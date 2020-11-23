69 genius gifts under $25 you can get on Amazon

Do you want to take care of your holiday shopping right now, without stirring from the couch or wasting any of your precious personal time wandering around a store? This is completely possible, because this list of genius gifts under $25 is brilliant. Seriously, there's something for everyone — and nothing listed will cost too much.

I mean, you want to give the coolest gifts out there, right? I'm talking about the ones that prove how you scoured every corner of the marketplace searching for the perfect, most thoughtful things ever. But who has the time for that? Well, I do, as it happens — and I just did. Now, I'm going to impress you, because there is something here that's so perfect you will immediately know it's the right thing.

Maybe someone you know is seeking a new hobby. In which case, this bonsai tree-planting kit could be the right thing. On the other hand, maybe one of your friends just bought a new car and needs a handy emergency kit. Either way, I found the perfect gift for everyone. And when you can't get specific — and you have a Secret Santa gift to buy or a new in-law you just don't get — there are products on here that fit the bill.

Trust me: I did all the legwork. All you have to do is click and buy. It's so easy, let's do it.

1. This personal light so you can read in bed at night

Isn't this neck light the most brilliant thing ever? I mean, having to put a book down because someone else needs the lights out is the worst. It has two lights — each with three color and six brightness adjustments — and an independent on-and-off switch. There's also an amber light setting that won't trigger wakefulness.

2. A silicone mat with measurement markings for baking

When baking bread, rolling out cookies, or taking on more complicated baking projects, unroll this silicone baking mat onto the counter. It has all sorts of handy conversions printed on it and gives accurate sizing for your confections as you shape them. Plus, it's non-stick so you don't need extra oil or flour. It also makes cleanup really easy. Just pick it up, empty the detritus into the sink, roll it up, and stick it in a drawer.

3. This throw-sized weighted blanket that's really comfy

This throw-sized weighted blanket is sized for the couch, and it's like gifting a hug to anyone who wants to relax. It boasts 7 pounds of glass beads evenly distributed within its hypoallergenic cotton cover. If you ask me, it's ideal for a quick snooze on the couch.

4. A s'mores maker, because camping doesn't happen enough

There's no reason to pitch a tent in the yard just so you can have s'mores. Bring out this flameless S'mores maker and set it on the coffee table. There are compartments for all the ingredients, and the heat toasts the marshmallows perfectly. Just plug it in and hand out the marshmallows and toasting forks.

5. A set of herbal teas in a beautiful gift box

Buying teas for a tea drinker can be tricky, but this collection will be a winner. There are nine tea selections and a total of 45 tea bags. Most of them are herbal, but a few — like supreme matcha — have green tea in them. There's elderberry and echinacea for healing, as well as ginger, peppermint, and licorice for sipping deliciousness. They come in a fancy display box, making this an easy gift.

6. A cheese-making kit that will launch a foodie craft

Making soft cheeses like goat, mozzarella, ricotta, mascarpone, and burrata is surprisingly easy to do, if you know how — and this kit will teach your foodie peeps all about it. It has all the hard-to-find elements you need: rennet, fine cheese salt, citric acid, and cheese cloth (as well as detailed instructions).

7. This bonsai growing kit that's a hobby in a box

This kit has everything necessary to start four bonsai trees from the seeds. In fact, you get plenty of seeds of four excellent bonsai plants — and it even comes with potting mediums, plant markers, and instructions so that anyone can get started on this ancient, living art form.

8. A car safety kit that's a gift of love for anyone with a car

If you love someone, make sure they have a safety kit in their car. It might not be as pretty as some gifts, but it's essential. This one has jumper cables, zip ties, a rain poncho, a flashlight, a few must-have tools and a first aid kit, all zipped into a case.

9. This bread-rising basket that makes perfect loaves

If you know someone who loves to bake bread, they will love receiving a rising basket. These are made with rattan that's lined with linen, and it's the perfect vessel to rise dough in before baking it. When bread rises in one of these, it has that signature ribbing pattern you know and love.

10. This fun felt letter board for motivational messages

Hang this message board on a wall or set it on a side table to share your message with everyone who sees it. The letters are plastic and fit easily into the slots, so you can change the message anytime you want. There are 340 black letters, 340 white ones, and a lot of emojis, cursive, and symbols to spice up your sayings.

11. A sushi & maki kit with everything to do sushi nights at home

Making sushi and maki isn't hard. Getting it perfect? That is hard. The right tools help, though, and this kit comes with them. There are molds, mats, spreaders, and chopsticks for four people to make sushi, futomaki, and uramaki at the same time, which is the making of a fun dinner party.

12. An accessories kit every wine lover wants

The fancy electric wine opener is only the flashy part of this wine kit. That part is slick, though. You just put it on the bottle and push a button. Then, it does the rest. There's also an aerator, foil cutter, and vacuum stopper included.

13. The ultimate grill kit for your patio master chef

This grill set has everything a grill commando needs (and doesn't have yet). Tongs, spatula, and grill fork? Check. Hot mitt and basting brush? Right here. Long knives, tongs and scissors? You betcha. There's also grill brushes, pepper shakers, corn holders, skewers, and grill mats — and it all zips into a storage case.

14. This collection of scented candles in decorative containers

When it comes to gifts, candles are a classic choice — and this collection of candles is a great choice. They are pretty when not lit (thanks to the decorative jars), and there are four of them. They smell like lemon, lavender, fresh spring, and Mediterranean fig — and they even have lids. They also come in a matching gift box.

15. This blanket that makes you look like a burrito

For some reason, it's hilarious to see a cozy human wrapped up in a blanket that makes them look like a burrito —and this is the blanket to do it. The tortilla looks like it got a bit warm on the grill and toasted slightly, but it's an illusion because the fabric is very soft. It's a hilarious gift for anyone.

16. This vacuum-insulated mug that keeps your coffee warm

Most vacuum-insulated beverage cups are shaped like tumblers to fit in a car's cup holder. But what if you don't drink your coffee in a car? It's still nice to have coffee that stays hot for hours and doesn't spill. This Yeti Rambler mug is the answer. It's a high quality, vacuum-insulated coffee mug that looks and drinks like a coffee mug.

17. A multitool that's also a pen for every nerd on your list

This multitool is so much more than a cool-looking pen with a ruler built in, and it's the perfect gift. There's a ballpoint pen with four refills, a spirit level, a ruler, a Phillips and a flathead screwdriver, a touchscreen stylus, and a pocket clip. See? There's a lot involved.

18. This hand warmer that also charges your phone

Having a hand warmer in your pocket on a cold day is wonderful. It boosts the effectiveness of a down coat or it gives your hands a quick recovery spot. This one gives you a quick visual temperature reference, too. When it glows blue it's at the lowest temperature (113 degrees Fahrenheit), green is medium (122 degrees Fahrenheit) and red is hot (131 degrees Fahrenheit). It's also a phone charger, though — so it's also convenient and useful.

19. This realistic moon that makes a gorgeous tap lamp

The surface of this lamp is a realistic map of the moon — so, unlit, it looks like a sculpture. When it's lit, though, it looks gorgeous because you can choose the temperature of the light to suit your mood. Just tap the smart button to cycle between cool and warm whites. It sits in a stylish wooden stand, so it's a great night light or ambient lighting element.

20. These gold-infused eye masks that help reduce unwanted puffiness

When your eyes are tired, these gold under-eye patches can help rejuvenate the skin around them. They're soaked in red algae extract, vitamins C and E, micro-proteins, 24-karat gold, and much more to reduce shadows and calm down the swelling. They are individually packaged, so you can do this anywhere.

21. These fizzy pucks that turn every shower into a spa-like experience

Toss one of these shower steamer pucks into the stream of your shower and enjoy an aromatic eucalyptus and menthol spa treatment while you shampoo. They dissolve slowly, releasing the trapped essential oils into the steam allowing the eucalyptus and menthol to clear your sinuses and restore your sanity.

22. A tracker for all the things you lose

Attach a Tile Bluetooth tracker to your keys, water bottle, pocket knife, or whatever you are afraid you'll lose. When it goes missing, ask your phone where it is. If it's within 200 feet, your phone will show you where it is and turn on the alarm in the tile so you can track it down. You can also ask your Amazon Alexa to find it. If it goes missing further away, you can enlist the help of the anonymous Tile Network to track it down.

23. This set of wireless earbuds priced for gifting

AmazonBasics does it again with this completely wireless earbuds coming in at a price that's easy to gift. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth to your phone and to each other for a completely wireless listening experience. The magnetic case is also a wireless charger and a battery.

24. A coconut lime body scrub infused with organic shea butter

Organic Shea butter infused with exfoliants and delicious scents makes this body scrub a terrific gift. This is a big jar scented with coconut and lime that exfoliates, softens, and smells fantastic. Then it washes off completely, leaving skin smooth and without any oily or sticky residue.

25. The detail trimmer for noses, ears, & eyebrows

This ear and nose trimmer has two spinning blades that rotate 360 degrees to get rid unwanted hair quickly and painlessly. It can be used dry or in the shower around areas like your nose, ears, edges, eyebrows, and more. Plus, it's even washable.

26. This adorable waterproof shower speaker

Fire up the hot water and crank up some tunes, because it's shower time. Or, take the book you're listening to right into the shower via Bluetooth. If there is anyone on your gift list who is not living this kind of life, you need to fix that with this miniature speaker. Suction cup it to the wall, hang it from the shower caddy, and belt out some tunes.

27. A detangling brush with over 15,000 positive reviews

It's just a hairbrush, right? So why do more than 15,000 people on Amazon rave about it? Well, because it gets rid of tangles in fine or curly hair without breaking the hair or making the human attached to the hair feel any pain. The bristles are gentle, but super effective — and I'm sure anyone who does their hair on the reg would like getting this as a gift.

28. The mini Echo speaker that fits anywhere in the house

If you're anything like me, you have become completely dependent on Alexa. But when there are weak spots in the house where she can't hear, it can be frustrating. This Echo Mini goes into those spots — or anywhere there's an outlet. That hallway where your best ideas happen? The bathroom? Your tiny kitchen? Just plug it in and it's ready to connect. It even has a USB port, so you can plug things into that same outlet.

29. A foldable makeup mirror with its own lights

With 21 LED lights in this mirror, no one will complain they can't see to put on makeup or because the lighting is poor. This mirror magnifies two and three times normal, too. Just look into a side panel to do finer work (like applying eyeliner or tweezing). It's powered by battery or a USB plug.

30. This beard balm that'll give your whiskers some shape

If you have a full beard with some unwanted frizz, this styling balm can help while conditioning it against breakage and dehydration. It's made from argon, avocado, almond, pumpkin seed, and apricot kernel oils infused with with fruit and nut butters. Then, it's subtly scented with cedar, anise, and clove so that beard will smell as good as it looks.

31. This pair of jade & quartz face rollers that soothes your skin

This face roller set is the missing piece of your skincare routine. The authentic Brazilian jade roller is great warmed up to massage facial muscles and boost circulation. The rose quartz roller is cooling, and you can keep it in the fridge to make it even colder to d-puff tired eyes. It also comes with a rose quartz gua sha for a subtle skin-scraping body massage that helps improve circulation.

32. A vacuum cleaner for unwanted blackheads & breakouts

This pore vacuum is a quick and painless way to do facial extractions at home. With four different suction heads, there is one that's right for your situation. Just warm your skin to open the pours, press the on button, and suck out unwanted black heads and other blemishes gently (and without damaging your skin).

33. A facial steamer to help open up your pours

Steam is a gentle cleanser, but hanging your head over a pot of boiling water is quite dangerous. This dedicated appliance sets the steam's temperature perfectly to open pores and hydrate your skin without burning you. Just fill it, push a button, and enjoy. Toners and lotions will absorb better and be more effective.

34. This sonic toothbrush that's powered by USB

A sonic toothbrush more effective than a manual one, which is why dentists love them — and this one has some extra perks. It's USB-powered, so there's no dedicated charging stand to take up space on the counter. A single charge lasts one month, and it's priced well within gifting parameters.

35. A cool mist humidifier to moisten the air in your space

If your throat is scratchy at work or when you sleep, the air is probably too dry. This slim, cool-mist humidifier will deliver a steady stream of mist right to where you are so that your lungs and throat will remain lubricated and you can stop coughing. It has a clear dial, plugs in, and holds 1.7 liters of water.

36. A mandoline slicer with a safety knob & catch basin

This tool will turn out salad and stir fries super fast. It's a mandoline that fits onto on top of a container that catches and stores your sliced results. There are six blades: Two slicers and blades that make julienne ribbon, and spiral cuts. A knob keeps your hands protected while you slice. This is a great gift for anyone who enjoys cooking with fresh vegetables.

37. This Himalayan salt & pepper grinder set for better flavor

Give up the ground salt and pepper. By the time it gets to your food, its nearly devoid of flavor. Pour Himalayan sea salt and whole peppercorns into these gorgeous grinders and keep them where you eat or prep food so you can grind your spices as you use them. They're made of glass and stainless steel and come with a funnel to make filling them easy.

38. A complete set of durable cast-iron skillets

If there's one pan that will get used daily in every kitchen, it's the classic cast-iron skillet. The only hard decision is what size to get. And this complete set solves that by delivering the three most useful sizes in one affordable set. Once you go cast iron, you'll never go back.

39. This biotin shampoo & conditioner more nourished hair

This shampoo and conditioner is formulated with biotin — as well as keratin for hair strength — to help stimulate hair growth and give volume to your locks. It also contains ​Moroccan argan oil​, collagen, silk and vitamin B5 for hydration. On top of that, it smells like ginger.

40. These organic lip balms that smell good & feel smooth

Simple, organic ingredients and delicious flavors are packed into these cute lip balm packages. When you want a blast of mint, strawberry, pomegranate, or vanilla, just swipe your lips with this rich mix of jojoba oil, coconut oil, mint, and shea butter. It will not only taste good, but it'll moisten and heal your lips.

41. A color-changing light strip that's easy to install

Unroll this strip light from the dispenser, stick it where you want it — or use the buckles to hold it in corners — and create lighting that changes with your mood. This is over 32 feet of flexible light tape with 5,050 LED bulbs embedded into it. There's even a remote control so you can set the color while lounging on the couch.

42. A high-pressure, rain-style shower head to upgrade your bathroom

This incredible shower head is eight inches in diameter, made of stainless steel, and has silicone jets for an amazing shower experience. Even if your current shower is wimpy, this one will amplify the water pressure. Reviewers are calling it a "resort-like shower experience."

43. Three stainless steel spoon rests to help prevent cooking messes

You will always have a place to set the stir spoon, spatula, or whisk while you're cooking, because these lovely, stainless steel spoon rests are easy to throw in the dishwasher at the end of the meal. There are three in this package, so there will always be another in the drawer. They look slick and are much more durable than ceramic ones.

44. A set of iPhone chargers so you always have one

A great gift is something your recipient will use constantly and be frequently reminded that you thought of them. Strip everything else away in modern life and that item is a phone charger. This is a set of three iPhone charges with 6-foot long, braided nylon cables. They will be appreciated. (Go ahead and buy them for yourself if you want to.)

45. This pack of glass screen protectors for your iPhone

Know someone who is always dropping their iPhone? That's can be expensive — but prevention isn't. Do that person a favor by gifting them three screen protectors made from tempered glass. Reviewers have written that these are super easy to install, and the screen works great through them.

46. A tripod that's also a selfie stick with a Bluetooth remote

This is the third hand you need for capturing amazing photos with a cell phone. It's a tripod with five removable sections, so it'll stand low or high. It folds up to become a selfie stick with a wide range, and the remote connects to your phone with Bluetooth so you can snap a photo from 30 feet away.

47. This clever phone mount that holds your phone where you want it

This phone mount is brilliant. It suctions on where you have a suitable place in your car for the base. Then, the gooseneck arm snakes to exactly where you want to put the phone so it doesn't block your view (or your access to the car's controls). After setting it into place, your phone will be snug, stable, and right where you want it.

48. A thin wireless charger that fits in tiny pockets

If you want a wireless charger that doesn't look like a bulky piece of office equipment, this thin disk is it. It comes in several color options and looks elegant in any bedroom or living room. Plug it in via micro USB and set a Qi-compatible device on it to charge for an easy, modern end-of-day routine.

49. A phone or tablet stand that's height-adjustable

If you're reading a recipe, watching a movie, or on a video call, the height of the tablet or phone you're using matters. This stand adjusts from 7 to 8 inches tall, and the holder swivels. The angle also adjusts, so you can get your screen in exactly the right position. There's room for charging cables and it all sits on a heavy base that shouldn't easily tip over.

50. This set of resistance bands that's basically a gym in a bag

This is a complete home gym that comes in a tiny bag. All it takes a little knowledge, which is included via instructions. The bands offer resistance levels that range from 5 to 35 pounds, coded by color. You can double them up to make them heavier, too — and they have interchangeable handles and foot loops to work every muscle. There's even a door anchor and instructions included.

51. An exercise ball for working at a desk or working out

This exercise ball is super versatile. Use it for stretching, intensifying push-ups and planks, or as an occasional replacement for your desk chair that engages your abs and keeps you moving. It offers a gentle and kinetic way to stay fit at home. This one is thick and anti-burst, and it comes in five sizes and six colors. An inflating pump is included.

52. These workout dice that act like a personal trainer

Roll the dice to find out what your next workout will be. You won't get bored this way or have to come up with your own exercise regimen. Just roll to find out if you should do crunches, jumping jacks, squats, lunges, or push ups (and how many reps of each). It's a fun way to mix it up.

53. This sleek insulated water bottle that'll keep your drinks cold

Save the planet and the humans in your life by gifting this gorgeous flask that's double-wall insulated (and comes with three lids). The price makes it easy, and the color choices are so vast you can get a different one for each of your family members and friends. It will keep their cold beverages chilled all day and their hot drinks steaming for hours.

54. A hammock for relaxation on the hiking trail

For anyone on your gift list who loves to get out into the wilderness and rest, this easy-to-pack hammock will become their favorite thing. Made from parachute fabric, it's light enough to carry in a day pack and is easy to hang with the included straps. It's comfortable enough for two people to camp anywhere and get a restful night.

55. This plasma lighter that works anywhere without flames

Using an electric charge, this plasma lighter will start the campfire, light candles or get the grill lit — even in a high wind. It has no flame and is easy to use. It's eternal, too, because you can recharge it via USB.

56. A water bottle with a built-in Brita filter

Hydration is important, which is why this water bottle is such a thoughtful gift. It's not just a water bottle, though. This is a Brita filter built into a water bottle so you can fill up anywhere and always drink pure, delicious water. The filter fits into the straw and a snap lid helps prevents leaks.

57. This set of adjustable hiking poles for better hikes

Hiking with poles brings more stability to mountain treks. This set is completely adjustable, so they'll fit people of different heights. The handles are designed to fit comfortably in your hands, and there are three interchangeable tips for various terrains.

58. A packable backpack for any adventure

This backpack is super lightweight and folds into it's own pocket so you can easily bring it anywhere. It has an integrated, built-in waterproof pocket for valuables, deep water-bottle pockets on the sides, a chest strap with a whistle built in, padded straps, and cinch straps to expand and contract its overall size. There are lots of color choices, too.

59. A retro Adidas fanny pack that's stylish & useful

Fanny packs are making a comeback. This classic option from Adidas is both stylish and functional with rainbow stripes, zippered pockets, an adjustable strap, and plenty of room for a phone, sunglasses, keys, and cables.

60. A gel-bead face mask that can be cooled to sooth headaches & tired eyes

Pop this mask of gel-filled beads into the microwave to warm it up or into the fridge to cool it down. Then, wear it for relief from headaches and stress or use it to calm tired eyes. It straps on, so you can relax while you wear it — and there is a soft, microfiber cover that goes against your skin.

61. This nail clipper set with over 11,000 fans

What does it take for a set of nail clippers — a small clipper, large clipper and a file — to have a fan club of more than 11,000 Amazon reviewers? They are sharp, high-quality, stainless steel, super effective, and affordable. They also come in a cute leather case that makes them a great gift for anyone.

62. A callus remover that's fast, effective, and easy

There's no need to slather your feet with creams, or endure painful foot calluses. This machine sands them right off. It has three heads for any foot situation and works right in the shower. There's also a built-in light so you can see what you're doing — and it's rechargeable.

63. This brush set for your makeup-loving friends

Most people who love cosmetics — you can tell from the smoky liner or cat eye — also love cosmetic brushes. The cosmetic fanatics on Amazon give this massive set very high ratings, saying they are comparable to much more expensive brands at a super-affordable price. There is everything here from a fine liner to a flat-face brush (and everything in between).

64. A 3-barrel ceramic waver that makes big curls fast

Want big, wavy curls in your long hair? This three-barrel waver will get that done — fast. It makes a big curl just by closing a segment of hair in it, and there are three heat settings along with a hook so you can hang it. It's even crafted from tourmaline ceramic.

65. A collection of face masks that make skin soft & clean

These super cute face masks smell delicious; seriously — the scents they come in are called Cake My Day, Berry Groovy, and Matcha Mood. They're available in fun colors with exfoliating textures, and the results — according to reviewers — are amazing. They'll leave your skin smooth, soft, and clean.

66. These heat-resistant gloves for the hairstylist in your life

Hair tools are hot, and these heat-resistant gloves will come in handy for anyone who uses them often. There are silicone bumps on the palm and back to help protect your skin from high heat, and the fabric also offers heat protection (and is both breathable as well as stretchy). These are handy in the kitchen or while using any heat-producing tools, too.

67. An infrared hair dryer that's gentle & fast

Use infrared heat to dry your hair instead of a hard blast of hot air, and your locks will thank you by being smoother and less dried out. It's also faster. The two attachments — a diffuser and a concentrator — and the cool-blast button lets you get exactly the style you want. It even comes with three styling clips to help you get the job done.

68. This nail drill that manicure enthusiasts will love

Shape and repair your acrylic nails at home using this handy nail drill. It has six bits and comes with six sanding bands, and it's got the power you need while remaining quiet. All you do is plug it in, choose a bit for your purposes, and have at it.

69. A pocket-sized hair remover you can use daily

This little shaver is so easy to use that you can remove unwanted fuzz anytime, anywhere. It's gentle and uses one AA battery. Not to mention, it's small enough to keep in a purse or pocket. It also comes in six colors so you can gift slightly different ones to everyone.