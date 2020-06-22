45 extremely handy products you'll use for years

I still own some kitchen tools that I've had since I was a child. I don't keep those products for sentimental reasons; I keep them because I don't know what I'd do without them. Don't get me wrong: I know people whose favorite items are the ones they've inherited from a parent or grandparent — and that's great. I'm sure they work just as well as my favorites.They probably do what they're meant to do (and do it well), just like these extremely handy Amazon products. They're worth so much more than what you'll spend on them, and I bet they'll become family heirlooms.

I tracked down some of my favorites, like this handy back scratcher and this toothbrush sanitizer. That's definitely not it, though. I've also included products that complete everyday jobs like throwing light where you need it, organizing and charging your tech devices, saving space in your closet, making better popcorn, and miraculously fixing thing. And guess what? You'll likely use these for years and years to come.

That's right: These are the products you'll pack up when you move, recommend to family and friends, and maybe even leave some five-star reviews about. Regardless, they've got longevity — so go ahead and start shopping.

1. This magnetic barbecue light lets you grill after dark

You can stop holding a flashlight in your mouth when barbecuing after dark. Instead, snap one of these little lights anywhere on your grill and point the high-intensity LED beam directly where you need to see. The gooseneck is firm, but flexible — so you can direct the light precisely. And when you aren't grilling, these lights are handy to have around. Stick one onto the car, your workbench, or wherever you need a quick task light.

2. A magnetic block that wrangles all your charging cables

Set this object down on your desk and herd all your wires onto it; they'll stay right there. It's a brilliant piece of simple engineering. It's magnetic, so the ends of the wires stick to it. No more nightly scramble to locate a charging cable. No more wires snaking all over your desk. Plus, it looks nice doing the job.

3. The book stand you can fold up and stash

This book stand is so handy. It'll hold a massive textbook or cookbook so you can read without holding it up yourself. It's strong. It holds the pages open but lets you turn them. It even lets you adjust the angle. However, it folds right up so you can stash it in a drawer or backpack when you aren't using it. It's brilliant for small kitchens or studying at the library.

4. The leave-in balm that makes your beard really soft

You are rocking an amazing beard, but it's getting kind of scratchy. Before you decide to shave, try this beard conditioner — and get ready to love it. The leave-in product will hydrate your beard so it's softer — and it'll shed less, too. It'll also help reduce unwanted frizz, and it's both paraben- and silicone-free.

5. This moldable polymer can fix anything and stores for years

Mold this silicone glue around whatever's broken and let it cure overnight. It'll create a permanent, flexible fix that's nearly unbreakable. Use it to fix everything from headphone wires to broken dishes and shoes. When it dries, it's no longer moldable — and it's available in various colors. One person wrote, "My MacBook Pro charger wire was starting to break so I got some Sugru to mend the damage. Absolutely incredible product that saved me like $70 to get a new charger."

6. The back scratcher that gets those hard-to-reach places

There's that spot on your back that makes you want go all wild bear on that tree. It itches, but you just can't reach it. Thankfully, this Cactus Scratcher will get it. Just hold the end pieces and drag it back and forth across that itch. It has two sides: one's gentle, and the other is "aggressive." In other words, it'll get the job done — whether that job is a maddening itch or a sore muscle. When you're all set, just toss it in a drawer until it happens again.

7. The lighter from the future

Butane is so industrial age. This, right here, is a plasma lighter. So cool, I know. When you light something with it, two electric arcs form to create the necessary heat. You can't blow them out, and the wind can't blow them out. They get the job done. You will never have to refill this lighter, either. Just plug it in with a micro USB cord and charge it up. It's slick looking — as you would expect from a plasma lighter — and feels good in your hand.

8. A toiletry bag that you can hang up for easy access

If you're hauling toiletries to overnight dates or the gym, maybe it's time to get organized. A good toiletry bag like this one is something you'll probably use for decades. It has all the pockets and storage space you need to keep a backup set of all your shampoos and lotions. You'll be able to find everything. Plus, it hangs from a hook, creating its own workspace. When you want to hit the washroom, just grab this bag and you'll have everything you need at hand.

9. This UV toothbrush sanitizer that cleans your bristles

Your toothbrush cleans your teeth. But what cleans your toothbrush? This sanitizer rack does. Just put your toothbrush in there and hit the start button. It uses UV light the bristles by removing 99.9% of the bacteria. Plus, it can clean four brushes at once. The device comes with adhesives and screw mounts, and it uses rechargeable batteries so you don't have to find a free outlet in the bathroom. You can store the toothbrushes inside it, too.

10. The tangy D.C. Mambo Sauce that you can stock up on

Ever had barbecue in Capital City? If so, you're probably craving it. However, getting to D.C. right now might be difficult and expensive. But this barbecue sauce isn't. The pack comes with two bottles: Mild and Sweet Hot. And all you have to do to satisfy your need for that amazing, tangy D.C. flavor is squirt one of these on your food. It's built for wings, but it's good on anything.

11. The phone and tablet stand that adjusts to your needs

A cell phone that's lying on its back atop your desk is not pulling it's weight. In fact, it's distracting. You have to pick it up to see who's texting or calling and hold it in one hand to do a video or voice call. This stand lifts it up to free your hands so you can see your phone, talk to it, and be seen by its camera. This is must for modern telecommunications. It adjust in height and angle, and it's strong enough to hold a tablet.

12. The detoxifying soap made with aloe vera, vitamin E, & oatmeal

Finding a pleasant-smelling soap that's natural and doesn't break the bank is surprisingly difficult. That might be why this lovely African Black Soap is so popular on Amazon. It's made with ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E — but it also exfoliates, since it's filled with oatmeal. People have written that it helps clear unwanted blemishes, but they've also raved bout the mild, yet intoxicating scent.

13. These wireless earbuds that come in a charging case

Wires are so annoying when you're trying to run or bike while listening to music. These waterproof earbuds don't have wires, though. Instead, they use Bluetooth to connect to your phone. They link up wirelessly, and they even charge wirelessly (all thanks to the charging case). For this price and the sound quality that reviewers describe as "impeccable," this purchase is a no-brainer.

14. A beard-shaping tool for the perfect trim every time

Shaping a beard is an art form. If you don't like winging it, just use this beard stencil. It gives you all the straight lines and curves you need to create your own look. Just hold it up to your face, head, or neck, and then follow the lines. It's also a comb, which is convenient. To be honest, this is the missing piece in your manscaping kit.

15. This handheld espresso machine that's perfect for hiking

This is the sort of magic that — when you pull it out in the wilderness — your friends are happy to know you. You've spent hours hiking, climbing, or whatever it is you do. Everyone is getting tired. You pull out this mini espresso kit and make everyone a quick pick-me-up. Just pack the ground coffee, add hot water, and then fill your cup.

16. A slick stylus pen that makes it easier to use your phone and tablet

This slick stylus is so much better than drawing or writing on a phone or tablet with your finger. It has a precision disk head that lets you see where your mark will appear, and it gives you a responsive feel while drawing or writing on a screen. In fact, it's compatible with any touchscreen. Some reviewers have even made it work on ancient phones and tablets. So regardless of the tech you're using, it'll seriously upgrade your drawing and handwriting experience.

17. The charging station that comes with USB charging cables

Instead of eating an entire side table to charge all your gadgets, this charging station only needs 6 inches of table. It has four USB ports and four slots with plastic support layers so your devices stand on their sides while powering up. It'll work with any USB charging cable, but it comes with six of them (two lightning cables, two micro USB cables, and two Type C cables).

18. A batter dispenser that you can pour pancakes with

Mix your pancake batter in this measuring pitcher and let gravity do the work. Since there's a spout at the bottom (and a handle that controls it), the batter will pour out when you squeeze so you can move quickly across the griddle instead of trying to pour from a bowl. It makes creating evenly sized pancakes so much easier, and it's particularly good for thinner crepe batters.

19. A tiny rechargeable vacuum that you can keep at your desk

When you work at a computer, the keyboard gets dirty. It's hard to avoid, and it's hard to clean. This is the perfect little vacuum for that job. It's small, but powerful — and it charges via USB (which you probably already have a plug for on your desk). It'll even suck up liquids, which is a bonus. You might also want one in the car for cleaning out the cup holders and dashboard. It's so handy that you'll probably clean more often.

20. The 13-in-1 multitool with tons of useful gadgets

A lot of multitools claim to have miraculous features, but you usually need a magnifying glass to find them. Not with this one, though. A large, serrated pocket knife is included — and hidden in the pocket knife's handle is an array of also-useful tools: two different pliers, a wire cutter, a can opener, two flat screwdrivers, a Phillips head screwdriver, two files, a rope cutter, and a saw.

21. These blue light-blocking glasses that prevent eyestrain

Being exposed to blue light all day, every day isn't great for you. Basically, blue light tells your brain to stop releasing sleep-inducing melatonin and start producing hormones that wake you up. Fortunately, blue light is easy to filter out with these glasses. You get three in a pack, and they each come with a different colored frame.

22. These vacuum-sealed storage bags for your seasonal clothes

When it's time to switch your closet from summer to winter, you have to find a place to store a big box of coats and sweaters until it's cold again. They same goes for blankets. Put them in these bags, use the vacuum cleaner to suck out the extra air, and you can store it all in a lot less space. These keep out moths and other critters, too, so your clothes and blankets will be clean and ready to use next season.

23. This silicone bowl that makes delicious popcorn

I was once an expert at making popcorn in a pan from kernels. And then I got one of these BPA-free silicone bowls. Now, two minutes is all I need to make a perfect batch. There is no skill involved; making popcorn this way is also much better than store-bought microwave popcorn, because you get to choose your own oil and kernels — and you'll probably leave out the unpronounceable chemicals. The cleanup is super easy, too. Just put it in the dishwasher.

24. The beard straightener that works like a brush

If your beard has a tendency to get a bit wild and unruly, tame it with this hot beard straightener. It's easy to use: Just let it warm up, and then brush your beard with it. The heated ceramic teeth are protected by longer, plastic teeth for protection. Apply the included beard oil afterwards, and you'll be all set. It only takes a few minutes, and it comes with a beard care book that's full of helpful advice.

25. A tiered drawer organizer for your kitchen knives

If you're attached to the idea of keeping your knives in a drawer (as opposed to in a block on the counter), this drawer organizer is a great choice. It'll keep them sharp, protected, and organized. It's two layers high, so you can put the cooking knives on the bottom and paring or steak knives on top. It frees up a lot of drawer space and makes it so much easier to find what you're looking for.

26. This milk frother that you can also use to mix salad dressing

This is an excellent milk frother; it's powerful, battery operated, and small enough to store in a drawer. It's also useful for so much more than just frothing milk. Are you into matcha tea? Adding powders to your drinks? This is the way to go. It mixes quickly, whether you're mixing something hot or cold. So even if you aren't interested in lattes or coffee drinks frothed at home, you'll find yourself using it for everything from hot chocolate to salad dressing.

27. A table caddy for your remotes at TV room essentials

I'll bet if someone surveyed modern relationships on mundane irritants, remote control storage would emerge as one of the top friction points. When remotes get lost, it's frustrating, and people get blamed. And when remotes are always cluttering up the coffee table, it's just as bad. They need a place — and that place has to be easy to use. This organizer hangs off a side table or armrest and stores them within reach. It's also a great place to put glasses, pens, or other sundries. In fact, you might want one on the couch, desk, and bed to store all the small items that turn to clutter.

28. This electric callus remove with 3 different file strengths

If you've got some calluses that you're hoping to smooth out, reach for this electric filer. Unlike other handheld callus removers, this one is rechargeable. It comes with three file heads of different coarsenesses, so you can pick the strength for your wants and needs. Plus, it's waterproof, so you can use it in the shower.

29. The bartender's secret to washing glasses at the bar

Ever sat at a bar and been impressed by how many glasses the bartender can easily wash while chatting? That's because there's probably a brush like this one attached to the bottom of the sink. If you want to try it, all you have to do is put the glass over the brush and rotate. Everything — even lipstick — should come right off. This one has suction cups that stick to the sink and a side brush to get the outside of the glass clean. It works for water bottles, mugs, and whatever else you drink from.

30. This personal air purifier that uses HEPA filters

This small HEPA filter air purifier is intended to clean the air in a small space, such as your bedroom or where you sit at home. It pulls air into the bottom and pushes it through the HEPA filters. There are two speeds and two settings (normal and sleep) — and the LED light is adjustable. It even plugs into a USB port, so it's perfect for your desk.

31. The fast way to make egg sandwiches for breakfast

Got two minutes and a couple of eggs? That's breakfast. Just whip them up and pour them into this microwave pan. Two minutes later, you'll have a meal. (That's faster than toast, so put the bread in toaster first.) It's an easy, fast breakfast that doesn't mess up the kitchen. Plus, you can clean it in the dishwasher — so don't worry about spending extra time at the sink.

32. This bug catcher that's easier than a cup and piece of paper

Some of us are terrorized by bugs in our very own homes. That method where you catch it under a glass and track down a piece of paper? Yeah, not as effective as people claim, especially when the bug resists. This thing reaches up, under, and behind the bug, so you can catch it with ease. This device has a viewing window that magnifies the bug five times, in case it turns out to be something fascinating (or if you like horror shows). Then, you can release it safely outdoors and keep your conscience clean.

33. A fabric shaver that'll make your pilled sweaters look new again

It's so easy to destroy a perfect garment simply by washing it — and you have to wash garments (no matter how much you love that shirt or sweater). When your favorite top comes out of the wash covered in pills, it's just not the same. This little fabric shaver will save it, though. It shaves off the pills without pulling threads and unraveling the weave, so your shirt will look brand new.

34. This mini bag sealer to keep your unfinished snacks fresh

Where has this thing been all my life? When there's an open bag of Cheetos (or cookies) in the house, it's a serious dilemma. Once the bag is open, you kind of have to eat them all... right? Well, this bag sealer lets you open the bag and then seal it closed again. Just press the opening together until it becomes warm, and then clip it over your open bag. It's portable, too.

35. The magnetic lights for your workshop or sewing machine

Don't even try to replace that sewing machine light or worry about the lamp that's out in your workbench. These little lights are so simple to install. Plug one in, and stick it magnetically to any metal surface. (They come with an adhesive metal disk in case your surface isn't a ferrous metal.) Then, turn it on. The light will be bright, and the beam will be easy to direct. You could put them temporarily on the tool you're using or make them a permanent addition to the kitchen.

36. The no-touch door opener that keeps your hands away from the handles

If you're trying to avoid touching doorknobs, elevator buttons, and handles altogether, try adding this tool to your keychain. It's designed to pull a door open without you having to touch it, but it's also great for pushing buttons, turning on the faucet, or touching anything else out there so you don't have to. They're light and strong — and you get two of them.

37. The nylon potato masher that you can also use for meat sauce

Sometimes, having the perfect tool for a job makes life so much easier. If the job you're doing is smashing up ground meat for sauce or mashing potatoes for dinner, this heat-resistant masher is that tool. Sure, you can make do with something else — but this will make preparing food so much easier. It's made with nylon and features five blades for easy food prep.

38. A solar-powered phone charger you can use outside on hikes

When you head into the wilderness, you need to pack some power. If you don't want to conserve that power, this solar-charging power bank should go in your pack. Set it on a rock or wear it on the outside of your pack in the sun and it will recharge itself. When you aren't camping, keep it in your emergency kit in case the power goes out for an extended period. It has two USB ports to charge two devices at once and it stores enough power to charge a phone 7 times (20000mAh.) It's also a flashlight.

39. This one tool that chops vegetables and catches them

Just put an onion, tomato, carrot, or other vegetable on the grid of your choice within this vegetable slicer, and then close the lid. You'll get a container of perfectly shaped vegetables almost immediately. It has so many cutting grids that you can choose from (like shredding, mashing, slicing, and more). It's also a terrific cheese grater — and it'll even separate an egg.

40. The cereal bowl that never makes breakfast mushy from milk

Do you like your cereal crunchy? Normally, that's a race with time — but not with this bowl. Put the cereal on one side, and pour the milk on the other. Settle in and take your time. You can mix your Captain Crunch with the milk spoon by spoon. Your granola will never get soggy and melt into the milk. You have all the control.

41. This porcelain butter crock that keeps it soft and ready to spread

Slathering room-temperature butter onto a piece of toast is so much better than trying to get fridge-cold butter to melt. This butter crock is a sleek and smart way to keep your butter out on the counter so it's soft and ready to spread. First, put some water into the container. Then, add your butter to the added up and place it inside the crock. After that, you can leave it on the counter while you're eating and spread it with ease.

42. This clever magnetic dish that wrangles hair pins

Do you find hair pins all over the house? And then somehow, you can never find one when you're actually looking for it? (Or maybe, in your case, it's safety pins.) Either way, this strong magnetic dish can solve that issue. The dish is concave, so the pins are pulled to the center — and that's where they stay. That way, they're ready to grab when you need one.

43. The knife made for scooping peanut butter out of the jar

I love peanut butter, so I hate leaving any in the bottom of the jar. I mean, a regular knife leaves enough for an entire sandwich. This knife, though, gets it all. It's 7 inches long, so you won't get peanut butter all over your hands by reaching in. It's also shaped perfectly for getting every last bit out of there. It can even be used to slather the peanut butter over your bread. It's also great — because it's both long and stiff — for stirring the oil back into natural peanut butter.

44. These sleep headphones that double as an eye mask

Trying to sleep somewhere noisy and bright? If so, these soft headphones are perfect, because they double as an eye mask. Dial up some peaceful music or nature sounds on your phone, hit play, and pull these over your eyes and ears. Built-in speakers play the tunes right into your ears as you relax. It's Bluetooth-enabled, so there are no wires. It's also tiny enough to travel with and comfortable enough to sleep in. Just remember to remove the speaker when you want to wash them.

45. This plastic welding kit that's powered by a UV light

Never used Bondic? Then you're in for a thrill. This is the futuristic glue — except it is not a glue — that they would use on Star Trek. It's basically is a resin that solidifies when exposed to UV light, so it's great for quick fixes This kit comes with Bondic and a UV light to cure it. Apply the liquid Bondic where you need a to create a bond, and zap it with UV. It'll cure almost instantly — and it'll be clear, waterproof, and heat resistant. You can use it to repair almost anything: wood, plastic, metal, rubber, leather, and much more. This stuff is seriously cool.