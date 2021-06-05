44 popular, cheap products that deserve their hype because they work so damn well

Expensive products aren’t always the best, and Amazon reviewers are often the first to sing the praises of cheap, highly-effective finds. There’s something that just feels so good about finding a pair of $25 earbuds that work just as well as your more expensive ones, or finally finding a product that can get rid of the stuck-on stains on your stove that you thought would be there forever.

I’ve rounded up some of the most hyped-up products on Amazon that have received thousands of rave reviews from shoppers who can’t believe how well they work considering that they’re so cheap. The list below is made up of the kinds of useful things that you will end up using for years, to the point where you’ll start to wonder how you ever lived without them, and small gadgets that will make your life so much easier.

From things that will help you keep your house clean and organized to inexpensive tech upgrades, there’s going to be something on this list you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself hyping up your next Amazon purchase to all of your friends.

1. A bar that instantly removes unwanted odors

Have you ever cut fruit on your cutting board only to find that it has the lingering flavor of last night’s garlic? Never deal with that again with this odor absorbing bar. It’s made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel, and it instantly removes smells from hands, cutting boards, and other surfaces.

2. These high-quality Bluetooth earbuds

These Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds boast a whopping 147,000 perfect five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say they produce seriously high-quality sound for the price. The earbuds have an IPX8 waterproof rating, and come with a charging case. They can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge, and can fast charge in just an hour and a half.

3. A wireless mouse that’s super quiet

This rechargeable wireless mouse features a silent click button, so it’s especially great for anyone who works out of a library, open-plan office, or other shared space. It has an adjustable DPI, a scroll wheel, and two additional side buttons. It’s compatible with Windows, Vista, and Mac operating systems.

4. A ring light and tripod that’s perfect for vlogging

This cheap ring light comes with all the added features you’d want. The ring light has three light modes and multiple brightness settings, and it comes with a remote trigger, and an adjustable tripod with an integrated cell phone holder that works in both portrait and landscape modes, which makes it ideal for vloggers.

5. This charcoal powder that whitens your teeth

If you want to whiten your teeth at home without using chemical solutions, try this all-natural activated charcoal powder instead. To use, just dip your toothbrush in the powder, brush for two minutes, then rinse and brush again. It’s earned hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love how well it works.

6. A clever sink caddy that pumps soap onto your sponge

Simplify your dishwashing routine with this soap pump dispenser, which doubles a sponge holder. It’s a great space-saving solution, and it makes washing your dishes just a little bit easier, because you can simply press down on the sponge while it’s in the holder to dispense soap. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given this genius product a five-star rating.

7. This sleek wireless charging pad

Keep your Qi-enabled devices charged without dealing with a tangle of wires with this wireless charging pad. It’s super thin at just 5 millimeters, and it’s compatible with most smartphones as well as earbuds and other devices. It comes in 14 colors, and has earned over 39,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

8. A station that can charge all your devices at once

This wireless charging station can power up as many as four devices at once, which is seriously impressive for only $20. You can charge two smartphones, earbuds, and a smartwatch on this space-saving dock, which is compatible with both Apple and Samsung products. Note that the watch charging station is not wireless, but it is designed to hide the wire.

9. This tray that slips over your steering wheel

If you constantly find yourself stopping to work or eat from your car, it’s a good idea to get a steering wheel tray. This lightweight tray weighs just over a pound, and it’s the perfect size for most laptops, though it’s also great for eating meals on the road. Note that it should not be used while you’re actively driving, but it’s great for parking lots, campsites, and rest stops.

10. A useful tool for car-related emergencies

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given this emergency seatbelt cutter a five-star rating, and many say that whether you use it or not, it’s worth the $11 to have it on hand in case you need it. It’s designed to easily shatter tempered glass car windows and cut through seatbelts and airbags in the event of an accident, and it comes in a variety of high-visibility colors.

11. This magnetic car phone mount

Use your smartphone as a hands-free device with this car phone mount. It’s designed to clip securely into your car’s air vents, and it has a magnetic mounting surface that keeps your phone stable and secure. It has near-universal smartphone compatibility and comes with two metal pads that will help you attach your phone to the magnetic surface.

12. A cooling pad that keeps your laptop functioning properly

An overheated laptop can put a damper on your workflow, but this laptop cooling pad can help prevent it from getting too hot in the first place. It has a slim design with integrated cable grooves to keep your wires from getting tangled, and there’s a fan in the center of the mesh surface that keeps your tech at a cooler temperature.

13. This wildly popular mosquito-repelling device

If you’re not a fan of citronella candles or sprays to keep mosquitos at bay, try this thermal mosquito repeller instead. It’s unscented and DEET-free, and comes with three heat-activated thermal mats that repel mosquitos without smoke or flames. It comes in 12 colors, and has over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

14. A set of space-saving storage bags

Perfect for storing out of season clothing or linens, these vacuum storage bags can give you an additional 80 percent of storage space if used at their fullest capacity. They come in a pack of eight, and each bag can hold a full queen-sized bedding set. It also comes with a hand pump that’s ideal for travel.

15. A set of reusable popsicle molds

The best popsicle is one you make yourself, and this silicone popsicle mold is an easy way to experiment with making your own frozen desserts. It has six cavities with reusable sticks, and comes with a cleaning brush and a flexible silicone funnel so you can fill your popsicle molds without making a mess.

16. This cold brew maker with thousands of fans on Amazon

You’ll save so much money once you start making your own cold brew at home with the Takeya cold brew coffee maker. It boasts an impressive 31,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it’s super easy to use and makes great cold brew. It comes in two sizes and three color options.

17. A pair of electric salt and pepper mills

Bring your kitchen into the future with this set of electric salt and pepper mills. They’re made from durable stainless steel and acrylic, and are activated by simply flipping the mill upside down, so you can use them with just one hand. The set also comes with a convenient cleaning brush.

18. This aerator that enhances the flavor of almost any wine

If you love expensive wine but are on a budget, it’s worth trying a wine aerator to improve the flavors of even cheaper wines. This one also functions as a pouring spout, since it attaches directly to the bottle. It also helps to reduce sulfites, which may reduce headaches and hangovers.

19. A bag sealer that will keep your snack foods fresh

Never let a half-eaten bag of chips go stale again once you have this mini bag sealer. It uses heat to create an airtight seal on all kinds of bags, but it’s especially great for things like chips and candy. It comes in five colors, and boasts nearly 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

20. A spray that will help keep your glasses from fogging up

This popular anti-fog spray not only works for all types of glasses, but it’s also great for other surfaces that can tend to fog up, like bathroom mirrors and shower doors. Simply spray onto your surface, let it sit for a minute, then wipe clean with a soft cloth to get a streak-free, anti-fog finish.

21. A screen door that opens and closes by itself

Perfect for homes with indoor/outdoor pets, or for hosting parties in your backyard, this magnetic screen door opens and closes by itself — all you have to do it walk through. It has a magnetic strip on the inside, and can be installed in minutes with adhesive hook and loop, which is included.

22. This reading light that hangs around your neck

This clever reading light is designed to hang around your neck, providing the perfect angle for reading books in bed or on planes and trains. It’s made from flexible materials, so it’s easy to adjust or fold up when not in use, and you can toggle between multiple light modes.

23. A color-changing aromatherapy diffuser

This aromatherapy diffuser can also change colors, so it’s great for setting a relaxing mood at any time of day. It has both continuous and intermittent mist settings, and works with any essential oil, so you can blend your favorite scents. Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given this diffuser a five-star rating.

24. A set of smart plugs that makes it easy to control your appliances from your phone

Setting up a smart home is easier than ever with these smart plugs, which fit into standard outlets, and can turn any appliance into a smart electronic. They’re compatible with both Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home smart assistants, and can be voice controlled once they’re set up. They have over 56,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and are backed by a 2-year warranty.

25. This cocktail shaker set that will make you feel like a professional

If you love making cocktails at home, a cocktail shaker is a must-have. This one comes with all the accessories you need to make professional-level cocktails, including a muddler, bar spoon, jigger, and two pouring spouts that you can attach directly to your favorite liquor bottles. At just $20, it will pay for itself after just one night at your new home bar.

26. A handheld garment steamer that’s perfect for travel

Just because your clothes came out of a suitcase don’t mean they have to look like a wrinkled mess. This handheld garment steamer is small enough to stash in your carry on bag, and it can steam for 15 minutes at a time. It has multiple settings for different fabric types, and is popular on Amazon with thousands of five-star ratings.

27. A personal blender for making smoothies on the go

This personal blender weighs just 500 grams and is small enough to toss in your tote bag, so you can make a smoothie or shake anywhere you go. It’s powered by rechargeable 2000mAh batteries, and can make anywhere from 15 to 20 smoothies on a single charge. There’s also a convenient carrying loop on the lid.

28. An oil mister that makes cooking so much easier

This oil mister makes it easy to spray your pans, food, and even salads with oil, allowing you to use less while reducing mess. It comes with a funnel that makes it simple to fill the mister without spilling, and if you don’t cook with a ton of oil, you can also use it with vinegar, citrus juice, and other liquids.

29. A dimmer switch you can control from your smartphone

This smart dimmer switch is compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Microsoft Cortana, and it’s easy to install with the included wall plate and mounting hardware. It lets you control the brightness of your lights via voice control or smartphone app, and it has over 8,600 five-star ratings on Amazon.

30. This pack of cable holders that will keep your home office organized

Tame your tangled wires with these cable holder clips, which are made from flexible silicone, and come in a pack of three. Each one can hold anywhere from three to seven individual cables, and the set also comes with wipes that let you clean your surface, so the clips with adhere securely to your tabletop or desk.

31. A showerhead that filters your water

This stainless steel showerhead has multiple spray settings, including rainfall and massage modes, and it also filters your water, which may improve the look and feel of your skin and hair. It comes in four different colors, including clear and blue, and is easy to install, though note that the hose is not included.

32. This mini humidifier you can take on a trip

If you travel often, you may want a portable humidifier that you can take with you wherever you go. This one has both intermittent and continuous mist modes, and it’s small enough to fit on a desktop or nightstand. It comes in six colors, and boasts more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

33. These tube squeezers that help prevent waste

Get every last drop out of your toothpaste with these tube squeezers, which slip over the end of your tube and are easy to use. They’re also great for condiments like mayo and tomato paste, as well as tubes of paint. They come in five different metallic finishes, and are sold in a pack of two.

34. A mini chopper that will help cut down your kitchen prep time

This electric mini chopper takes the work out of meal prep, thanks to its sharp stainless steel blades and 60-Watt motor. It starts at the push of a button, so you can use it hands-free, and it comes in three different colors. It can chop, mince, and shred, and it easy to rinse clean.

35. This cult-favorite foot peel

This popular foot peel mask slips over your foot, and can be worn throughout the day underneath your regular socks. It has a soothing lavender scent and a gentle formula that renews the skin on your feet over the course of a week or two. Fans on Amazon are obsessed with it, and it has over 12,000 five-star ratings.

36. An inexpensive tracking tile

Never lose your phone again with the tracking tile, which has a slim profile and costs less than $20. It can be attached to just about anything, from a cell phone to a lunchbox, and makes it easy to find those items that are so easy to misplace. Note that if you want to stick it onto something, adhesives are not included.

37. These mats that help keep your fridge clean

Instead of scrubbing your refrigerator’s shelves once a year, get this set of refrigerator mats. They have a grippy surface that prevents items from sliding around, and they’re easy to rinse clean if you spill something. They’re sold in a pack of nine, and can also be used to line drawers and shelves around your house.

38. A smart water bottle that helps you stay hydrated

This stainless steel water bottle is insulated, so it keeps your drinks ice cold, and it also doubles as a Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker with dance party light modes. It has a 20-ounce capacity, lights up to remind you to drink more water, and comes in three different colors.

39. A universal lock you can use while you travel

Make sure your doors are securely locked, even if you’re house-sitting or in a hotel, with this portable door lock. It takes just seconds to install, and adds an additional layer of security over existing door locks. It’s made from durable stainless steel, and has over 6,500 five-star ratings on Amazon.

40. A pack of LED light covers

If the LED lights on your electronics are too bright, consider getting a pack of these dimming LED light covers. They can dim between 50- and 80-percent of light on everything from laptops to WiFi routers, and each pack comes with more than 100 covers. They’re easy to install, too, since you just peel them off the sheet and stick them directly over the light you want to dim.

41. These sleep mask with built-in Bluetooth headphones

Fall asleep while listening to your favorite music or podcast with this headband, which features integrated noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones. The headband is made from soft and stretchy materials, and can also be worn while working out. It comes with a micro USB cable, and has an IPX6 waterproof rating.

42. A set of soothing shower steamers

Showering feels more luxurious with a little aromatherapy, and these shower steamers are an easy way to upgrade your self-care routine. Simply drop one in the bottom of your shower and let them dissolve while you get clean. They come in lavender, eucalyptus, grapefruit, vanilla, watermelon, and peppermint scents.

43. This cleaning paste that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about

Over 32,000 Amazon shoppers have given this powerful cleaning paste a glowing five-star rating, saying that it’s perfect for getting stubborn stains off of home surfaces like countertops, stoves, and bathroom tile. It comes in a 1-pound tub, so it should last through several deep-cleans of your home.

44. This small personal whiteboard

Leave yourself reminders and notes with this desktop whiteboard, which is around the same size as a standard computer keyboard. It has a dry-erase surface, and fits easily in the space between your keyboard and your monitor, so your notes will always be right where you can see them.