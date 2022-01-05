Chevrolet unveiled the new 2024 Silverado EV pickup, its mainstream electric competitor to the Ford F-150 Lightning. The truck is one of many electric vehicles that GM plans to release over the next decade.

The Silverado EV is new from the ground up, sharing nothing with the internal-combustion Silverado pickup. Built on the same Ultium Platform as the GMC Hummer EV pickup — and similar to the internal-combustion Silverado — the Silverado EV will come in a variety of trim levels across a wide range of price points. Chevrolet specifically shared information on the base Silverado EV WT (or Work Truck) and a top-trim Silverado EV RST, but it also teased a lifted, off-road Silverado EV Trail Boss.

Though we’re many months away from getting this truck on the road, here’s everything you need to know about the Chevrolet Silverado EV, from release date, price, and specs to range and charging time.

This story is developing and this report will be updated as more information becomes available...

What is the Chevrolet Silverado EV release date?

The Silverado EV looks a bit like something you might see in a near-future sci-fi movie. Chevrolet

Chevrolet says the Silverado EV WT work truck model will arrive in Spring 2023, while the fully-loaded RST First Edition will land in Fall 2023. More trim levels will arrive as production ramps.

What’s the Chevrolet Silverado EV price?

The Silverado EV WT will start at $41,595 including destination, while the fully-loaded RST First Edition will be $106,695. Between those two models will be a huge amount of options, allowing the car to be priced at $50K, $60K, $70K, $80K, and more.

It’s worth noting that GM vehicles are no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, though some state tax incentives may apply. It’s also possible the EV tax credit will be modified before the Silverado EV goes on sale.

What’s the Chevrolet Silverado EV range?

Chevrolet says the longest-range Silverado EV will have the same 24-module 200 kWh battery pack as the GMC Hummer EV, with a GM-estimated 400-mile range on a full charge. Other battery packs will be available with lower ranges.

Chevy notes that the WT pickup has one of the lowest drag coefficients of any available full-size pickup truck.

The truck is reminiscent of the Chevrolet Avalanche pickup. Perhaps it should be called the Chevy EValanche? Chevrolet

What is the Chevrolet Silverado EV charging time?

The Ultium Platform in the Silverado EV uses an 800-volt architecture, allowing for high-speed DC fast charging at up to 350 kW. Chevrolet says that’s fast enough to charge approximately 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

The truck can also be used to charge other EVs at up to 10.2 kW via an onboard 240-volt power outlet.

What’s the Chevrolet Silverado EV’s horsepower and torque?

The Silverado EV RST will have up to 664 hp and 780 lb-ft of torque when in the Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode.

The model that’s aimed at fleet customers will have 510 hp and 615 lb-ft.

What is the Chevrolet Silverado EV’s towing and payload?

The WT will support 8,000 pounds of towing and 1,200 pounds of payload.

A future fleet version will support up to 20,000 pounds of towing.

The Silverado EV even has the midgate from the Avalanche, but with a new 60/40 split. Chevrolet

What’s the Chevrolet Silverado EV’s 0-60 time and top speed?

The Chevrolet Silverado RST will go from 0-60 mph in under 4.5 seconds, according to Chevrolet, when in its Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode.

Is the Chevrolet Silverado EV self-driving?

The Silverado EV will have optional Super Cruise functionality.

Super Cruise uses onboard sensors to determine the truck’s position in the roadway, then matches that position to an existing lidar scan of the world. With all that data, the truck can steer itself down the road while the driver merely has to watch and pay attention to the road to make sure nothing too weird happens that they might need to intervene for.

It’s not “self-driving” but is instead an advanced SAE Level 2 semi-autonomous advanced driver-assist system. It will support hands-free driving while trailering, though.

The interior of the Silverado has a 17-inch infotainment screen paired with an 11-inch dash cluster screen. Chevrolet

How can I pre-order the Chevrolet Silverado EV?

The Chevrolet Silverado EV can be reserved on Chevrolet.com with a refundable $100 deposit, but the page notes that having a reservation “does not guarantee vehicle delivery within any certain time.”