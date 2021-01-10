46 highly rated things under $30 on amazon that you'll use for years

Sure, there are plenty of affordable gizmos and gadgets on Amazon, but not all of them are useful (or durable) enough to use for years to come. That's where this list comes in — it's filled with things that are highly rated by Amazon reviewers, and they're also budget-friendly and incredibly helpful, to boot. In fact, you'll probably wish you'd found them years ago.

What kind of items are we talking? Think: a Bluetooth tracker that prevents you from losing your keys, a coffee maker that pauses to let you pour a cup mid-brew, tie-free shoelaces that transform your sneakers into slip-ons, and much, much more. I've included products designed to make daily tasks a little easier, and things to maximize entertainment when you have time to relax — like the easy-to-install Roku streaming device with thousands of rave reviews or the lightsaber chopsticks that are just plain fun.

If those products have piqued your interest, there's a lot more where that came from. Below, you'll find items for your home, game room, and car, and all of them have been tried and tested by other shoppers. Read on for some of the most highly rated things on Amazon — all of them under $30 — that you'll want to start using ASAP.

1. An affordable tablet for drawing & gaming

Reviewers are impressed with this affordable drawing tablet, which comes with a responsive battery-powered stylus. The slim tablet is compatible with Mac OS and Windows, and it's excellent for drawing, sketching, and editing photos, as well as playing osu!, and more. Also great: There's no driver required, so you can start using it right out of the box.

2. The fan-favorite Bluetooth key tracker

If you want an easy way to keep track of your keys, wallet, and more, the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker is a fantastic choice, boasting more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. Attach the compact tracker to whatever you want to keep tabs on, then use the free smartphone app to track your item and make it ping when it's within 200 feet. When your item is outside of Bluetooth range, you can use the network of other Tile users to figure out your item's last known location.

3. An easy-to-install smart light switch with a dimming function

This easy-to-install smart light dimmer switch lets you control your home lighting and set schedules from anywhere in the world using a free smartphone app, and it's also voice control-capable with Alexa and Google Assistant. The smart switch fits over standard wall plates (you'll need a neutral wire and an existing Wi-Fi network), and the app will guide you through installation, so there's no need to spend a lot or hire someone to upgrade your lighting.

4. A phone mount that fits into your car's cup holder

Instead of mounting a phone holder to the windshield or car air vent, you can pop this cupholder phone mount into place in seconds. The phone mount has an adjustable base and silicone pads, so it'll even fit into larger cupholders, and the flexible gooseneck extends and swivels 360 degrees for the perfect viewing angle.

5. A travel organizer for your tech gear

Keep your gear organized on the go with this travel tech organizer. There's a durable and water-resistant hardshell exterior and a soft, shock-absorbing interior lining to protect your devices and accessories. Plus, there are seven mesh pockets and a dual-layer storage design, so every item is easy to find.

6. A beanie with built-in Bluetooth speakers

If you find it uncomfortable to wear headphones with your winter hat, this Bluetooth beanie hat is the perfect solution. The soft knit hat has built-in rechargeable speakers above each ear, so you can connect to your Bluetooth-enabled device to listen to audio and make hands-free phone calls. Choose from five colors.

7. A portable Bluetooth speaker that's easy on your wallet

This portable Bluetooth speaker is actually portable, weighing in at just under 9 ounces and small enough to stash in a backpack. It's waterproof, so perfect for outdoor use, and reviewers love the high-quality sound and low price tag. It connects to Bluetooth-enabled devices and offers up to 15 hours of playtime on one charge, so you can listen to music wherever you go.

8. An electric coffee & spice grinder

If you like starting your day with a freshly brewed cup of java, this electric coffee and spice grinder makes a great addition to your kitchen. The durable stainless steel blades can create fine, medium, or coarse grounds, so you can tailor it to your brewing process, whether that's espresso, drip, or French press. It's also great for grinding spices, herbs, seeds, and more, and the compact design won't take up much storage space.

9. These adjustable flashlight gloves

Need extra light when you're working with your hands or taking the dog out for a walk? These finger flashlight gloves make it easy to see what's in front of you without your fingers blocking the light. The adjustable gloves are made from breathable cotton and have LEDs on the index finger and thumb, with an easily accessible on/off button on the back of each glove. Batteries are included.

10. A noise-canceling gaming headset

Immerse yourself in the game with this affordable noise-canceling gaming headset. It's compatible with Playstation, PC, Mac, and more, and it delivers high-quality sound through the comfortable leather ear cups. There's also a microphone with adjustable volume and a mute function. Choose from three accent colors: green, blue, and red.

11. A budget-friendly fitness tracker

You don't have to spend a lot on a fitness tracker — this budget-friendly option is a best-seller on Amazon with more than 15,000 ratings. The water-resistant, USB-rechargeable device tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep, and there are 14 sports modes to log various exercises. You can keep tabs on your stats with a free smartphone app. Choose from 14 colors.

12. A car phone charger with 2 ports

With this car phone charger, it's easy to power up your phone and devices while you're on the road. The dual-port, USB-C charger fits into most 12-volt car lighters and can charge your phone to 50% in just 30 minutes. Plus, it has built-in protection against overheating, overcharging, and over-currents.

13. A hair- and beard-grooming kit with 14 trimming lengths

This popular hair grooming kit comes with everything you need to maintain your hair and beard. The rechargeable trimmer has durable, self-sharpening stainless steel blades and comes with combs and guards for 14 trim lengths. The set also includes a nose hair trimmer, and you can store everything in the included travel pouch.

14. An HD indoor security camera

Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with this indoor security camera. The 1080p HD camera offers 360-degree coverage and features motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio, so you'll be able to see and hear what's happening anytime. If you want to save your videos, the camera supports local and cloud storage.

15. An ergonomic wireless mouse that reduces wrist strain

This rechargeable ergonomic mouse keeps your wrist in a neutral position, reducing strain while you're online. The wireless mouse is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android and allows you to toggle between up to three computers via Bluetooth, USB, or type-C connection. The soft-clicking mouse features easy-to-reach buttons, and a scroll wheel for smooth navigation.

16. An electric can opener that leaves smooth edges

Make food prep a little easier with this highly-rated electric can opener that boasts over 14,000 reviews. The automatic can opener uses four AA batteries (not included) and opens ingredients with two taps of a button. Best of all, the opener is designed to leave smooth edges on each lid for safe removal. Choose from four colors.

17. A solar phone charger with a built-in flashlight & compass

Keep your cell charged on camping and hiking trips with this solar phone charger. The solar panel, high-capacity battery, and dual USB ports can charge up to two smartphones and tablets at once. Plus, the durable charger also has a built-in LED flashlight and compass — two things that may come in handy on your outdoor adventures.

18. A door stopper that blocks drafts, noise & more

Use this easy-to-install door draft stopper to block breezes, noise, and light from creeping under your door. The 36-inch stopper can be trimmed down to the perfect size, and it quickly slides on to seal both sides of the door. The soft, machine-washable cover comes in nine colors and styles, so you can choose one that blends in or adds a colorful accent.

19. A classic coffee maker that pauses to let you pour a cup

With this classic 12-cup coffee maker, there's no need to wait for the whole pot to brew before you pour yourself a cup — the auto-pause feature allows you to grab a cup of coffee mid-brew. Other helpful features include a dual water window that prevents overfilling, a simple on/off indicator light, and an easy-to-clean filter basket. It's available in black and white.

20. These plush slippers with memory foam insoles

Upgrade your loungewear with these affordable and stylish memory foam moccasins. They've got a warm and plush lining with memory foam insoles that mold to your feet for comfort and support. What's more, the slippers have durable, slip-resistant rubber outsoles for indoor and outdoor use.

Available sizes: 8 - 14

Available colors: 3

21. A sleek cool mist humidifier

This cool mist humidifier can relieve dry skin, allergies, coughs, and more, and its sleek design means it will fit seamlessly into any home. The quiet humidifier features a large 2.5-liter water tank, a 360-degree nozzle, and adjustable mist output that you control with a knob.

22. These tie-free laces that snap onto your sneakers

Convert your lace-up sneakers into slip-ons with these tie-free laces. The flexible laces snap into your shoes for a customizable fit, so you can wear your sneakers as loose or tight as you like. There are 16 colors to choose from, and each pack contains enough laces for one pair of sneakers.

23. A rechargeable reading light you wear around your neck

This flexible reading light is worn around the neck, so you can read and work in low light without straining your eyes. There are two bright LED lights in each soft and flexible silicone arm, and you can toggle between three light modes and six brightness settings. The light is USB-rechargeable, and you'll get up to 80 hours of reading time on one charge.

24. The Roku media player with more than 70,000 ratings

The Roku Express streaming media player is definitely a fan-favorite with more than 71,000 reviews and a stellar 4.8-star overall rating. The compact device is easy to set up with the included HDMI cable and it streams free, live, and premium content from all your favorites services, like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. Plus, there are no monthly fees or activation costs — you just pay for what you want.

25. An LED touch lamp with adjustable brightness & color options

Not only does this sleek LED touch lamp look great in any room, but it also offers three lighting levels — soft, medium, and bright — that you control with a tap. Besides white light, the lamp has various RGB color options, so you can create the perfect mood lighting for gaming, reading, and watching TV.

26. A steering wheel desk & lunch tray for your car

If you find yourself working and eating in the car a lot, this steering wheel desk is a must-have. The sturdy yet lightweight desk hooks onto the steering wheel in seconds and there are two sides — one flat surface for writing or working on a laptop, and one recessed surface with a cupholder that's perfect for lunch time.

27. These toilet night light swith customizable color & brightness settings

If you hate turning on the harsh overhead light for middle-of-the-night bathroom trips, these toilet night lights offers a clever solution. The motion-activated night lights fit any toilet and feature 16 colors and five brightness levels, so you can customize your desired settings. You'll just need three AA batteries for each, sold separately.

28. A vegetable chopper for quick & mess-free food prep

Prep food faster with this best-selling vegetable chopper. It comes with four interchangeable stainless steel blades that quickly chop, slice, and julienne veggies. The chopping lid sits on a large tray, so ingredients are collected neatly and with no mess, and since it's top-rack dishwasher-safe, cleanup is a breeze.

29. A 7-in-1 tech tool that works as a pen, stylus, & more

Why carry a regular pen when this multifunctional tech tool can write and do so much more? The seven-in-one tool features a ballpoint pen, stylus, ruler, bottle opener, phone stand, and flat head and Phillips screwdrivers. Plus, it's TSA-compliant, so you can keep it handy even while traveling. You can also opt for a five-in-one tool you can hang on your keychain, or a six-in-one tool with a built-in level.

30. The fan-favorite Magic Bullet blender

Whip up smoothies, dips, sauces, and more in no time with the Magic Bullet blender, which has over 34,000 ratings from fans. The set includes a compact blender, powerful blades, durable cups, and a flip-top lid, so you can take smoothies on the go. What's more, the attachments are top rack dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanup. Choose from 11- or 13-piece sets.

31. These touch screen-compatible gloves with nonslip palms

These touch screen-sensitive winter gloves will keep your hands warm on chilly days, and you don't even need to remove them to use your phone — the thumb, index, and middle fingers are all touchscreen-compatible. The soft and warm wool-acrylic gloves feature anti-slip palms, so you'll maintain a good grip on your device, and they offer comfortable four-way stretch.

Available sizes: Medium - X-Large

Available colors: 6

32. A drip-dry tray for wet & muddy shoes

Leave this lightweight shoe tray by the front door so wet and muddy footwear has a place to dry out, without leaving a mess on your floor. The durable indoor/outdoor tray has raised edges that collect water, and it's easy to rinse clean as needed. It can also be used for pet food, gardening, painting, and more.

33. A tablet case that's water-repellent & shock-absorbing

This tablet sleeve case is water-repellent and lined with shock-absorbing bubbles to protect your device no matter where you go, and there's a zippered front pocket where you can store small accessories. The case is compatible with a variety of 9.7- to 11-inch tablets, and you can choose from four lining colors: black, green, purple, and red.

34. An armband phone holder for workouts

Need a convenient place to keep your phone while running? This adjustable armband phone holder fits a variety of cell sizes and has a headphone cord slot to prevent tangles. Made from neoprene and faux leather, the adjustable and water-resistant holder comes in eight colors, including black, blue, and gray, and there's a reflective strip for added safety during nighttime jogs.

35. A drain cover that creates deeper baths

Want a deeper, more comfortable bath? This bath drain cover lets you safely add a few inches of water to your bath by blocking the overflow drain. The universal cover uses sturdy suction cups to seal onto most overflow drains, and there's a hole on the top to release excess water in case you do forget to turn off the faucet. The cover comes in clear, white, gray, and aqua.

36. A flexible gooseneck phone holder

This flexible phone holder bends into multiple positions, so you can use your device at a comfortable viewing angle no matter where you are. The holder fits most phones between 2.2 and 3.3 inches wide, and it can be worn around your neck, placed on a table, tucked under the mattress, or wrapped around your car's steering wheel. And when not in use, the holder coils up for convenient storage. Choose from white and black.

37. An adjustable headphone hanger you can attach to your desk

If you constantly misplace your headphones or get annoyed by how much space they take up on your desk, this headphone hanger stand is a great solution. The durable stand is adjustable to fit a variety of desks, tables, and shelves, and you can set it up to fit horizontal and vertical surfaces, so your headphones always have dedicated storage space.

38. These Star Wars-inspired lightsaber chopsticks

Eat like a Jedi master with these Star Wars-inspired lightsaber chopsticks. The LED chopsticks come in seven colors, including blue, green, and red, and you can also opt for multi-color packs of two or three pairs. Batteries are included, so you can light them up instantly, with no Force required.

39. An 18-in-1 tool that's the size of a credit card

The credit card-sized Wallet Ninja multitool is incredibly helpful to keep in your wallet, offering 18 functions, including multiple screwdrivers, hex wrenches, a ruler, box opener, can opener, and more. Plus, the compact tool is made from durable, heat-treated steel, so it'll last for years to come.

40. A handheld milk frother for making foamy coffee

Want to make coffeehouse-style drinks at home? This handheld milk frother makes rich and creamy foam for lattes and cappuccinos, and it can also be used to whisk other hot and cold beverages, or even to aerate eggs for your morning omelet. The battery-powered frother has an easy-to-grip silicone handle and rust-resistant stainless steel whisk, and it comes with a stainless steel storage stand. Choose from three colors.

41. A sleep mask with a built-in Bluetooth speaker

Not only does this sleep headphone eye mask block light so you can sleep better, but it also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker that connects to your device, so you can listen to music and other soothing audio while you doze off. The soft and smooth 3-D mask won't put pressure on your eyes, and the control panel is at the center, so it's comfortable for side sleepers. Also great: The mask is rechargeable and washable — just remove the Bluetooth speaker and wires before hand washing.

42. A magnetic wrist band that holds nails, screws, & more

Keep screws, bolts, nails organized and accessible with this magnetic wrist band. The adjustable, lightweight band is made from durable polyester and breathable mesh, and it features 15 strong magnets that turn your entire wrist into a storage area. Plus, there are two pockets where you can keep non-magnetized items.

43. A bath & shower cupholder for cans & wine glasses

Make your next bath or shower extra relaxing with the popular SipCaddy bath and shower cupholder. The sturdy cupholder sticks to non-porous surfaces with a powerful suction cup, and it keeps your favorite beverages within reach, whether they're in a can, wine glass, or cup.

44. A slim wallet with a built-in money clip

This money clip wallet keeps all your essentials organized and easy to access, and since it's ultra-slim, you don't have to deal with any bulk in your back pocket. The classic faux leather wallet has seven card slots, including an exterior pocket for your most frequently used card, and the built-in money clip holds several bills. The wallet also comes in carbon and suede faux leather styles, and you can choose from eight colors.

45. A rechargeable hand warmer with 3 heat settings

When the weather outside is frightful, stay comfortable with this rechargeable hand warmer. The device has a silicone exterior that's soft to the touch, and it heats on both sides with low, medium, and high-temperature levels. Plus, it works as a device backup battery so you can keep your phone charged while you're out. Color options include black, white, pink, and blue.

46. A lightweight camping hammock

Kick back and relax with this lightweight camping hammock, a best-seller with an impressive 4.8-star overall rating. It's made from durable, rip-resistant nylon and has 10-foot straps with carabiners, so you can easily set the hammock up between two trees. The hammock is lightweight, so it won't weigh down your pack, and you can stash it in the included carrying pouch. It comes in small and large sizes in 15 color options.