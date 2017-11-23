13 home robots for sale right now that will transport you to the future

It's been nearly two decades since the Roomba first launched in 2002. The concept of home robots has come a long way since then, and it's not slowing down any time soon. As technology keeps advancing faster and faster, we may be getting closer to a time when it's possible to have a baby with a robot — or AI could just wipe us out entirely.

Most of us (hopefully) won't live long enough to see a robot-orchestrated end of days, but before that happens, you might as well take advantage of modern tech and buy a home robot for yourself. (Just be nice to your robot so they remember to return the favor during the robot apocalypse).

With that in mind, here are the 13 best home robots for sale right now.

13. Home robots for sale: Roomba

The Roomba. Amazon

How could we not start with the robot vacuum that started it all? The latest Roomba model is the s9 series starting at $1,099.99, but they also go for as little as $299. Recent models have added voice activation via Amazon Alex and Google. New Roombas can also remember the layout of your house — including the dirtiest spots — and even plug itself in to recharge.

12. Home robots for sale: Aibo

Sony's robot dog is the closest you can get to the real thing. You can even pet it! Pick one up for $2,899.99.

11. Home robots for sale: Grillbot

The Grillbot. Grillbot

What's the worst part of owning a grill? Cleaning it. Thankfully, someone invented the Grillbot. This Roomba for your grill comes in black or red for a reasonable $90.

10. Home robots for sale: Rokubot

Rokubot. Amazon

Forget the Roomba, this bed-cleaning robot uses an auto sensor system to sanitize your bed in minutes. It's perfect for hotel stays if you don't trust the cleanliness of your room. Even better, this home robot also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and a wireless charge for your phone. Grab one on Amazon for $119.

9. Home robots for sale: Wonder Workshop Cue

Wonder Workshop Cue. Amazon

Standing at 8 inches tall, this voice-activated robot is designed to teach kids how to code. The Wonder Workshop Cue comes with four unique personalities. It can make jokes, talk about books, and lasts for over 30 hours per charge. Buy one for $200 on Amazon.

8. Home robots for sale: Alfawise Magnetic

The Alfawise Magnetic. Amazon

Luckily, there are other robots out there besides the Roomba that will do your tedious household cleaning. The robot Alfawise Magnetic like a vacuum cleaner, but it has microfiber pads to clean glass and suction-like features to ensure it doesn’t fall off while hanging vertically on your window. This could be huge, especially if you'd otherwise need a ladder to clean high-up windows. You can grab one for $200 on Amazon.

7. Home robots for sale: Segway miniPRO

The Segway miniPRO. Segway MiniPro

The miniPRO prides itself on having the balancing capabilities of a hoverboard, but safety levels more in line with an electric scooter. It’s completely hands-free: riders press their knees on the middle bar to control it, precision sensors help to balance it out, and it can even be controlled via smartphone. The smartphone app also has an anti-theft feature. Buy it from Walmart for $348.

6. Home robots for sale: Worx Landroid

Worx Landroid. Worx

Instead of paying a neighborhood kid to do a sub-par job, this robotic lawnmower can get the job done. Worx’s Landroid is designed to trim your lawn on a daily basis, as opposed to traditional lawnmowers that tackle long grass every once in a while. The robotic lawnmower is also not as loud as a traditional one, and it can even return itself to its charging station when it’s low on battery or it’s raining. Buy one online for $1000.

5. Home robots for sale: Beam

This is definitely the closest we’ve come so far to being replaced by robots. While FaceTime and Zoom make it easy to have face-to-face chats when you’re not in the same room, Beam takes it one step further. The Beam navigates and moves on its own with a physical body attached to the video screen. Bosses can check in on employees when they’re not in the office, parents can watch their kids do homework while at work, faraway friends can hang out easier. Essentially, this thing will replace the need to leave your house ever again. Check out the website to learn more.

4. Home robots for sale: Stormtrooper Robot

Stormtrooper robot. Amazon

If action figures and plush toys aren’t enough for Star Wars fans, you can buy your very own Stormtrooper prepared for battle. This Stormtrooper can be controlled with voice commands, patrol your home without walking into walls, and recognize faces you’ve deemed to be allies or foes. See how much damage this 11-inch tall fighter can do for just $85 on Amazon.

3. Home robots for sale: Appbot Riley

Appbot Riley. Amazon

This home robot has a solution for stationary alarm systems and home security cameras that don’t capture a complete view of your house. Connected to wifi, Riley travels around your home using a night vision camera and motion detectors to look for suspicious activity and can send alerts to your phone. It also has a built-in mic, which lets you listen in on what’s going on at your house, or check in with whoever’s home. Buy it on Amazon for $168.

2. Home robots for sale: Cozmo

Cozmo. Digital Dreamlabs

Now your kid will always have a friend, even if it is a tiny robot! Cozmo is also equipped with AI that gives it a unique personality, one that evolves and adapts the more it hangs out with its owner. Its eyes act as a video camera, so you can use your phone to see life from Cozmo’s perspective. Cozmo is also designed as an educational tool that can help kids learn to code or play mind-bending games.

Cozmo 2.0 is available not for pre-order at $219.99. It has better battery life, better obstacle detection, better cameras, and a full-color display.

1. Home robots for sale: Dolphin Nautilus

Dolphin Nautilus pool cleaner. Amazon

This relatively small home robot includes various vacuuming and scrubbing elements that you don’t have to switch out — the Dolphin does it on its own. Special swivel cables prevent them from tangling, and GPS to ensure the entire pool is cleaned. The Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Cleaner is available on Amazon for $779.