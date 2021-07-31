55 clever things on Amazon you'll love if you're cheap AF

Being smart with your money can take effort. Comparing prices, browsing aisles, researching sales; it all takes time and energy. Yes, that’s time and energy that you’d probably rather be spending doing almost anything else. But if you’re still looking for ways to save a few dollars, Don’t worry. I’ve put together this list of clever things on Amazon you’ll love if you’re cheap AF.

From solar lights that illuminate dark pathways to moisturizing sleeves that help hydrate cracked heels, there’s a little something for everybody in this list. Or, if you’re looking for affordable home upgrades, there’s even a slim bidet that installs within minutes. Not only does it solve the problem of getting stuck on the toilet without any paper, but it also eliminates the need for paper in the first place. Just think of how much money you can save on toilet paper over the next year.

But if that isn’t enough, I’ve also made sure to include volcanic pumice stones, helpful blind spot mirrors, as well as a pair of non-stick baking mats. And with everything at such reasonable prices, don’t be surprised if you wind up adding more than a few of these clever things to your cart — I know I have.

1. The solar lights that illuminate dark pathways

Push these stake lights right into the ground for some affordable outdoor lighting. Each one is powered by a built-in solar panel, which means there’s no complicated wiring necessary during installation. The best part? They’re also waterproof, as well as made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

2. A mirror that helps you see into your blind spot

There’s no reason not to add this blind spot mirror to your car. Not only does it give you a wider range of visibility when driving, but each order also comes with sticky 3M adhesive for easy installation. One reviewer even found an alternate use for it — “It works perfectly as a ‘rearview mirror’ while sitting at my desk at work not doing what I should be doing. If your boss or coworkers have a habit of ninja-ing behind you when you're trying to shop on amazon...you should invest in this.”

3. This pumice stone made from real volcanic lava

Looking for a chemical-free way to achieve extra-soft feet? Search no further than this pumice stone. It’s made from real volcanic lava that gently exfoliates away dead skin, leaving your feet looking — and feeling — smooth. Plus, the included hook lets you hang it up in storage.

4. A bubble bath made with soothing epsom salt

Muscles aching after a long day? Sit back and soak in this luxurious bubble bath. Epsom salt works to soothe throbbing, sore muscles, while calming lavender essential oils help put your mind at ease. And unlike some bubble baths, this one is formulated so that the bubbles last longer than most.

5. The dispenser for all those plastic grocery bags

Every kitchen has that one cabinet overflowing with plastic grocery bags — so grab this dispenser. It’s large enough for up to 30 bags, and mounts to a wall using the included adhesive or screws. Or, you can even hide it away on the inside of a cabinet door depending on how your kitchen is setup.

6. A handy tool that fits right inside your wallet

Ruler, screwdriver, bottle opener, cell phone stand — with 18 different tools built into this card, it’s the perfect wallet-sized companion for any avid DIYer. The best part? It’s made from heat-treated steel, with a lifetime guarantee that it won’t rust, bend, or dull.

7. This tool that helps you slice up avocados

Don’t dirty up a cutting board and knife when you’re making guacamole — just use this helpful tool to slice up avocados. The pitter in the middle is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, while the slicing grate divides the avocado into seven even pieces. Plus, it’s sharp enough to be effective, yet dull enough for clumsy hands.

8. A pair of heel sleeves that help hydrate dry skin

When no amount of lotion seems to help your dry feet, it might be time to give these sleeves a try. Each one is infused with hydrating gel that delivers a nourishing dose of moisture to cracked skin — and unlike some sleeves, these ones are comfortable enough to be worn during the day, or in bed.

9. The baking mats that can help you save money

Instead of wasting money on parchment paper and baking sprays, just switch over to these reusable mats. Each one is made from tough silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit — and since they’re also non-stick, all your baked goods easily slide off once they’re done cooking.

10. A gel that helps you get rid of tough calluses

Let your feet soak in this callus remover gel for about 10 minutes, then give them a light buffing using a pumice stone or rasp. Tough, hardened calluses will easily fall away, leaving you with smooth feet that are noticeably soft. “I have the driest heels,” explained one reviewer. “This is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks — now they're almost baby soft again.”

11. The cleaning gel that squishes deep into dusty places

Whether you have dusty air vents or crumbs under your keyboard, this gel can squish into tight spaces to clean out any bits of dirt. It’s reusable up until the color turns dark — and it’s gentle enough that it won’t leave behind any sticky residues, or accidental scratches.

12. A bidet that’s easy to install

There’s no need to break out the power tools when it’s time to install this bidet. Each order comes with all the adapters and tape needed to get it working in just a few minutes — and since it’s ultra-slim, it won’t create an uncomfortable bump underneath your toilet seat.

13. This smart light switch you can control using your voice

Connect this smart light switch to Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control it using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. And if you don’t have either of those? Tou can also use the free downloadable app to turn your lights on and off, adjust their brightness, as well as set schedules so that they’re on when you come home.

14. A smart garage door opener that gives you peace of mind

Wait — did you remember to close the garage after you left? With this smart garage door opener, you can easily check using the free downloadable smartphone app. Or, if someone in your household forgot their keys, you can also use the app to open (and close) the door remotely.

15. The LED faucet you can attach to your kitchen sink

You don’t need any batteries in order for this LED faucet to work — the power of your sink’s running water is enough to power it up. It also changes color, moving from cool blue to warm red depending on the water temperature. Plus, one reviewer even wrote that it “has really good water flow, and a screen inside to catch the tiny particles.”

16. A power strip with built-in surge protection

Even if an electrical spike rockets through your house, this power strip’s built-in surge protection will help keep your deices safe. The ground indicator light gives you peace of mind that everything is working properly — and with seven outlets to choose from, there’s enough space that you won’t be constantly unplugging gadgets to make more room.

17. This electronic gauge that tells you how humid it is

Whether you’re keeping tabs on a damp basement or checking to see if your hair will frizz up, this humidity gauge is a great choice. The large LCD screen is easy to read, while the kickstand on the back lets you prop it up nearly anywhere. Plus, it also reads temperature.

18. A cushioned mat to help prevent sore legs

Place this mat down wherever you happen to stand the most in the kitchen. The cushioning will help reduce fatigue on your legs, while the non-slip surface works to keep you safe from accidental falls. The best part? It also has an ultra-flat border that won’t curl up.

19. The fruit fly traps that are hardly noticeable

Shaped to look like small apples, these traps look like cute little decorations — yet they’re powerful enough to quickly eliminate fruit fly infestations. The transparent window on the side lets you see how much solution is left inside, and each order comes with a 90-day supply to start with.

20. An alarm clock made for extra-heavy sleepers

If you’re always having trouble waking up to your alarm, consider this heavy-duty alarm clock. Not only is it loud, but it’ll also shake your bed to help get you up and going. The LED display is large enough to see from across the room — and there’s even a USB port in the back where you can charge your phone.

21. The air conditioner you can move from room to room

Small enough to fit on your nightstand or desk, this portable air conditioner can help you stay cool when temperatures rise high. The wind speed is adjustable up to three levels — and since it supports type-C charging, you can even bring it outside as long as you have an external battery.

22. A pair of fans you can wear around your neck

Running, lounging, going to a baseball game — regardless of what you’ve got planned today, these necklace fans can help you beat the heat. Two AA batteries (not included) provide up to 12 hours’ worth of cooling breeze. Plus, they even come in five colors: blue, grey, purple, raspberry, and teal.

23. This claw that helps you dig into your garden

Reach for this gardening claw the next time you need to break up clumps or yank out some weeds. It’s made from tough nylon that won’t rust over time — and the ergonomic handle is designed to feel comfortable, regardless of which hand you’re using.

24. A bowl that stops your cereal from getting soggy

Unlike some bowls, this one features a divider in the center that keeps your cereal separated from your milk. The result? Your cereal is always crunchy — never soggy. And if you aren’t a big cereal eater, it also works great for nuts and their shells.

25. These dishcloths made from eco-friendly cellulose

Not only are these dishcloths made from eco-friendly cellulose, but they’re also 100% biodegradable. Each one can absorb up to 20 times its weight in water, making them more effective scrubbers than cotton — and they even dry quickly to help prevent unwanted odors.

26. A tray that helps defrost your meats quickly & safely

Forgot to take something out of the freezer for dinner? Not a problem when you have this defrosting tray. Using zero electricity whatsoever, it’ll help thaw out frozen meats within about one hour — and reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to clean.”

27. This notepad that lets you jot down ideas in the shower

Sometimes the best ideas occur in the shower — so hang up this notepad for the next time you come up with something brilliant. Both the pencil and paper are waterproof, allowing you to scribble away without having to worry about anything deteriorating. Plus, each order comes with 40 sheets.

28. A tea bag squeezer that won’t grow rusty

Since this tea bag squeezer is made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it growing rusty over time. The strainer ends allow you to squish every last drop of flavor out of your tea bags — or, you can simply use it as a pair of miniature tongs.

29. This rubber spatula that helps you scrape bowls clean

Make sure you get every last drop of batter with help from this rubber spatula. The silicone edges are flexible, allowing them to contour to the shape of your bowls. And since it’s made from one solid piece, there’s zero possibility of any parts falling off.

30. A wristband that lets you jot down notes

Got an idea you want to remember later? Jot it down on this wristband. The special coating on the outside allows you write on it using any standard ballpoint pen — without the ink transferring onto your skin. And since it’s also waterproof, your notes won’t wash away in the rain.

31. The inflatable lounger that lets you relax outdoors

I like to bring this inflatable lounger when I go to music festivals, though it’ll also work great for camping, backyard BBQs, and more. A gentle swish through the wind is enough to get it inflated — and the rip-stop nylon is woven in a way that helps prevent any leaks. Choose from six colors, including a bright shade of purple.

32. A pair of hooks that let you hang bags from your headrest

Keep your nice purse off that dirty car floor with these hooks. They hang around your headrest posts — and they’re so sturdy that you can even use them with heavy grocery bags. “The hooks are super sturdy and can hold several bags,” wrote one reviewer. “I use them all the time for my groceries.”

33. The laptop stand that folds down flat

Unlike some laptop stands, this one folds down flat so that it’s easy to take with you. The viewing angle is adjustable up to nine levels, while the ventilated base helps keep your hardware from overheating. The best part? It’s made from high-quality aluminum that can safely support up to 22 pounds.

34. A tray that fits over your sofa armrest

Don’t have enough space for a coffee table? This tray molds itself to fit over your sofa’s armrest, giving you a convenient place to keep drinks and snacks while you’re relaxing. It’s made from eco-friendly bamboo — and the water-resistant coating works to keep it safe in the event of a spill.

35. This dehumidifier that fits into small spaces

Don’t be fooled by its compact size — this little dehumidifier is still so powerful that it can help dry out a damp closet, or even a small bathroom. Each order comes with enough silica gel included for about 30 days of use, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to four weeks.

36. These tactical flashlights that are waterproof

Not only are these tactical flashlights waterproof, but each one provides up to nine hours of light using just three AAA batteries (not included.) The LED bulb has a lifetime of more than 20,000 hours. Plus, there are even SOS and strobe light modes in the event of an emergency.

37. This pet hair roller you can use over & over

Unlike sticky sheet rollers, this pet hair remover uses thousands of tiny bristles that latch onto pet hair. It’s effective on everything from blankets to furniture — and not only is it completely reusable, but it also requires zero electricity or batteries.

38. A safety holder for your mandolin slicer

Using a mandolin is a great way to save time in the kitchen, but it can be easy to nick yourself — unless you’ve got this safety guard. It’s designed to work with any-size fruit, vegetable, hard cheese, or even meat, while the spikes in the center hold everything in place to clean slicing.

39. The carrier that helps keep your drink from spilling

Avoid spills without even looking at your coffee mug by placing it on this carrier. The swinging base automatically adjusts to keep your drink upright, while the non-slip silicone coaster prevents it from shifting around. And since the handle is curved, you can even use it with bowls.

40. A soap dispenser that mounts to your shower wall

Clean up that cluttered mess of bottles on the edge of your tub by transferring them all into this dispenser. Three separate chambers give you space for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. And if you’re worried about drilling into your walls? Each order comes with waterproof adhesive, allowing for stress-free installation.

41. This lock that adds peace of mind to any door

You never know who else could have a key to your hotel room or Airbnb — so pop this lock into the front door. Once inserted, no one can enter until you take it out, as the stainless steel metal is strong enough to withstand determined intruders. The best part? “It works even if the door doesn’t close properly,” explained one reviewer. “My doorknob doesn’t latch because the strike plate and hole don’t line up, but it still kept the door closed.”

42. An electric wine opener that can pop up to 100 bottles on one charge

Just supply four of your own AAA batteries, and this wine opener will be able to pop up to 100 bottles of fresh vino. It’s designed to work with any traditional wine bottle — and there’s even an LED indicator light to let you know when the cork is successfully being pulled upwards.

43. The ottoman that opens up for some hidden storage

Need somewhere to keep your throw blankets? This ottoman opens up, giving you a convenient place to stash everything from children’s toys to linens. It’s the perfect size for cramped spaces — and many reviewers even wrote about how it’s “easy to assemble.”

44. A mirror that won’t fog up in the shower

With a powerful suction cup that keeps it locked into place, this mirror will stay stuck to your shower wall — even when it gets wet. There’s space to hang a razor or scrubber at the bottom, and the glass won’t fog up when it gets steamy. Plus, one reviewer raved that “I’ve had other more expensive or battery operated ones that didn’t do the same anti-fog job that this does.”

45. The hangers coated with non-slip velvet

Tired of finding your clothes have slipped of their hangers? Try upgrading to these velvet-coated ones. They’re perfect for spaghetti-strap tanks — though each one is so sturdy that it can hold up to 10 pounds. Plus, the slim profile takes up less space on your closet rod.

46. A cell phone stand that doubles as a speaker

Having trouble hearing that video playing on your phone? Just pop it into this stand, then connect to its built-in Bluetooth speaker. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 12 hours, making it perfect for camping or long drives. And since the viewing angle is adjustable, there’s no need to strain your neck to see.

47. The cooling blanket made from 100% bamboo

Made from breathable bamboo fibers, this cooling blanket won’t leave you sweating at night. Reviewers raved about how it’s lightweight, yet “not like a sheet” — and some even wrote about how it feels “cool to the touch.” Choose from eight colors, including a gorgeous shade of light blue.

48. A milk frother that whips up indulgent morning coffees

When you’ve finally grown tired of the same sugar and creamer, why not use this milk frother to whip up an indulgent cup of coffee? The whisk is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, while the ergonomic handle fits comfortably in both hands. And if you don’t drink coffee, you can even use it to beat egg whites into stiff peaks.

49. This kit that brings light to your vanity mirror

Doing your makeup in the dark generally leads to less-than-desirable results — so brighten up your vanity with these LED lights. The adhesive backing lets you stick them directly to glass, while the dimmer switch makes it easy to adjust their brightness. “These lights are so bright that they light up my bedroom better than two lamps and a ceiling light,” raved one reviewer. “I am in love.”

50. An LED desk lamp that can charge your phone wirelessly

If you’ve got limited room on your desk, a sleek and versatile lamp — like this one — is an easy way to save space. There’s a wireless charger built into the base, as well as one USB port in the back for your other devices. And unlike some lamps, this one lets you adjust the brightness up to five levels.

51. These self-watering planters you can hang up

You don’t need a green thumb in order to keep plants alive — just put them in these self-watering planters. The internal reservoir keeps the soil hydrated without overwatering it, while the hanging chain is made from sturdy metal that won’t snap under the extra weight. Choose from two colors: white or black.

52. A toothpaste dispenser with space for extras

Consider this toothpaste dispenser the Cadillac of all dispensers. Not only does it squeeze out the perfect amount of toothpaste, but it also has space for soaps, serums, towels, and more. The best part? There’s no drilling needed to hang it up, as the suction cups on the back can support up to 15 pounds.

53. The scrubbers that make it easy to wash your feet

If you have trouble bending over to wash your feet, these scrubbers are an easy way to make sure your toes get cleaned. The suction cups on the bottom allow them to stick to your shower floor, keeping them in place as you move your foot back and forth. “Got these because my flexibility is not what it used to be,” wrote one reviewer. “Very good addition to our bath.”

54. A miniature vacuum for tiny desktop messes

Whether you have crumbs under your keyboard or dust on your monitor, this little vacuum can help clean your workspace up. It only requires two AA batteries — and the cute ladybug print adds a little pop of color to your desk. Choose from two shades: red or green.