This jaw-dropping EV roadster has a high-tech feature James Bond would love

Oh-Oh
The Polestar O2 is an electric rocketship that’s ready to be recycled when its time is done. Oh, and it comes with a drone that launches from the trunk to record your adventures.
Polestar didn’t share anything about the car’s potential performance, preferring to talk more about the car’s design and recyclability.
It did say, however, that it plans to launch three new cars over the next three years, and that it will bring different parts of its concepts to production.
“It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential.”
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO