You're not imagining it, the planet is getting hotter. And while you might not be able to jump into the pool whenever you're feeling a little warm, the best products to stay cool in the heat range from travel-friendly cooling towels to cold-brew coffee makers so you can get caffeinated while also cooling down from the inside out.

As temps rise, keep in mind that keeping hydrated is essential, and you should drink more water in hotter weather. An insulated water bottle or koozie are great ways to have chilled, refreshing water on hand. Reducing sun exposure can also help you stay cool, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when sunlight is at its strongest. Products like a sun umbrella makes it easy to do no matter where you go, while there are also shades available for cars to keep the interior from heating up too much.

Finally, don't forget handy quick fixes like a handheld fan or a can of water you can mist onto your skin. There are also easy-to-transport headbands and wristbands specially designed to cool you down on the go. A misting system is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while staying comfy, and there are also upgrades for blankets, pillows, and towels to make your home hot-weather perfect.

Scroll on for a list of the coolest and most effective products to fight the heat. These handy solutions are also much beloved by hundreds of Amazon reviewers.

1. A cooling towel that's easy to take with you

The perfect accessory for outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, camping, and more, this cooling towel helps to keep you cool and comfy. To activate, just place it in cold water, wring it out, and use it around your neck or other areas. When it warms up, you just rinse and repeat. It's that easy. With more than 3,000 five-star reviews, it's a popular pick.

2. This car sunshade that blocks heat and rays

Block out the rays and keep your car from heating up when parked with this windshield sunshade. Made of reflective materials, this light-blocking device keeps the interior of your vehicle cooler. This shade comes with its own storage bag so you can stow it away when it's not in use. Choose from three sizes to get the best fit for your car. "We have always bought and used windshield covers for the hot Oklahoma sun. This is by far the best cover we have owned," one customer raved.

3. A handheld fan with three speeds

Stay cool when you're on the go with this mini fan. Hold it in your hand or attach it to an umbrella or other stable object with the clip. And it is easy to charge with the USB plug. It has three adjustable fan speeds and with a 4.7-star overall rating, it has plenty of fans. Choose from five colors.

4. A cooling pillow with customizable memory foam

If you sleep hot or just in a warm room, consider this cooling upgrade to your standard pillows. Made with a bamboo-derived rayon and polyester cover that's moisture-wicking, this memory foam pillow is filled with shredded, gel-infused memory foam which can be adjusted to your preferred softness level. "I have bought products before that say they "cool" and help keep you "cool" throughout the night. They didn't work. I flip my pillows throughout the night to make it cool and to adjust the padding that has moved all around. I don't have that issue with this pillow. It stays cool and is comfortable all night long," one customer raved. With more than 5,000 five-star reviews, they're not the only fan.

5. This cooling car seat cover with adjustable temperature control

Drive around in comfort with this cooling car seat cushion. It works by circulating air through micro-holes, and the cushion's temperature control allows you to adjust to your desired level of cooling. Plus, it is sized to fit most vehicles. To use it, you simply plug it into your car's 12-volt adapter, and you're ready to go.

6. A cooling blanket with 7,000+ positive reviews

This genius blanket has cooling fibers on one side and cotton on the other so you can adjust it to suit your needs and even the time of night. For extra cooling action, place it near the air conditioner for a few minutes. Choose from three sizes and five colors. "I was seriously skeptical of the claims of this blanket. But I was desperate to find a lightweight blanket that didn't leave me all sweaty. THIS blanket is it! It truly works. Yes it is a blanket, yes it traps some heat. But all you have to do is readjust the blanket and the coolness comes back," one happy customer wrote. This one is easy to care for and can be tossed in the washing machine.

7. This tower fan that comes with a remote control

Keep your home cool and comfortable with this quiet fan. Choose between three modes (include an extra-quiet sleep mode) and three speeds for customization. It features a remote control and LED display. Plus, you can adjust the height from 36 to 42 inches. It also oscillates and has a timer. "I was looking for a versatile, quiet fan that would keep me from running the AC. This is fan fits those requirements with the many modes and just how quiet it runs," one reviewer wrote. Many customers even report that it amps up an AC unit when used together, too.

8. An insulated can cooler to keep your drinks refreshing

This stainless steel can and bottle insulator is designed with double interior walls to keep your beverages chilled without any excess condensation. It's sized to hold standard 12-ounce bottles and cans of soda, beer, and other drinks. It even has finger grooves that make it easy to grip. This one comes with two extra can sleeves as well. With a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 1,500 reviews, it's a popular pick.

9. These wristbands you can wet down

When wet, these wristbands work to provide cooling comfort. You simply soak them in water, wring out the excess, and put them on. They're machine washable, too, making them easy to use over and over again as needed. Customers have also noted that they soak up sweat well. Choose between two colors. "Hiking in Arizona's heat my hands & wrists sweat so much that sweat would be running down to my elbows but with these, they not only wick up that sweat, they cool at the same time," one customer wrote.

10. A bandana that can be worn around the head or neck

Wet this bandana and wear it around your neck or head to cool down quickly. Lined with a cooling PVA material, it's great for sports, traveling, and hikes. The adjustable tie makes it suitable for most people. Choose between several different colors and designs including Western, camouflage, and flame prints.

11. A travel umbrella with UV protection

Block harmful rays and heat at the same time with this travel umbrella with UPF 50+. It's made to protect your skin from more than 98% of UVA and UVB rays, and covers about 42 inches in diameter when opened. Opening it is easy with the press of a button and the durable frame can stand up to a lot of wind. It also closes up small for easy transport. With a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 900 reviews, it's customer-approved.

12. A bottle that keeps water cold for 36 hours

Made with stainless steel and double-walled vacuum insulation, this water bottle keeps your drinks cold for up to 36 hours. It's BPA-free and has a handle on the lid that can attach it to your bag or backpack. Able to fit most cup holders, this bottle comes in two sizes (12 and 21 ounces) and seven colors. Plus, the leak-resistant bottle features an easy-to-drink-from straw.

13. These facial sprays for on-the-go misting

For an instant dose of cool, pick up this facial spray travel duo. Great for sensitive and dry skin, this spritzer dispenses ultra-fine droplets to hydrate and soothe. With a 4.8-star overall rating after nearly 1,000 reviews have weighed in, one customer called it a "great refresher" and added, "I live in South Florida and use this product daily especially when I am overheated." Another fan even keeps them in the fridge for extra refreshment.

14. A cold-brew iced coffee maker with 28,000+ five-star reviews

Always have a cool drink at the ready with this iced coffee maker that comes 1- and 2-quart sizes. It is made of sturdy, BPA-free Tritan plastic and is leakproof and shatterproof. It is super easy to use and features a nonslip grip so it's easy to pour, too. Small enough to fit into your fridge, this canteen can be placed on the top rack of your dishwasher for simple cleaning. More than 36,000 reviewers have weighed in and given it a 4.7-star rating overall for brewing refreshing joe without the heat.

15. This affordable misting system that cools your backyard

Chill out in your backyard using this misting cooling system. This simple hose system attaches easily to outdoor umbrellas, cooling fans, or just on its own to make the outdoors a lot more enjoyable on the hottest of days. It's super easy to install and can be hung without the use of any special tools. You can even use it on plants. "This kit comes with everything you need. The connections are good quality and comes with a tool to cut the tube to the size you want," one customer wrote.