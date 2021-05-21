Ford F-150 Lightning price, range, specs, release date for the electric pickup truck

The Ford F-Series of pickup trucks are the best-selling vehicles in America and have been for more than four decades. Now, Ford is growing the lineup in a major way, adding the first electric pickup truck from one of the big three American truckmakers: the F-150 Lightning.

Like the standard gas-powered F-150, the Lightning is aimed at commercial fleet customers as consumers alike — with a starting price to reflect it. Ford is hoping that by aggressively pricing its entry-level trucks, it can take the EV pickup mainstream. It might just save the Earth in the process.

Here’s everything you need to know about the F-150 Lightning, from price and specs to range and charging time.

What’s the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning?

The Lightning starts at $39,974 for the entry-level model targeted at commercial customers like plumbers and electricians and landscapers, before a $7,500 tax credit and any state tax incentives on electric cars.

The XLT model, which has considerably more comfort and technology, starts at $52,974 or $45,474 after the federal tax break, if you’re eligible for it.

There are a few other trim levels, including higher-end Lariat and Platinum that will likely cost quite a bit more. Ford suggests a fully-optioned Platinum will be as much as $90,474. Expect Ford to release more details on trim level and option pricing soon.

The F-150 Lightning can charge at up to 150 kW at a DC fast charger. Ford Motor Company

What’s the range of the Ford F-150 Lightning?

Ford is offering two different battery options: a standard-range battery with a targeted 230 miles of EPA-estimated range, and an extended-range battery with 300-miles of range.

The Lighting will feature Ford’s “Intelligent Range” system to precisely estimate how far you can go on the remaining charge. It uses crowdsourced driver behavior, forecasted weather conditions, and speed to make its best guess for the current situation. A future software update will include real-time traffic conditions, the slope of the road, and terrain elevation changes along a route to get even better predictions. It’ll even measure the total payload of the vehicle using a built-in vehicle scale to adjust the range to how much you’re hauling.

Ford didn’t reveal much about how towing affects range but said it should be comparable to the efficiency loss with traditional internal combustion trucks.

The Lightning will be instantly recognizable thanks to this charging port door. Ford Motor Company

How fast can I charge the Ford F-150 Lightning?

The F-150 Lightning is capable of DC fast charging. Here are the basics:

It has a peak charging rate of 150 kW depending on the model

The extended battery model should add about 54 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging on a 150kW DC fast charger.

An extended-range Lightning should be able to charge from 15 percent to 80 percent in about 41 minutes.

These times will all vary depending on temperature, the current charge state of the vehicle, and many other factors. But, the ability to DC fast charge means Lightning owners should be able to road trip as long as they’re willing to stop every few hours to top off the batteries.

At home, Ford estimates that:

The Lightning can take 30 miles per charging hour with the optional 240-volt Ford Connected Charging station.

That means an extended-range truck could charge from 15-to-100 percent in about eight hours. In other words, you’ll have a full charge every morning.

Charging via a standard 110-volt home plug will take considerably longer and is not recommended except for emergencies.

The Lightning is the fastest F-150 ever. Ford Motor Company

What’s the 0-60 time of the Ford F-150 Lightning?

Ford has promised that the F-150 Lightning equipped with the extended-range battery will be able to go from 0-60 MPH “in the mid-4-second range.” It has not shared the expected top speed.

How much horsepower and torque does it have?

Ford is targeting 563 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque, mostly available from 0 RPM thanks to the electric motors.

How much can the Ford F-150 Lightning tow?

The F-150 Lightning will be able to tow up to 10,000 pounds in the XLT and Lariat trims if equipped with the Max Trailer Tow Package. Other trims will be able to tow somewhat less.

The truck will be able to haul a maximum of 2,000 pounds of payload (everything in the truck including passengers and cargo) on the standard-range Lightning with 18-inch wheels, including up to 400 pounds in the Mega Power Frunk.

The F-150 Lightning can tow up to 10,000-pounds. Ford Motor Company

What is BlueCruise on the Ford F-150 Lightning?

BlueCruise is Ford’s hands-free driving system, similar to Tesla’s Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise systems. F-150 Lightning owners with the optional Ford Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0 Package (what a mouthful) will be able to drive completely hands-free on 100,000 miles of “prequalified” divided highways across North America.

What is the Mega Power Frunk?

Since there’s no need for a giant V8 engine in an electric truck, Ford was able to convert the engine bay into a power-opening, weather-proof storage compartment complete with 2.4 kW of power via four electrical outlets and two USB ports.

It’s large enough to carry two golf bags or a full-sized suitcase and two rollaboard suitcases. It has bumper-height clearance for easier loading and unloading and it includes a drain plug so it’s easy to wash out or even to use to store food and beverages like a giant mobile ice chest.

The lockable, weatherproof Mega Power Frunk can be opened remotely and can store up to 400 pounds of gear. Ford Motor Company

When is the Ford F-150 Lightning release date?

Ford says deliveries of the F-150 Lightning should begin in the Spring of 2022.

How can I pre-order the Ford F-150 Lightning?

You can reserve a F-150 Lightning on Ford’s website with a $100 deposit. Configuring and placing the final order for your vehicle will begin this fall.