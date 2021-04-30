42 Cheap Things That Make Life So Much Easier You'll Wish You Bought 'Em Sooner

Life doesn’t have to be hard. Granted, some days are going to be worse than others — like when you’re stuck in line at the DMV for hours on end. But when it comes to solving life’s little difficulties, there are tons of cheap things you can buy on Amazon to make your days easier. Luckily for both of us, a ton of these sorts of products can be found on Amazon — and most even come with free two-day Prime shipping.

I know what you’re thinking: “If it’s so cheap, it can’t be that great, can it?” While you’d be right in most instances, Amazon is a true exception to the rule. Take the webcam covers I’ve included as an example. Not only do they cost less than $10, but they also give you peace of mind every time you sign off your Zoom call. Or maybe you enjoy cooking? In that case, make sure to check out the electric potato peeler further down the list. While it’ll do all the work for you, the best part about it is that you aren’t limited to just potatoes — you can even use it to peel fruit.

Whether you’re looking for ways to make life easier or wasting time at the DMV, Amazon’s got tons of products that can help make life easier — keep scrolling for some of my favorites.

1. These webcam covers that ensure your camera is off

If you often forget to turn your webcam off, these covers can keep you safe from any prying eyes post-video call. They’re designed to work with nearly any type of MacBook webcam (or even iPad cameras), and you even have the choice of two colors: black or white.

2. An LED desk lamp that can charge your phone

With a convenient USB port built into the back, you can easily charge your phone at your desk using this lamp. The brightness is adjustable up to seven levels, while the LED bulb can be switched between five different light temperatures. “This is a great light for the price,” wrote one reviewer. “It's clean-looking, looks modern, matches with Apple products nicely, and folds down when not in use.”

3. This instant spot remover that doesn’t require rinsing

Some spot removers require you to rinse and vacuum your carpet afterwards — but not this one. Not only does it provide instant results, but the formula is also completely nontoxic as well as non-irritating to skin. The best part? Reviewers raved about how well it works on red wine stains.

4. A vacuum hose that cleans deep into lint traps

Having excess lint kicking around your dryer can be hazardous — but luckily, this vacuum attachment makes cleaning it out an easy job. It’s designed to fit onto nearly any vacuum, while the extended length helps you reach every little nook and cranny. Plus, it even works great when cleaning outdoor vents.

5. This strip light kit you can install practically anywhere

Whether you’ve got a dark kitchen or stairwell, this strip light kit can help brighten your space up. Each strip is backed with 3M adhesive so that you can stick them almost anywhere you like — including underneath your cabinets. And since one remote comes with every order, you can also change their color without having to get up.

6. An acupressure mat that can help alleviate soreness

With thousands of raised points all over this acupressure mat and pillow set, you only need to lie on it for about 10 minutes to help alleviate soreness. The points can also help stimulate blood flow, while the mat itself is made from plant-based eco foam. Choose from more than 10 colors, including a fun shade of orange.

7. This food chopper that doesn’t require a power source

Fruit, vegetables, herbs, ice — this food chopper can cut all of it up for you with a few easy pulls of the rip cord. It’s ideal for cramped kitchens, dorms, or even RVs since it doesn’t require any electricity. “Excellent chopper,” wrote one reviewer. “Works great, only takes a few pulls. I use this for onions, peppers, garlic, and making salsa.”

8. A potato peeler that’s completely electronic

There’s no need to tire your wrist out peeling potatoes — just let this electric peeler do the work for you. It’ll work with a variety of vegetables, including apples, lemons, or even cucumbers. And with a non-slip base to keep it in place, there’s no need to worry about it shifting around as it peels.

9. A kitchen tool that helps clean your microwave

Fill this “Angry Mama” up with a blend of vinegar and water, then pop her into your microwave for about five minutes. Steam will begin to erupt out of her head, helping to loosen up any baked-on crud stuck to the inside of your machine. The best part? You can even add a touch of lemon juice to give the steam a refreshing scent.

10. These oven guards that help protect you against burns

Ever graze the rack as you reach into a hot oven? Speaking from personal experience, it isn’t fun — but these guards can help keep you safe from accidental burns. They’re made from tough, heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. And since you can trim them to fit, they’ll even work with toaster oven racks.

12. A kit that turns power drills into scrubbers

There’s no need to scrub away at stubborn dirt and grime; just use this kit and let your power drill do the work for you. Each order comes with three brush heads made that can tackle everything from grout to kitchen tile. Plus, they’re made with nylon bristles that are tough on dirt, yet gentle enough to not leave behind scratches.

11. The tiered organizer you can use for nearly anything

I have a tiered organizer like this one holding spices next to my stove, but it’s so versatile that you can use it for everything from art supplies to toiletries. The rows are lined in nonslip coating, and each one is extra-deep so that your items have room to sit. One reviewer even wrote about how these little shelves “really cleaned up our spice cabinet.”

12. A cleaning spray that’s safe for electronic screens

Some cleaning sprays can damage your sensitive electronic screens, whereas this one is specifically formulated for LCD, LED, OLED screens (and more). Each order also comes with a microfiber cloth that won’t leave behind any streaks, and it’ll even help get rid of any static electricity clinging to your device.

13. These clips that keep cables looking tidy

Got a messy desk that’s cluttered with wires? Use these clips to help tidy things up. The adhesive backing makes it easy to mount them anywhere — including behind your television — and the slots are wide enough for nearly any type of cable. Choose from three colors: white, black, or gray.

14. A pair of gloves that help protect your hands from cuts

Made from tough nylon fabric that’s 10 times stronger than leather, these gloves will help keep your hands safe from accidental kitchen cuts. They’re great for cooking, DIY projects, or even wood carving — and many reviewers wrote about how well they work. “These are a must have!” raved one. “My wife even wears them when giving our cat medicine to prevent scratches from his claws!”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15. The purse organizer that can hold up to 50 pounds

Not only can this organizer support up to 50 pounds, but there are also enough hooks for 12 purses. The top closet hook swivels, making it easy to access every bag — and the tough steel frame is plated with chrome for a sleek appearance. Plus, you can even use it to store backpacks, scarves, belts, and more.

16. These dip cups that clips onto your plates

If you like to keep all of your foods separated on your plate, you might wanna take a look at this dip cup. Just clip it to your plate, and it’ll keep your dip separate so that it doesn’t make anything soggy. The best part? Each one can hold up to an entire third of a cup.

17. The tools that open doors & press buttons for you

Keep one of these hands-free tools looped on your keyring, and it’ll be ready to help you open doors at a moment’s notice. The hooked end latches onto doorknobs, while the stylus tip is perfect for pushing elevator buttons. “I open doors & enter my pin on credit card readers all the time with this tool,” wrote one reviewer. “Even after the pandemic is over, I'll still use this as the new, safer way.”

18. A portable lock that adds security to doors

Whether you’re staying at an Airbnb or a hotel, this portable lock can add an extra layer of security to your door. Once installed, the door won’t open until it’s removed — even if the person standing outside has a key. And since installation doesn’t require any tools, it’s especially great for traveling.

19. These gap covers that help keep your stove clean

Ever notice how stuff can drip down into the gap between your stove and countertop? Not only does this cover help keep your stove clean, but it’s also made from heat-resistant silicone that won’t melt while you’re cooking. You can even trim it to fit narrow spaces, and it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth.

20. A pack of fridge liners that protect shelves from spills

Lay these liners down on your refrigerator shelves; they’ll help protect them against spills. And if you do happen to spill something? Their oil-proof and waterproof exterior makes it easy to wipe up any messes with a simple damp cloth. Plus, they even have a light cushioning effect that can help prevent early produce bruising.

21. The waterproof trash can designed for your car

Don’t leave trash on the floor of your car — throw it away in this trash can. The waterproof interior keeps your car safe from spills, while the elastic opening keeps all that rubbish out of sight. And with fasteners on the lid and base, you can easily secure it to your center console, headrest, or even glove box.

22. A bowl that pops fresh kernels in the microwave

In the mood for some fresh popcorn? Add some kernels to this bowl, then pop it into the microwave for a few minutes. It’s able to make up to 15 cups of popcorn in less than four minutes — and the collapsible design makes it easy to put away once you’re done. Choose from more than 15 colors, including an icy shade of glacier blue.

23. This under-the-bed light that detects motion

The trick to getting up in the middle of the night is to stay as “asleep” as possible — but turning on a bright lamp makes that difficult. Luckily, this bed light provides gentle illumination to help you navigate through your dark room. The built-in motion sensor means it’ll only turn on when you get up, and there’s even a timer that lets you adjust how long it stays on.

24. The bag hanger that you can wear as a bracelet

Leaving your bag sitting on the ground will get it dirty over time — so grab this hanger. Not only will the clip keep it high and dry — whether you’re carrying a backpack, camera bag, or purse — but it also doubles as a bracelet that’s easy to carry around.

25. A duster with an extra-long telescopic pole

If you haven’t turned on your ceiling fan in a while, it’s probably a good idea to clean it with a duster like this one beforehand — unless you want dust flying everywhere. The telescopic handle is extra-long, making it easy to reach distant areas. And since the duster head is detachable, you can easily give it a wash whenever necessary.

26. This tray table that sits on armrests

Made from high-quality bamboo, this tray table is designed to sit on armrests so that you have a convenient place to keep drinks. It’s designed to fit any size armrest, and it even works great as a safe place to keep remotes. Choose from nine different finishes, including a rich shade of mahogany.

27. A pot clip that holds onto stirring utensils

Attach this clip to your pot, and it’ll give you a convenient place to store utensils when you’re not using them. Unlike spoon rests, this clip helps keep your countertops clean — and it’s made from tough silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it’s designed to fit nearly any utensil.

28. The rack with space for up to 20 pairs of shoes

With enough space for up to 20 pairs of shoes, this three-tiered rack is a must-have for anyone looking to organize their closet. It’s made from sturdy metal, with washable polyester shelves that can support 30 pounds each. And unlike some racks, this one is available in two colors: brown or grey.

29. A gadget that gets breakfast on the table quickly

Don’t skip breakfast the next morning you’re rushing out the door — use this rapid egg cooker to make sure you eat something before you start your day. It’s able to soft, medium, or hard boil up to six eggs at the same time, or you can even use it to cook scrambled and poached eggs, as well as omelets. And at just 1 pound, it’s perfect for cramped kitchens, or even dorm rooms.

30. These containers that help keep halved produce fresh

Onions, tomatoes, garlic — these handy containers are designed to help keep a variety of halved produce fresher for longer. Each one is BPA-free, and their bright colors make them easy to spot in a crowded refrigerator. Plus, they even help contain unwanted odors so that your fridge stays fresh.

31. These laundry bags that help protect clothes in the wash

Tired of finding your delicates have gotten tangled in the wash? These laundry bags can keep them neatly separated from the rest of your clothes, ensuring that they don’t work themselves into a giant knot. Each bag is large enough for a pair of shoes, and the zipper is even rustproof.

32. This roll-out dish rack that uses hardly any space

Unlike some dish racks, this one can actually help you save space in the kitchen. Not only does it roll out over the unused area above your sink, but it takes up hardly any room while in storage. The rungs are made from rust-resistant stainless steel — and you can even use it as a trivet for hot cookware in a pinch.

33. A water bottle that reminds you to take sips

Having trouble keeping hydrated throughout the day? This reusable water bottle features reminders along the side so that you don’t forget to take sips — and the lid is also completely leakproof. One reviewer even wrote, “The handle is engineered very well, making it easy to carry around during my workout at the gym.”

34. The drain protector that still lets water run through

A visit from the plumber can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this drain protector is available for less than $15. Designed to fit any standard-sized drain, it’ll still allow water to flow through — even if it’s full of debris — and it only takes a quick finger swipe to clean it out.

35. A night light that illuminates your toilet when you walk in

Hook this night light onto your toilet, and you won’t have to blind yourself with that bright overhead light during midnight trips to the bathroom. The brightness is adjustable up to five levels, while the built-in motion sensor helps preserve the battery until you’re in the room. And unlike some night lights, this one features 16 different LED colors to choose from — as well as a rotating carousel mode to enjoy them all.

36. These reusable sandwich bags that are leakproof

Made from food-grade silicone, these sandwich bags are reusable and leakproof. The nonslip zipper closure helps keep air from working its way inside, and you can even reuse them hundreds of times. “The are very well made, easy to clean, and easily stored,” wrote one reviewer. “They are also are very aesthetically pleasing when organizing my refrigerator.”

37. The magnetic bar that’s surprisingly versatile

Hang this magnetic bar in your kitchen if you need a place to store knives — though it’s so versatile you can even use it for tools above a workbench. Each order comes with all the hardware needed for mounting. But if you don’t want to drill into your walls, it’s also compatible with Velcro as well as double-sided mounting tape.

38. A citrus-scented gel that cleans deep into tight spaces

When your regular arsenal of scrubbers and brushes won’t do the trick, try busting out this gel. It’s soft and flexible, allowing you to squeeze it into tight spaces (think air vents or keyboards). And since you can reuse it until the color turns dark, it can even help you save money when compared to cleaning sprays.

39. This set of scrubber brushes made for tall containers

Giving tall bottles a deep clean can be a total pain — unless you’ve got this set of scrubber brushes on hand. Their extra-long handles make it easy to reach deep into tall containers, while the tough bristles etch away grime without leaving behind scratches. Plus, each order even includes a brush for the insides of reusable straws.

40. A strainer that clips onto your pots & pans

Unlike some strainers, this one clips onto your pots and pans to help minimize spillage. The clips can latch onto nearly any size pot, and they’re even compatible with lipped bowls. Choose from five colors: green, red, gray, orange, or purple.

41. These velvet scrunchies with hidden zippered pockets

With a hidden pocket that’s large enough for cash and IDs, these scrunchies are perfect for traveling — or even just holding your hair up. The elastic band on the inside of each one provides just the right amount of hold, while the zipper on the pocket keeps your stuff from falling out. The best part? They’re made with soft velvet that’s absolutely in style right now.

42. A purse insert that helps you stay organized

If your purse is a giant black hole where things tend to disappear, you might wanna check out this insert. There are 13 pockets in total — three on the outside, 10 on the inside — and they’ll fit everything from your phone to magazines. Plus, it even comes in a variety of shades to match the inside of your bag.