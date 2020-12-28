When it comes to online shopping, you've likely found yourself on the checkout page one time too many times with tools and gadgets in your cart that you really have no use for — and which cost a pretty penny. To save you from that fate, take a more targeted approach to shopping by stocking up on these cheap and useful things on Amazon. Not only will you get a lot of mileage out of these pragmatic buys, but you also won't have to double-check your bank account before hitting the 'order' button.

One item you’ll actually use every day: a UV phone sanitizer, because — let’s face it — that phone of yours can probably go for a cleaning. This clever invention eliminates up to 99% of germs, so you don't have to worry about microscopic pathogens lurking on your device after you've been out and about in the world. It's versatile, too: Use it to eradicate not-so-welcome microbes on any other small objects, like your watch, keys, and credit cards.

And for those of you who have been exploring your kitchen skills, you may want to stock up on a few essentials, like this dual knife sharpener that will keep your blades in pristine condition and an over-the-sink dish-drying rack that won't take up counter space while you meal prep. Like what you see? Keep scrolling for more cheap, useful, and regret-proof buys on Amazon.

1. The electric wine opener that uncorks 60 bottles on one charge

This electric corkscrew can uncork up to 60 bottles on one charge and comes with a foil cutter to make the process even more seamless. The all-in-one kit is lightweight, compact, and helps take the wine-drinking experience to new heights. Oh, and — the bottle opener removes corks in just six seconds. Enough said.

2. An Echo device for your car

Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, which syncs to your phone and plays directly through your car’s speakers. Use it to check traffic and weather, stream music, listen to books on Audible, and more — all hands free.

3. The headphone stand that doubles as a charger

This headphone stand features three USB ports and one USB-C port, so you can charge phones and tablets, but it's also outfitted with three AC outlets, so you can plug in lamps, laptops, and other small appliances. If you're looking to clear up desk or nightstand clutter, this is a worthy buy.

4. These silicone shoe covers that keep your shoes dry

You won't have to worry about ruining a pair of shoes with these waterproof shoe covers. (And you won't have to carry around a pair of rain boots, either.) They're lightweight and have treads on the bottom, and they roll up, so you can stash them in a backpack or glove compartment when you're not using them.

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 8

5. A drip tray for your laundry detergent

This laundry detergent drip tray is favored by over 2,700 reviewers who have given it a five-star rating. It attaches directly to the spout of a detergent or softener jug to catch runoff, leaving your laundry space clean — instead of a soapy mess.

6. The magnetic trays that will keep your hardware organized

These 4-inch trays are designed with strong neodymium magnets that firmly secure small items like screws, nuts, bolts, and paperclips. You can set them flat on your workbench or desk, or attach them to any metal surface.

7. A vintage industrial table lamp

This rustic table lamp features an antique-style base, and the shadeless design gives it a bare-bones, industrial vibe. Pick up an Edison bulb to complete the look, then put it on your desk or nightstand.

8. These mop slippers that make cleaning the floors a lot easier

Made from highly absorbent microfiber, these mop slippers slip on over your shoes and attract dust and dirt while you walk across hard-surface floors. Gentle enough for all types of floors, they're great for anyone who doesn't want to spend unnecessary energy on cleaning — e.g., all of us.

9. The clay disc that keeps brown sugar soft & fresh

Soften rock-hard brown sugar and keep it fresh for up to six months with this brown sugar saver. Just soak the clay disc in water, then place it in an airtight container with the sugar. Use it for popcorn, spices, marshmallows, and dried fruit too.

10. The multipurpose UV sanitizer box

Using dual UV bulbs, this light sanitizer box is able to effectively eliminate up to 99% of bacteria in less than eight minutes. It's a quick and effortless way to rid your smartphone, watch, keys, and other small items of any not-so-welcome germs.

11. A cleaning gel that fits into tight spaces

Yes, this cleaning gel resembles Silly Putty (not necessarily a bad thing), but it's actually a great tool when it comes to dusting the nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach spots — like your car vents or the spaces in between your keyboard keys The best part? It's reusable, so you can keep cleaning until the gel turns dark with grime.

12. The fabric shaver that gently removes pilling

This fabric shaver works to make sweaters, coats, trousers, and upholstery look like new again. Designed with three shaving heights, the battery-operated device gently and safely removes lint, pilling, and fluff from all kinds of material, including delicates like wool and cashmere.

13. This over-the-sink dish-drying rack that rolls up

This dish-drying rack has earned a 4.8-star rating overall, thanks to its unparalleled convenience. Not only does it fit right over your sink — massively saving on counter space — but it also rolls up when you're done using it, so you can stash it in a drawer or cupboard.

14. A mini Amazon Echo to expand Alexa throughout your home

Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the Echo Flex, which has 36,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics, manage your day, and ask for instant information — plus it has a built-in USB port for your phone charger or an add-on night light.

15. The cleaning tablets that leave water bottles fresh & odor-free

It can be near-impossible to give your water bottle a thorough cleaning, but these cleaning tablets definitely do the trick. Made with natural ingredients, the tablets dissolve grime and remove stains and odor. Just add one with a full pour of water, wait a few minutes, then give it a shake.

16. The no-tie laces that conform to your feet

These no-tie laces turn every shoe into a slip-on, and since they have a decent amount of stretch, they conform to your foot, allowing for a customized fit. Fun fact: They were originally designed for triathletes to decrease transition time, but now the rest of us get to use them too.

Available colors: 13

17. A tongue scraper that combats bad breath

These medical-grade stainless steel tongue scrapers are the easiest and most thorough way to get rid of the odor-causing bacteria that can linger on your tongue (even after brushing). The ergonomic, U-shaped design means you can reach all the way to the back, so you don't miss a spot.

18. The compact two-stage knife sharpener

Designed for both fine and coarse sharpening, this two-stage knife sharpener is wedge-shaped, so you can fit over the corner of your counter — this gives you better traction and keeps the blade from dragging across the counter. It also has a non-slip base and soft grip rubber handle for easy use. Plus, it's a hit with reviewers: 33,000 of them have given it a five-star rating.

19. A foot & shoe spray made with natural essential oils

Formulated with ingredients like eucalyptus, peppermint, and lemon essential oils, this foot and shoe spray is a natural way to eliminate odors. And it doesn't just leave behind a light, fresh scent — it actually eradicates odor-causing bacteria in the first place. The spray can also be used to fight general odors in your kitchen, bathroom, and more.

20. An Amazon Fire Stick Lite that's a great deal

For less than $20 while it's on sale, get the new 2020 Lite version of the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick. If you don't need to control your television with the Fire Stick, this affordable little unit has you covered for effortless streaming you can control with your voice. It doesn't just work for Netflix and Prime video, either. Use it to play music, watch live TV, and more. It has a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, so you know it's a tried and true option.

21. These tools that help you escape your car during emergencies

This car escape tool is a combination seatbelt cutter and window breaker, so you can get out of your vehicle quickly if or when needed. Compact enough to fit on your keychain, the tool is ultra strong and lightweight. The pack comes with two (and hopefully you'll never have to use either of them).

22. The fasteners that keep your bedsheets taut

These adjustable bed sheet fasteners work to pull your sheets taut and keep them firmly in place. Designed for the underside of your mattress, they feature heavy-duty bungee cords and strong metal clips that firmly grip to fabric, so you never have to deal with bunching in the middle of the night.

23. An Alexa with a video screen

The Amazon Echo Show is like having a personal assistant; Its smart display can play your favorite TV show, function as a digital photo frame, play audiobooks, pull up recipes, or even become a spot for hands-free video calls with loved ones. With a 4.6 rating after a whopping 194,000 reviews, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list.

24. A toilet light that's motion-activated

This motion-activated toilet night light will turn on the moment you enter the bathroom and will stay on until you make your way out again. The waterproof light hooks onto the bowl, and you can choose between eight colors or rotate through them all.

25. The can covers that keep soda & beer carbonated for longer

These can covers are a clever way to preserve the carbonation of your soda or beer after you've cracked it open. It keeps drinks bubbly for up to 58% longer, and has the bonus benefits of preventing spills and keeping bugs at bay. The covers are BPA-free, reusable, and dishwasher-safe.

26. The multipurpose food spray bottle

Made from stainless steel and glass, this spray bottle can be used with olive oil, soy sauce, lime juice, and more. The injector produces a fine, even mist that's much easier to control than your standard oil spray bottle. Use it to spray pans before cooking or to add a little sheen to the finished meal.

27. A fan-favorite avocado slicer

Reviewers describe this avocado slicer as "totally worth it" and "a must have if you eat avocados". The three-in-one tool pits, splits, and slices, so your avocado won't turn to mush before you have a chance to add it to your BLT. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe and the non-slip grip makes it comfortable use.

28. The meat chopper & potato masher with a 4.8-star rating

This meat and potato masher is designed with a nylon head and five blades that work to chop and stir meat while cooking, without damaging the pan. Heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, it's the kind of thing you didn't know you needed but will use all the time. Amazon buyers agree: It's earned a 4.8-star overall rating and more than 8,000 reviews.

29. These garlic peels that every cook should have

For under $10 you can snag these silicone garlic peelers that make cooking just a little bit more effortless. They're easy to use, too: Simply place a clove inside, roll it back and forth, and the skin will come off without leaving a mess behind.

30. These cleaning brushes that attach to your power drill

Give whole new meaning to the phrase "power cleaning" with these scrubbing brushes that attach to your power drill. The set comes with brushes and scouring pads of various shapes and abrasiveness levels that make scrubbing grime and grease a breeze. Plus, the brand takes the guesswork out of cleaning by letting you know which attachment is best for the surface you're looking to scrub.

31. These collapsible food storage containers that are more space-efficient

Food storage containers can be bulky, unnecessarily taking up a bunch of cupboard space, but these BPA-free food storage containers collapse to about one-third their size when you're not using them. Made from flexible silicone, they feature snap-on lids, and they're dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe.

32. The magnetic wristband that keeps hardware where you can reach it

This magnetic wristband is an ingenious must-have for any handy person. The adjustable wristband is embedded with 10 powerful magnets that keep nuts, screws, nails, and more within arm's reach while you're hard at work.

34. These reusable dryer wool balls that cut down on drying time

These all-natural wool dryer balls speed up drying time by up to 40%, which can cut down on your energy bill... and the frustration of waiting around for your jeans to dry. They're hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and biodegradable, and will leave clean laundry soft to the touch.

35. Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire tablet

First of all, Amazon's Fire 7 has over 123,000 reviews and counting — and there's a good reason for that. This tablet essentially puts a world of entertainment right at your fingertips because it's compatible with various apps for movies, music, reading, social media, and more.

36. The monitor stand that has built-in storage

This monitor stand performs double duty, acting as a riser that elevates your screen to a comfortable viewing angle (see ya later, sore neck) while also offering a place to stash desk essentials, like sticky notes, paperclips, and pens. It's a two-in-one way to clear up clutter while making your workday much more comfortable.

37. These heavy-duty garden gloves with claws for digging

Made from natural rubber latex, these gardening gloves feature claws on the four fingers of the right hand that allow you to dig through soil without tools. The gloves stretch to fit hands of most sizes, and they're waterproof and puncture-resistant.

38. The universal socket wrench that automatically adjusts

This universal socket wrench is outfitted with 54 hardened steel spring pins that self-adjust depending on what they're gripping — which means you don't have to spend precious time adjusting a traditional wrench. Made from durable stainless steel, it works with 1/4-inch to 3/4-inch nuts and bolts, and it comes with a power drill adapter, too.

39. A rechargeable hand warmer that doubles as a power bank for your phone

Stick this rechargeable hand warmer in your coat pocket once the wether turns cold. The compact device features dual-sided heating and three temperature settings to keep hands comfortable on even the most frigid days. And just to upgrade the convenience factor, it works as a power bank for your phone as well.

40. A desk that attaches to your steering wheel

This steering wheel desk comes in handy when you want to pull over to get some work done or grab a bite to eat. With more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, the ergonomic desk hooks easily onto the wheel in seconds and features a built-in cupholder

41. The snap-on silicone strainer that frees up your hands

Ditch your bulky colander and go for this silicone strainer that's so much easier to use. It snaps onto any size pot, pan, or bowl, allowing you to use both hands to tip over and drain excess liquid. In the words of one reviewer, this is "maybe the best invention ever."

42. An outlet extender with USB ports

This outlet extender is designed with three outlets and two USB ports, giving you extra space for plugging in electronics, appliances, and smart devices. The ports are engineered to detect devices in order to provide an optimal charging speed, and the built-in ledge is a perfect perch for your phone.

43. The pen that doubles as a multi-tool

Much more than just a writing utensil, this multifunctional tool performs as a ballpoint pen, touch screen stylus, ruler, level, and Phillips and flathead screwdriver. Made from durable aluminum alloy, the pen comes with two ink refills, so it'll last you for a long time to come.

44. These car seat gap fillers that block small items from falling through

These car seat gap fillers attach to your seat belt slots and cover the narrow spaces between the seats and center console, helping to prevent the loss of loose change, earbuds, chapstick, and more. The two-pack means you’ll have one for the driver's seat and another for the passenger.

45. A portable 12-in-1 hammer

This lightweight, portable hammer eliminates the need to carry around a heavy toolbox. The sleek 12-in-1 tool serves as a nail claw, pliers, wire cutter, serrated knife, and more. Plus, it comes in personalized styles, so it makes for a great gift.

46. The cutting boards that prevent cross-contamination

Keep food-borne illness at bay with these cutting boards that are color-coded to prevent cross-contamination. The dishwasher-safe silicone cutting boards are textured on back, so they won't slip while you slice, and since they're flexible, you can make a funnel out of each one to easily transfer food.

47. The magnetic pick-up tool, so you can reach dropped nails, screws, & more

This telescopic magnetic pick-up tool boasts a slim profile and extends up to 22 inches, so it can reach into tight spaces to grab dropped hardware, tools, coins, keys, and more. Plus, the tool has a built-in LED flashlight, so you can find exactly what you're looking for.

48. This double-tiered food steamer for an all-in-one meal

Consider dinner as good as done with this double-tiered food steamer. Designed with transparent bowls so you can track the cooking progress, it's perfect for steaming veggies, fish, and meat for a perfectly square meal — and all you have to is set the timer. Plus, the trays are dishwasher-safe for effortless post-meal cleanup.

49. A portable toothbrush sanitizer

This portable toothbrush sanitizer utilizes UVC light to eliminate up to 99.9% of germs on the bristles of your brush, so you can feel good about actually sticking your toothbrush in your mouth. The rechargeable sanitizer fits most toothbrushes (including electric) and can be used up to 30 times before needing to be recharged.

50. This electric hot pot that doesn't require a stove

Make a warm meal — without having to fire up a stove — with this electric hot pot that plugs right into the wall. The nonstick interior makes it easy to sauté meat and veggies, but you can also use it to prep everything from noodles to soup to fried rice to eggs.

51. A throw blanket that looks like a bowl of Ramen

Pay homage to the best soup of all time (ramen, obviously) with this throw blanket. Made from soft fleece, it's the perfect item for keeping warm as you slurp on a bowl of delicious noodles.

52. A boiled egg cracker set with 4 ceramic cups

If boiled eggs are your go-to breakfast, this stainless steel egg cracker topper is for you. It includes a calibrated eggshell cutter that cleanly and efficiently scores the eggs and four ceramic cups, so you can enjoy breakfast with family or friends.

53. These smooth-gliding shower curtain hooks

With over 13,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating, these shower curtain hooks are a fan-favorite. The rust-resistant hooks feature spherical roller balls that glide smoothly across the shower rod, so they don't catch and come loose the way standard hooks do. Plus, they come in interesting colors, like matte black, lime green, and nickel.

Available colors and finishes: 8

54. These floating shelves that mount to the wall without tools

Add instant storage space to your bathroom or shower with these floating shelves. Backed by strong adhesive, they can be mounted to any tile or linoleum surface — no tools necessary — and they won't leave marks if you ever choose to dismount them.

55. A Bluetooth water bottle that lights up to remind you to drink

This 20-ounce stainless steel water bottle has a built-in light that glows on the hour, every hour, reminding you to stay hydrated. But it gets better: There's also a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you can listen to your favorite playlist. (Yes, we are living in the future.) The double-walled bottle is vacuum-sealed to keep beverages hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24.

Available colors: 6

56. A PS4 cooling stand & charging station

Designed to keep your console from overheating, this PS4 cooling stand includes two charging ports for controllers and 12 slots for storing video games. It quietly maintains the system's temperature while the color-changing LED lights update you on charging status.