47 wildly useful things under $35 you'll wish were invented sooner

Every so often, I come across a product that’s so helpful, it’s actually annoying that I didn’t know about it sooner. Case in point: An electric mug warmer that keeps my coffee warm all morning, so I never experience a lukewarm sip. That’s just one example — this list is packed with wildly useful things, and since each item is under $35, you don’t have to spend a lot to make your life easier.

These game-changing products cover a range of categories, too. For example, if you want to optimize your workspace, you can pick up a monitor stand that raises your screen to a more ergonomic viewing angle and has built-in storage space. Or maybe you want to declutter your desk with a cable management box that hides messy cords and a charging station that powers up to seven devices at once. It’s not all tech-related, though — whether you want to make your kitchen more efficient (and less messy) or you’re hoping to upgrade your personal care routine, you’re sure to find a helpful product below.

Ready to find a few clever products you’ll wish were invented ages ago? Read on for more useful, affordable items that are available now on Amazon.

1. A portable surge protector with a rotating plug

Maximize your charging power by using this portable surge protector. It features six AC outlets and three USB ports, and you can rotate the plug left or right 90 degrees to find the best orientation for your space. And thanks to its compact size, the outlet extender is easy to bring wherever you need it.

2. These no-touch keychain tools for shared touchscreens & door handles

Avoid touching shared surfaces like elevator buttons and door handles with these no-touch keychain tools. Each tool has a stylus tip you can use on touchscreens and signature pads along with a durable hook for opening door handles. Choose from packs of two and four.

3. This digital alarm clock with a built-in wireless charger

Declutter your nightstand with this digital alarm clock, which has a built-in wireless charger for your device. The charger is compatible with Qi-enabled phones and earbuds, and it’s case-friendly. What’s more, the alarm clock offers adjustable brightness settings, 12- and 24-hour time formats, and a snooze function. Choose from silver and black.

4. An electric callus remover that buffs away dead skin

With this electric callus remover, it’s easy to remove dead skin from your feet in no time. The rechargeable pedicure tool comes with three rollers — gentle, regular, and extra coarse — that quickly buff away rough skin. Also great: The callus remover is waterproof, so you can even use it in the shower.

5. A back scrubber & sponge set for full-body exfoliation

For full-body exfoliation, this back scrubber and sponge set is a popular pick. The back scrubber features two durable handles and two textured sides — the honeycomb surface is for deep exfoliation, while the soft terrycloth side is for gentle cleansing. Plus, the small sponge is great for targeted scrubbing on your face, neck, shoulders, and other areas.

6. A mug warmer that keeps hot drinks at the perfect temperature

Keep your hot drink at the perfect temperature with this coffee mug warmer. The sleek gadget features a water-resistant surface and simple one-button design with two temperature settings, and it automatically turns off for safety. Choose from black, green, and silver.

7. A portable Bluetooth shower speaker

This water-resistant Bluetooth speaker withstands splashes and spray, so you can listen to music, podcasts, and more while you shower. The rechargeable speaker connects to your Bluetooth-enabled device up to 33 feet away and has a built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls. Also great: It comes with a detachable metal hook and a suction cup, so it’s easy to place anywhere in the bathroom and tote with you on beach days. Color options include light blue, black, green, and red.

8. This magnetic wristband that keeps hardware within reach

If you’re working on a construction project, you can keep nails, screws, and other essentials within reach thanks to this magnetic wristband. The adjustable wristband is made from durable nylon with a breathable mesh inner layer, and it’s embedded with 10 magnets to keep the hardware at your fingertips while you work.

9. This soothing weighted blanket

This highly rated cooling weighted blanket is filled with evenly distributed glass beads, creating a soothing pressure that may help reduce feelings of stress. The 100% cotton shell is breathable and OEKO-TEX-certified to be free of harmful chemicals, and it features a stitched design that prevents the glass beads from shifting. Plus, there are corner loops if you want to pair this blanket with a duvet. Choose from six sizes and nine weights ranging from 3 to 30 pounds.

10. These drawer dividers for organizing socks, ties, & more

Need help organizing your sock drawer? These drawer dividers make it easy to keep socks, ties, underwear, and more items neat and tidy. The set includes four dividers made from durable non-woven fabric, and you can choose from seven colors, including dark gray, black, and beige.

11. These reusable silicone bags that make food storage easy

If you’re trying to cut down on single-use plastic bags in your home, these best-selling reusable food storage bags are a great solution. Sold in a range of sizes from mini to half-gallon, each bag is made from BPA-free silicone and pinches closed to create an airtight seal. Also great: The heat-resistant bags are safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. Choose from 12 colors, including aqua, blueberry, and clear.

12. An expandable drawer organizer for customized storage

Customize your storage space with this expandable drawer organizer, which can be used for a variety of items, including utensils, office supplies, and more. It’s made from durable and eco-friendly bamboo and expands from six to eight compartments, so you can choose the size that works best for your drawer.

13. These LED backlights that sync with the sound from your TV

Create the perfect lighting for your next movie or game night with these LED TV backlights. The strip lights are easy to trim to fit your TV and come with adhesive backing and clips for quick installation. What’s more, there are 32 color options with adjustable brightness and the lights have a built-in microphone, so they’ll sync up with the ambient sound from your TV.

14. These silicone furniture leg covers that protect hardwood floors

Protect your hardwood floor with these silicone furniture leg covers. The sturdy covers slide easily onto chair and table legs and have nonslip bottoms that help keep furniture in place and prevent scratches on the floor. The covers are available in round and square styles, and you can choose from packs of 16, 24, and 32.

15. A cable management box that hides your power strip

If you want to keep power strips, chargers, and cables out of sight, this cable management box is essential. Just open the lid to place your surge protector inside the box and use the cable management slots to keep cords organized. Also helpful: The box has a vented, nonslip bottom. Each pack contains two boxes, and you can choose from white and black.

16. A sink cover that instantly adds counter space

Increase the counter space in small kitchens with this highly rated sink cover. The solid hardwood cover comes in three finishes — oak, bordeaux, and bamboo — and has grippy rubber feet that are adjustable to fits sinks up to 12 by 14 inches. Plus, the moisture-resistant gloss finish adds durability. And for even more counter space, you can also opt for a stovetop cover.

17. A versatile tablet stand you can wall-mount & use on tabletops

This adjustable tablet stand is easy to mount on the wall or under a cabinet, and you can even unfold the legs to use it on a tabletop. The slider holds various tablet sizes and rotates 360 degrees to provide the best viewing angle, and the aluminum body folds for compact storage. A stylus is included and you can choose from white and black in three styles.

18. These silicone clips that keep cables organized

Eliminate cord clutter at your workspace with these cable organizer clips. Each pack contains three flexible silicone clips with slots for various cables up to 6 millimeters in diameter, and the clips have an adhesive backing for quick and easy installation. There are four colors available: black, white, gray, and pink.

19. An easy-to-install shower product dispenser

Get rid of bottle clutter in the bathroom with this easy-to-install shower product dispenser. The durable, water-resistant dispenser can be mounted in the corner or flat against the wall using the included silicone adhesive and dual-sided tape. Then, fill it with your favorite shampoo, conditioner, and bath product for easy one-button dispensing.

20. This clip-on armrest table for your couch

With this clip-on armrest table, you can keep drinks, snacks, the remote control, and more within reach when you’re lounging on the couch. The durable wooden table has spring-loaded legs that fit armrests up to 10 inches, and it’s easy to move on and off the couch as needed. Choose from white, black, and cherry.

21. This nonstick oven liner that prevents food messes

Prevent spills and stuck-on food gunk with this nonstick oven liner. The heat-resistant liner can be trimmed to fit the bottom of your oven, where it’ll catch drips and messes from food when you’re cooking. The liner works in gas, convection, electric, and microwave ovens, and it’s dishwasher-safe for convenient cleaning.

22. These rechargeable LED lights that are easy to install

These under-cabinet LED lights are easy to stick in the kitchen, a closet, inside a drawer, or anywhere you need illumination — just use the included adhesive tape or the built-in magnet for quick installation. The USB-rechargeable lights offer three settings: motion-activated, always-on, and off.

23. This fridge & freezer deodorizer that lasts up to 6 months

Keep the fridge or freezer smelling fresh with this fragrance-free refrigerator deodorizer. The food-safe, leakproof deodorizer can be placed anywhere in the fridge or freezer, and it uses a natural formula to remove odors for up to six months. Choose from packs of one, two, and four.

24. An adhesive door draft stopper for instant insulation

Got a gap under your door? Block air, noise, light, and more with this self-adhesive door draft stopper. The easy-to-install draft stopper can be trimmed to the perfect size, and it works on interior and exterior doors, no matter the material. You can choose from four colors: white, gray, brown, and black.

25. A fast-drying bamboo bath mat

This bamboo bath mat is fast-drying and naturally resistant to mold and mildew, making it a great choice for bathroom decor. The roll-up bath mat has a vented design that allows airflow and features nonslip backing that helps it stay in place on the floor. Choose from two styles.

26. An easy-to-set-up Wi-Fi extender that boosts coverage

If the internet coverage in your home or office needs a boost, this Wi-Fi extender can help. The extender plugs into a standard wall outlet and sets up easily at the touch of a button, and it connects to up to 20 devices at once and increases coverage up to 1,200 square feet.

27. A pet hair remover that’s easy to clean

This pet hair remover lifts stray fur off couches and clothing in no time. The double-sided pet hair remover has an arrow to indicate which direction you should brush, and you never have to worry about picking collected hair from the bristles — just dip the brush into the easy-to-empty self-cleaning base and it’s good as new.

28. The fan-favorite Amazon streaming device

If you’re looking for an affordable streaming device, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is a popular choice. The plug-and-play device comes with an Alexa voice remote, so you can start streaming your favorite shows, play music, and more just by asking. And speaking of content, you’ll be able to access your subscriptions to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+, just to name a few.

29. This smart light dimmer switch you can control from anywhere

Control your home lighting from anywhere with this smart Wi-Fi light dimmer. The dimmer switch replaces your regular light switch (you’ll need neutral wiring for installation) and allows you to adjust brightness and set schedules using a smartphone app. Plus, if you have Alexa or Google Assistant, you can control the lights with the sound of your voice.

30. These magnets that turn light switches into key racks

Turn any light switch into a key rack with these easy-to-install magnetic key holders. Sold in a four-pack, the sturdy magnets hold up to three pounds each and replace the standard screws on your light switch, giving you a convenient place to hang your keychain.

31. An easy-to-install bidet toilet attachment

Give your bathroom an affordable upgrade with this bidet toilet attachment. The cold water bidet comes with everything you need for easy installation and features a self-cleaning dual-nozzle design with control knobs to adjust the water pressure and cleaning mode. The control panel comes in three colors: navy, lavender, and dark gray.

32. An anti-fog spray for glasses, goggles & more

Keep eyeglasses, sports goggles, mirrors, and more fog-free with this anti-fog spray. The hypoallergenic formula is safe to use on lenses without an anti-reflective coating, and all you have to do is apply the spray, wait 60 seconds, and dry your lenses with a soft cloth. The spray is available in 2-ounce, 4-ounce, and 8-ounce sizes.

33. A wireless Bluetooth car adapter that quickly pairs with your phone

Reviewers rave about this wireless Bluetooth adapter, which offers a quick way to use your phone hands-free in the car. The adapter plugs into your car’s 12-volt outlet and it’s compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices. The large LCD screen is easy to check at a glance, and the flexible gooseneck allows you to adjust for the perfect viewing angle. Choose from five colors, including black and gold.

34. An electronics cleaning kit for smudge-free screens

Keep screens smudge-free with this electronics cleaning kit, which includes a gentle water gel spray that’s safe to use on all devices — and there’s even a portable-sized bottle that’s easy to take on the go. The kit also comes with 20 pre-moistened cleaning wipes and two soft microfiber polishing cloths.

35. These reusable, super-absorbent Swedish dishcloths

Replace sponges and paper towels with these reusable Swedish dishcloths. The super absorbent cloths are great for scrubbing dishes and wiping up spills, and they’re easy to clean in the dishwasher or washing machine. Each pack contains 10 dishcloths, and you can choose from six shades, including a multicolor assortment.

36. A batter dispenser for drip-free pouring

Reduce drips when you’re baking and making pancakes by pouring with this batter dispenser. The easy-to-use dispenser holds up to 4 cups of batter and has a spring-loaded handle that allows you to pour the perfect portion from the drip-free nozzle. There are two styles available: plastic and stainless steel.

37. A peeler that removes shells from hard-boiled eggs

This boiled egg peeler makes it easy to remove the shell — just add water and your hard-boiled egg to the peeler and shake until the shell softens. The BPA-free peeler comes in eight colors, including blue, black, and red, and reviewers note it’s easy to clean in the dishwasher.

38. This portable screen magnifier for your phone

If you stream shows and movies on your phone, this screen magnifier can give you a better viewing experience and reduce eyestrain. The slim screen magnifier is height-adjustable for the perfect viewing angle, and it folds for easy portability. Choose from black, red, and white.

39. A monitor riser with storage space & a built-in phone holder

Not only does this monitor stand place your screen at a more comfortable viewing angle, but it also provides two tiers of storage space. The easy-to-assemble stand has a built-in phone holder and cable management slots, and there are nonslip pads on the bottom to keep the stand in place.

40. These durable bowls that won’t break if dropped

Want to avoid delicate dishware? These highly rated unbreakable dish bowls are a great solution. They’re made from BPA-free wheat straw fiber that’s lightweight and durable, so the bowls won’t break if dropped, and they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Each set includes four brightly-colored bowls.

41. This mini LED light that clips onto your hat

If you need a hands-free flashlight, just clip this mini LED light onto your hat. The lightweight cap light offers spotlight and flashlight modes with adjustable brightness and motion sensor capability. The USB-rechargeable light works for up to 30 hours on one charge, and you can opt for a single light or a two-pack in a range of colors.

42. A defrosting tray that quickly thaws frozen food

If you forget to take dinner out of the freezer, this defrosting tray can help speed up the thawing process — in fact, one reviewer wrote it “really does cut the time in half.” The nonstick aluminum tray uses nothing but room temperature air to thaw frozen food, and it’s easy to hand-wash or clean in the dishwasher after each use.

43. These closet dividers that clip onto wire shelves

Create neat storage stacks with these closet shelf dividers, which are designed to clip easily onto wire shelves. The durable dividers are made from coated steel, and they’re great for separating stacks of towels, linens, T-shirts, and more. Choose from packs of four and eight.

44. A charging station that powers 7 devices at once

Power up multiple devices at once using this sleek charging station. The space-saving station has seven ports and nonslip silicone-covered slots where devices rest while they charge. Plus, it comes with short USB cables that are compatible with various electronics, so you can reduce cord clutter.

45. An essential oil diffuser with a built-in Bluetooth speaker & alarm clock

This highly rated essential oil diffuser has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you can listen to soothing sounds and music while you enjoy an aromatherapy session. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to the diffuser and let it run continuously until the water runs out or set timers for one and three hours. Other great features: The diffuser has various LED light color options and also functions as an alarm clock.

46. A soft & breathable quilted mattress pad

Place this quilted mattress pad on your bed to protect it from stains and add a lightweight layer of softness. The breathable microfiber pad has elastic edges for a snug fit and covers mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Plus, it’s machine-washable and dryer-safe for easy care.

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

47. An eco-friendly bamboo safety razor

Instead of replacing disposable razors, this bamboo safety razor is an eco-friendly alternative. It features a durable bamboo handle and stainless steel parts and uses double-edged safety razors to give you a close, smooth shave. Replacement blades and a blade disposal case are also available (each sold separately).