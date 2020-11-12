Retro Star Wars-inspired tech gets a modern reboot

The Rock has announced that he will be rebooting his 2002 Mummy spin-off, The Scorpion King. Until the scorpions reign supreme again, we've got the best nature, science, and tech news right here on the Inverse Daily

Unlock the swag — 5 steps cities can take to avoid future lockdowns

As coronavirus cases continue to surge, policymakers are weighing strategies to tamp down transmission — without wreaking economic devastation. It's a tall order. While lockdown measures have helped curb an estimated 60 million infections in the United States, shutdowns don't come without costs. The number of people not in the labor force who want a job spiked by 4.5 million in April and has remained elevated.

Instead of locking down completely, some scientists suggest targeted, context-specific policies that can limit the spread of Covid-19.

"It doesn't have to be all or nothing." →

Face time — This wrinkle-faced bat uses a bizarre face mask for sex

Despite their huge presence in our cultural landscape and the news, we know strangely little about bats —especially their mating habits.

But a new study published Wednesday in PLOS ONE has unearthed a treasure trove of behavioral information for the first time about the male Centurio Senex bat, which lives in Mexico, Central America, and the northern parts of South America.

Specifically: a strange face mask that it uses to entice the ladies to reproduce.

If it works, it works. →

Ultra-rare — Scientists capture ghostly images of rare deep sea squid in Australian waters

The deep sea is our planet's most mysterious environment, where strange creatures lurk like something straight out of Jaws.

Now, a new study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE sheds some light on one of these creatures — the deep sea bigfin squid (Magnapinna sp.). This cephalopod is one of the rarest sights in the ocean, and this is the first time the squid has been spotted in Australian waters.

Thankfully, scientists managed to snap a picture before the squid disappeared once more into the inky depths.

Scientists have been waiting a long time for this →

Choices — Tesla’s electric car lineup: your guide to the Model S, 3, X, Y, and beyond

Tesla has helped to transform the electric car from eco-curiosity into a sought-after piece of tech — but choosing between the company's offerings can be tricky.

The company's lineup is pretty straightforward, but from there, the special features and other options can be overwhelming at first glance. But Inverse has the answer to your most pressing questions, including which ones will offer full self-driving, which is the cheapest Tesla, and which offers the most battery range.

Here's what you need to know.

Find the right Tesla for you →

Use the Force — Retro Star Wars-inspired tech gets a modern reboot

When the fate of a galaxy far, far away was at risk, the embattled Princess Leia turned to a trusted technology to get her message out: holograms.

Invented by scientist Dennis Gabor more than 70 years ago, holograms have since played a bigger role in science fiction than they have in our daily lives. That's because the technology required to produce these mind-bending projections has needed just too much computing power — and too much hardware — for holograms to be practical in everyday use.

But researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology in South Korea are taking a new approach to holographic technology. The device they've come up with is both extremely small and runs off a single, custom processing chip in real-time.

Together, the researchers believe these advances could finally bring holograms to your smartphone — changing gaming and communication forever.

"You're my only hope."→

