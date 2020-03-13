Tesla Cybertruck concept mockups reveal it’s perfect for Domino’s, taxis and UPS

The Tesla Cybertruck may look like something ripped straight out of a sci-fi film, but a series of new concepts show the vehicle could fill a relatively pedestrian role.

The all-electric pickup truck, first unveiled in November 2019, is a performance beast. It features a body made of cold-rolled 30X steel, leading to an angular design. CEO Elon Musk has declared it the third part of a three-phase plan to bring electric cars to the mass market, but unlike the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV, the Cybertruck doesn't look like anything else on the road.

This has sparked interest from a number of sources, keen to employ the vehicle in their operations. A new rundown shared by British car leasing comparison site LeaseFetcher looks at how the vehicle may take on a number of roles. Think pizza delivery, police cars, and even ambulances.

It may sound farfetched, but some organizations are already jumping on the bandwagon. Police forces in Kansas, Ciudad Valley and Dubai have all expressed an interest in getting on board. The Ontario Police Department has produced its own mockups on the vehicle. Ciudad Valley has also suggested the vehicle could double up for use in other tasks, like garbage collection.

With groups eagerly anticipating the late 2021 arrival of the new truck, here's how it may look on the road.

8. Pizza delivery

Anyone for pizza? While the above mockup may seem like a bit much for pizza delivery, there's no denying it could send out the pies in record time. In its tri-motor configuration, the Cybertruck is expected to reach 0 to 60 mph acceleration times of less than 2.9 seconds.

7. Roadside recovery

In the above mockup, British roadside recovery firm AA is putting Cybertruck to the test. It amusingly appears the truck is assisting a Ford F-150. The latter vehicle is a key competitor to the Cybertruck, ranking as the most popular vehicle in the United States for the past 42 years. Tesla released a video at the Cybertruck launch showing the car pulling the F-150 in a tug-of-war, but recent data suggests buyers are still keen on the Ford.

6. Police

The NYPD has not made any public declarations about using the Cybertruck, but the above mockup shows it could look sharp. Several police departments have expressed interest in using the truck in their operations. The mayor of Ciudad Valles, Adrián Esper Cárdenas, said that ordering the vehicle was "common sense" as it can be used to fulfill other municipal duties.

5. Coastguard

Cybertruck to the rescue? This concept reimagines the truck helping out on the beach. It's complete with a rear addition for the 6.5-foot vault. Musk has suggested the truck could come with a number of such additions, like a lock to secure the storage and solar wings to boost range.

4. Parcel delivery

Could UPS employ the Cybertruck? It's not out of the question: UPS has already placed an order for the Tesla Semi all-electric truck. The company's drone delivery system could negate the need for using the Cybertruck, though.

3. Postal services

The red paintwork of the British Royal Mail is on full display in the above, showing how a red Cybertruck could look pretty slick in practice.

2. Ambulance

This isn't the first ambulance-focused mockup – one fan shared an image on Reddit showing how the Hungarian national service could also use it in its operations.

1. Taxi

With a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds, the Cybertruck could make short work of trips to the airport.