager handy. You don't even need help since it's designed to hook over your shoulder, lean against a wall, or grab a calf or thigh.

20. This shaving accessory that helps preserve your blades

Shaving razors with blades you have to replace can get expensive — and often, they dull pretty quickly. In fact, it's so expensive that it's tempting to just grow a beard. However, this razor saver can cut that cost to a fraction. Snap it onto your blades when you aren't using them and it'll help prevent corrosion while drying them out quickly and protecting the sharp blades from damage.

21. An digital meat thermometer with an easy-to-read screen

When you're cooking a steak, data is important. The data you need is the meat's internal temperature. And this wildly popular meat thermometer is the way to get that data quickly, easily, and accurately. The best part is that you can easily see the readout. Press a button and it'll remember what that readout was for you.

22. The magnetic grill lights that'll help you cook after dark

If you've considered wearing a miner's headlamp to grill, you need to stick these two magnetic LED lights to your grill. They shine a super bright wide-beam on your grilling area so you can see what you are doing at night. And, since they're portable and battery powered, you can grab them when you need to work on the car — or even take them camping.

23. This high-quality Amazon Echo Show 5 for 50% off right now

The Amazon Echo Show is like having a personal assistant, and today it can be yours for less than $50. Its smart display can play your favorite TV show, function as a digital photo frame, play audiobooks, pull up recipes, or even become a spot for hands-free video calls with loved ones. With a 4.6 rating after a whopping 194,000 reviews, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list.

24. This organizer for everything you take to bed with you

If you don't have space for a nightstand in your room, this bedside organizer will come in handy. It lets you keep your glasses, headphones, laptop, phone, and other items you use right where you can reach them. Slide it under the mattress and all your stuff will be right where you want it.

25. This pizza-grilling set for seriously good homemade pies

After you make dough is not the time to discover that making pizza at home requires certain tools. In fact, it's hard to get the dough on or off the grill without a pizza peel. Plus, your crust won't be as crisp if you don't cook it on a pizza stone. And how are you going to cut it? Well, this set has everything you need.

26. The magnetic charging cables that are so much easier to plug in

These magnetic charging cables are so much more than spare charging cables. They're more like adapters: Plug the magnetic adapter into the charging port of your phone. Then, the cable should connect magnetically to that adapter. No more fiddling with that tiny plug.

27. This sander that'll help smooth callused skin on your feet

If you have dry, callused skin on your feet, you're probably no stranger to products that help smooth and repair it. This motorized sander is a good option, because it works fast. It comes with 60 disposable sanding disks that you can renew after each use, along with various speed settings to suit your needs.

28. A mouse platform that you can clamp onto any desk

Reaching up to a tabletop to use your mouse can easily put a strain on your arm, neck, and shoulders. This clamp-on mouse holder brings the mouse down a few inches (and closer to you) so you don't have to reach very far. It can be clamped onto a desk or table easily and rotated under the desk when you want it out of the way.

29. This memory foam mat so you can stand comfortably for hours

If you stand at a desk or counter for any length of time, your feet and back might start to ache because of the hard floor. This memory foam mat gives you a soft place to stand so you can keep going without fatigue or soreness. It's also stain-resistant and comes in five different colors.

30. This Blink Mini indoor smart camera for 29% off right now

Get notifications on your phone when motion is detected with this super easy-to-install Blink smart security camera. It also lets you have a conversation over the camera thanks to the two-way audio feature. For less than $25 while it's on sale, it's an easy way to add peace of mind to your home, even if it's just to check on your pet. With more than 40,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, it's a popular pick. Want a little more? You can also purchase the Blink Mini camera with an Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (originally $124.98), a savings of 60% for the bundle, too.

31. The clever tool that makes it easier to break up ground meat

This meat chopper is will come in handy during meal preps. The sharp edges makes fast work of this irritating task, and the cross design breaks up the meat quickly and perfectly. It's made of nylon and is useful for mixing things like guacamole and mashed potatoes, too.

32. This tray that defrosts frozen foods much faster

How often does your dinner plan turn to take out because you failed to defrost something? This defrosting mat takes a steak from frozen to ready-to-cook fast — and without the use of electricity. This tray is lightweight, easy to store, and easy to rinse off underneath water.

33. A USB power cube that's also a convenient extension cord

With three built-in USB plugs, three outlets, and a cord that's either 5 or 8 feet long (depending on which one you choose), this extension cord will help you power and charge your tech. The 2-inch cube itself supports fast charging, so it will go anywhere you want and power everything you have. It's perfect for a desk or anywhere, really.

34. This lemon-scented gel that helps clean car keyboards & car vents

Are you cleaning your keyboard or playing with clay? With this cool cleaning product, it's hard to tell. Here's the difference, though: Your keyboard, car's interior, and other hard-to-clean areas will be dust-free after squishing the gel into tiny crevices. It smells like lemons, too.

35. A memory foam seat cushion that helps keep your body aligned

People who drive for a living or work at a desk and experience soreness are raving about this seat cushion. It's made of thick, supportive memory foam that helps relieve pressure from sitting in a chair — and it's designed so your coccyx bone floats in the middle (thanks to the U-shaped construction). Plus, it's available in five colors.

36. This extensive collection of fine markers for working or journaling

These markers are absolutely the best. The colors are gorgeous and the tips are precise and ultra-fine. The water-based inks shouldn't bleed through notebook paper, either. Over 26,000 people are enthralled with these — and with good reason.

37. A slanted laptop stand that makes it easer to work at a desk

If you pack your work rig up at the end of every day, you might be using that as an excuse to fail at ergonomics — but you don't have to. This laptop stand puts your screen at an angle that's better for your neck and back. It also folds up and stashes away easily and is lightweight enough to carry in a laptop bag.

38. This stylus pen that works with your phone

Tired of trying to write, sign, and draw on a screen with your finger? You will love this stylus. It's powered and precise, but it doesn't require you to connect it to your device or install an app to use it. It even comes with a glove so you can draw without your palm touching the screen. Over 2,000 people have given it five stars.

39. A memory foam foot rest that can rock back & forth

Sit down and put your feet up; this soft memory foam cushion is designed for this. It goes under your desk so you have a place to put your feet up. When you get tired, flip it over and the slight rocking movement will help energize you and improve your focus.

40. The eero Wi-Fi router for a stronger signal; it's 30% off right now

If your Wi-Fi connection isn't as strong as you'd like it to be (or if there are a lot of areas in your house where it simply doesn't work), add this editor-approved eero router to your setup. On its own, it can cover a 1,500-square foot radius inside your space — but it can also be connected to your existing internet service and extend the coverage. You can even control it with your phone, which makes it that much easier to use. Not to mention, it currently boasts over 5,200 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

41. The memory foam wrist rests for cozier days typing & mousing

Typing and mousing are hard on the tiny nerves that flow through your wrists. Give that delicate and overworked area a soft pillow to rest on while you work. This set of memory foam pads are soft and breathable — and they've gotten over 10,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

42. A bright LED desk lamp that also charges your phone

Every workspace needs good light. It also needs a place to charge a phone, headphones, or other tech. This task light does both and takes up very little space. The light emits 400 lumens of bright light — in warm, cool, or daylight colors — so you can read, take notes, draw, or whatever you do. It also has a USB port for charging.

43. This 4-pack of blue light-blocking glasses for less than $15

The blue light light emitted by your computer screen and phone can tell your brain that it's daytime, which — if you work long hours or into the night — could affect how you sleep. These glasses filter out the blue light so you can look at a screen without worrying.

44. This water bottle that reminds you to drink by lighting up & playing music

This water bottle is your new personal assistant. Every hour, it'll gently glow to remind you to sip some water. It's also a Bluetooth speaker, and all that slick tech is wrapped around an awesome double-wall aluminum thermal bottle that'll keep your drink cold for hours.

45. A set of wireless Bluetooth headphones that sound impressive

Whether you're cleaning the house, trying to work, or just need your tunes, these impressive wireless headphones will help. The Bluetooth-compatible set comes in eight gorgeous colors, has a battery life of 20 hours, and gets all the love from over 35,000 Amazon reviewers.

46. This electronics case that completely stops the cable chaos

You can stop digging around in the junk drawer for charging cables and plugs. Organize that mess with this clever case that's designed for that purpose. It's loaded with small compartments for wires and big compartments for charging bricks and batteries. Plus, it all zips up so you can stash it anywhere.

47. A set of stress balls with 3 different strengths

These stress balls have gotten high marks from over 1,000 Amazon reviewers who've found them helpful. There are three strengths included in different fabric colors. Aside from helping relieve stress, these can also help improve muscle strength and blood circulation.

48. The 4th-generation Amazon Echo Dot that's 40% off right now

The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

49. The knee pillow that helps keep your spine aligned while you sleep

Over 10,000 people are gushing over this knee pillow because it does one simple thing: aligns your spine when you sleep on your side. It helps provide relief for back and leg pain, along with lower back pressure. It's designed to fit between your legs and is made of a comfortable memory foam.

50. This collapsible popcorn maker that reviewers "highly recommend"

I was once a dedicated popcorn-in-a-pan, gourmet popcorn maker. Now, I make all my popcorn in this brilliant silicone bowl. Scoop kernels and oil into the measured section in the bottom, microwave it for a couple of minutes, and the popcorn should be perfect. And since the bowl is collapsible, it's easy to store each time after you're done eating.

51. A cozy weighted blanket that can help you relax

Crawl under this weighted blanket that's made with glass beads inside of a cotton cover, and then relax. It comes in lots of colors, patterns, weights, and sizes. One customer even wrote, "With this blanket I can fall asleep in 5 minutes. No joke! You feel snug and relax quickly."

52. This spray that'll keep your glasses from fogging up

Mask? Check. Glasses? Check. If you wear glasses, then you probably know how easy it is for them to fog up while wearing a mask (you're doing the right thing, though). Thankfully, there's an easy cure for that — and it comes in this 2-ounce bottle. Many users — over 12,000 of them — have written that it's worthy of five stars.

53. These covers so no one can peek through your webcam

This sliding cover is an easy and inexpensive way to make sure your webcam is covered up in between video calls. Peel off the backing and stick it to your laptop. Then, slide the cover closed. No one can see through that — and it's easy to open again for your Zoom meetings.

54. A velvety memory foam bath mat to start your day gently

Step out of the shower onto this soft, velvety bath mat that absorbs water and feels amazing. It comes in 30 colors and patterns, and it's filled with a soft and squishy memory foam cushion. Plus, it's machine washable and over 19,000 reviewers have given it huge props.

55. A bedside lamp with built-in USB ports for easy phone charging

This is the bedside lamp you need for modern life. It's not only decorative with a grey fabric shade and a ball-chain pull switch, but it's also a power outlet with two built-in USB ports so you can easily charge all of your daily tech toys without adding more clutter.

56. A set of LED vanity lights that'll brighten up your bathroom

These LED strip lights will brighten up your bathroom with ease. Just run them around the edge of your mirror and tap them to turn them on. Over 7,000 reviewers wrote about how easy, affordable, and effective they are.

57. The mirror that won't fog up in the shower — seriously

Install this fogless mirror in your shower so you can see when you're shaving in the heat, steam, and water. It suctions to the wall, and it has a shelf for your razor and other toiletries. To prevent it from fogging up, fill it with warm water from your shower so that the mirror is the same temperature as the shower. Then, you'll be able to see your reflection without a problem.

58. A heated lotion dispenser for when you're moisturizing your hands

Washing your hands a ton means moisturizing you hands a ton — and this lotion warmer makes that process so enjoyable. Simply fill the container with your favorite moisturizer and let it heat up (it should only take about two minutes to get warm). Then, apply soothing hot lotion wherever you need to.

59. This clever clock & timer that breaks your work day up

If you aren't feeling productive, maybe you need to rethink the time you're spending on work. Instead of working without breaks, you can focus on working in certain time increments (and, yes, take breaks). This timer is designed to help you with that. Just turn it to the interval you want, and get to it. It's also a digital desk clock.

60. A leather desk pad that'll pull your WFH space together

Need a mouse pad? Go big! This desk pad organizes your work space, creates a texture and surface that's perfect for pens, and eliminates the need for a mouse pad. It comes in 14 colors, is made with faux leather and suede, and looks great. Reviewers almost always give it five stars.