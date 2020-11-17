SpaceX Starlink: How to see this week in Seattle, Orlando, London

Starlink, SpaceX's internet connectivity constellation , is making its way across the night sky — and fans in Seattle, Orlando, and London may be best-placed this week for some satellite spotting.

The constellation has had a relatively quiet week, as SpaceX focused on sending up four astronauts in its Crew Dragon capsule instead of launching more satellites. The early constellation is still powering the "Better Than Nothing" beta tests, where select fans can pay $499 for an installation kit plus $99 per month for high-speed internet access.

The tests are a precursor to full service, expected to roll out to large parts of the world next year. The company aims to offer gigabit download speeds and latencies in the tens of milliseconds, a connection comparable to a ground-based service, just by setting up a terminal and pointing it at a clear view of the sky. Starlink is expected to offer much better response times than other satellite services because the craft are much closer to the Earth's surface — around 550 kilometers.

Early tests show promise. SpaceX told testers to expect speeds of between 50 to 150 megabits per second, but some fans have found the service is much better. The Starlink Reddit section, where testers share results, shows that one user in Seattle reached a speed of 208 megabits per second. Another user in Seattle reached a latency of just 15 miliseconds.

As these constellations emerge, the website FindStarlink tracks their movement across the night sky. Note that as Starlink develops, SpaceX has taken measures to make the satellites less visible. That means these projected sightings may not be so visible compared to earlier groups.

SpaceX launching a batch of Starlink satellites. Getty Images

With that in mind, here's where you may be able to find Starlink in the sky this week:

SpaceX Starlink: When and how to see from Seattle

All times are in Pacific time.

Wednesday, November 18, 5:40 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for three minutes. Look from north to northeast.

The satellites should be visible for three minutes. Look from north to northeast. Wednesday, November 18, 6:21 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from northwest to east.

The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from northwest to east. Thursday, November 19, 5:24 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for two minutes. Look from north to east.

The satellites should be visible for two minutes. Look from north to east. Thursday, November 19, 6:15 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for four minutes. Look from northwest to east.

The satellites should be visible for four minutes. Look from northwest to east. Friday, November 20, 5:58 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for four minutes. Look from northwest to east.

The satellites should be visible for four minutes. Look from northwest to east. Saturday, November 21, 5:51 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for three minutes. Look from northwest to east.

SpaceX Starlink: When and how to see from Orlando

All times are in Eastern time.

Wednesday, November 18, 6:38 p.m.: The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from south to southeast.

The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from south to southeast. Friday, November 20, 6:13 p.m.: The satellites should be visible for six minutes. Look from southwest to northeast.

SpaceX Starlink: When and how to see from London

All times are in Greenwich Meantime.