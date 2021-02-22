42 cheap things on Amazon that are totally worth getting, according to tons of reviewers

Saving money is never a bad idea, but taking the chance on a cheap product isn't always the best move. That's why I always like to read the reviews, though. More often than not, the reviews will give you the nitty-gritty details that the description might leave out. So the next time you're in the market for cheap-but-useful things that are totally worth getting, make sure to check Amazon's detailed review sections before you add to cart.

Whether you're searching for a handy product that you'll use for years, or if you're just looking for some cheap retail therapy, you've come to the right place. There are tons of awesome deals on Amazon that are worth adding to your cart. Keep scrolling to see some of my favorites.

1. This wireless charger made from aviation aluminum

Simply place any Qi-enabled smartphone on top, and this wireless charger will begin powering it up — no USB brick required. It's made from ultra-durable aviation aluminum, and the indicator lights let you know that your phone is connected properly. Plus, the compact size makes it perfect for cluttered desktops.

2. A silicone scrubber that gently exfoliates all over

I started using this body scrubber after I got tired of replacing my loofah every few months. Not only are the silicone bristles soft on your skin, but they also help exfoliate away any old flakes. And with three finger grips on the back, it's easy to maintain a firm grip while your hands are wet.

3. These pumice stones that exfoliate & smooth your feet

Unlike regular pumice stones, these ones are double-sided — one for grinding away cracked skin, and a second for sanding it down to help it feel smooth. Each stone is individually-wrapped for hygiene, and many reviewers raved about how well they work. One even wrote, "The super dry skin on my heels and big toe, and my hard soles, are now soft and new-looking."

4. A cell phone stand designed to work with thick cases

Unlike some other smartphone stands, this one features extra-wide hooks on the bottom so that thick phone cases will fit. There are silicone pads on the bottom to help prevent it from sliding around, and the viewing angle is also adjustable up to 270 degrees. Choose from a variety of shades, including classic aluminum, black, red, and others.

5. The type-C charging cable covered with braided nylon

Tired of watching your chargers fray at the connector point? This type-C cable is covered in super-tough braided nylon — and it's even been tested to withstand more than 10,000 bends. The best part? The copper core allows for up to 25% faster charging.

6. A smartphone mount that attaches to your dashboard

If you'd rather not attach your smartphone to the air vents in your car, this mount is exactly what you've been looking for. Not only does the suction cup easily stick to your dashboard, but the flexible gooseneck can be adjusted to nearly any position. And unlike others, it also features an anti-shake stabilizer — a must-have for bumpy roads.

7. This set of bed sheets with thousands of positive reviews

With more than 60,000 positive four- and five-star ratings, it's clear that shoppers are in love with these sheets. They're made from plush microfiber that feels softer than cotton, and they're available, in seven rich shades — from classic black to spa blue. Plus, the microfiber is also fade- as well as shrink-resistant.

8. A wall charger with 2 built-in USB ports

Keep this wall charger with you in your bag, and you'll always have two USB ports available if your phone ever dies. The plug folds in to help prevent snags, while the ports are designed to work worldwide with nearly any voltage. Pick from two colors: black or white.

9. The cream that helps repair dry, cracked hands

Formulated with nourishing beeswax, this hand cream creates a protective layer over the surface of your skin to help prevent further moisture loss. It's designed for extremely dry, cracked hands — and most reviewers saw results in just a few days. One even wrote that "after two days of applying after every wash, I saw results immediately."

10. A foot peel that delivers results in as little as 1 week

Many foot peels take about two weeks before you see the full results — but not this one. The botanical extracts in the formula allow for painless exfoliation, and can help exfoliate away dry, old skin in just one week. Plus, the natural lavender scent is refreshing without being overpowering.

11. This USB charger that fits right into your car's accessory socket

Looking for a sleek charger for your car? Search no further than this one. The flat face is designed to sit flush with your car's accessory socket to give it an ultra-sleek look, while the zinc alloy plate is resistant to scratches. Many reviewers also wrote about how its low profile "looks great."

12. A smart plug that's compatible with Alexa

Pair this smart plug with Alexa or Google Home, and you'll be able to control your devices using voice commands — all from the comfort of your sofa. The compact design won't obstruct your second outlet, and there's no smart hub required. And if you'd like to add a little security to your home, you can even set schedules using the Alexa app so that your lights turn on when you aren't there.

13. The cleaning gel that squishes deep into tight spots

Whether you've got dusty air vents or crumbs under your keyboard, this gel can help. Just squish it into any tight space where scrubbers won't reach, and the grippy exterior will latch onto dirt without leaving behind sticky residue behind on your hands. Plus, it's reusable until the color turns dark.

14. A hydrating cream that's chock-full of hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid can help moisturize your skin, and this night cream is absolutely loaded with it. The formula is also completely fragrance-free as well as non-comedogenic. Simply apply it before bed, and it'll work to renew your complexion overnight while you're sleeping.

15. This outlet extender that casts gentle illumination

Add this extender to any outlet, and it'll instantly add another four plugs (as well as two USB ports). Unlike other versions, it features a built-in night light that casts gentle illumination — perfect for dark hallways — while the dusk-to-dawn sensor prevents it from wasting energy during the daytime.

16. A foaming bath soap made with soothing epsom salt

Not only can the epsom salt in this foaming bath soap help soothe sore, aching muscles, but it can also help reduce stress. The lavender essential oils in the formula can also help relax your mind, while the bubbles gently cleanse away dirt and grime.

17. These silicone oven mitts that help protect your forearms

Unlike most standard oven mitts, these ones are extra-long so that your forearms are guarded in addition to your hands. They're made from tough silicone that's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, while the textured palms help you maintain a firm grip on hot cookware. Plus, each one is also BPA-free.

18. A pack of resistance bands to help you get toned at home

On days where you don't have enough time to hit the gym, go ahead and bust out this set of resistance bands at home. The resistance levels vary depending on the color, and each one is made from high-quality latex. Use them to add some difficulty to your squats, bicep curls, hip thrusts — or nearly any other move in your repertoire.

19. The personal blender that turns into a to-go cup

Don't leave yourself a mess to clean up later — just use this personal blender the next time you want a smoothie. Each order comes with a sip lid that not only lets you take the jar with you, but also helps reduce cleanup time. Plus, the stainless steel blades easily power through ice, nuts, fruits, and more.

20. A pair of pillowcases made from hair-friendly satin

Satin creates less friction against your strands than cotton, which means these satin pillowcases can help reduce morning bedhead and frizz. They're available in more than 20 colors to match your current sheets, and the envelope closures help prevent your pillows from sliding out.

21. This rotary grater that shreds & slices cheese

This isn't a normal rotary grater — not only does it power through everything from cheese to vegetables, but it also comes with three interchangeable blades so you can grate, slice, and shred. And if you're looking to save time, it can work up to 12 times faster than a regular hand grater.

22. A brightening facial serum loaded with vitamin C

Just dab a few drops of this serum onto your face, and the blend of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid can help brighten your complexion. Not to mention, the plant-based formula is completely free from any synthetic colors, fragrances, parabens, or GMOs. It even has over 61,000 reviews (and counting).

23. The protective case that helps sanitize toothbrush bristles

You want your toothbrush to be as clean as possible — it's going into your mouth, after all — so why not use this protective case? It keeps your bristles safe from dirt and dust, while the UV light helps eliminate germs. Plus, you can even mount it to the wall over your sink using the included adhesive.

24. A pack of gloves that help moisturize dry hands

You only have to wear these gloves for about 20 minutes for the moisturizing botanical extracts to soak deep into your skin. They're suitable for all types of skin (per the brand), and one reviewer even raved that their hands "immediately looked better" after just one use.

25. The blue light-blocking glasses to help reduce eye fatigue

The blue light produced by electronic screens can cause your eyes to become fatigued — so why not wear these glasses while you work? Not only do they block out blue light waves, but the lightweight frames won't leave your ears or nose feeling sore. Choose from a variety of styles, including leopard print, blue, clear, orange, and more.

26. A powerful acne treatment that's alcohol-free

The highly rated Differin acne gel is formulated without any alcohol, fragrances, or oils — and it's even non-comedogenic. Just apply it to your unwanted breakout once a day, and you should start seeing results in no time. In fact, many reviewers were able to see significant reduction in any acne-prone areas after just a few weeks.

27. The shampoo brush that gently massages your scalp

Add a dollop of shampoo to this brush, then gently massage it into your scalp for a deep, soothing clean. The bristles are made from soft silicone, and the handle on the back helps you maintain a firm grip in the shower. It's available in four colors: black, green, purple, and pink.

28. A cast iron griddle that arrives pre-seasoned

Whether you're cooking over a campfire or your stove, this cast iron griddle distributes heat evenly so that your meals cook thoroughly. The lower walls mean it's lighter than a traditional cast iron skillet — and it even arrives pre-seasoned so that you can use it right out of the box.

29. This coffee grinder made with stainless steel blades

Beans, spices, nuts — this coffee grinder's stainless steel blades can power through all of it and more. The grinding chamber is large enough to make enough grounds for up to 12 cups of coffee, and the hidden cord storage helps keep it neat and tangle-free in storage. Plus, it creates less noise than other grinders, making it perfect for early risers.

30. A gadget that helps you find lost items

In the habit of misplacing your keys? Loop one of these trackers onto your lanyard, then press the corresponding button on the remote the next time they go missing. The tracker will let out a loud ring — from up to 98 feet away — allowing you to easily find it. Plus, you can use them on everything from your wallet to your phone.

31. These organizers that fit in the gap between your car seats

With room for your phone, sunglasses, wallet, and more, these organizers are perfect for cluttered middle consoles. They fit into the gap between your seats, which means they'll also help prevent things from falling down into that no-man's land. Plus, these ones are designed to work with any car.

32. A pack of dishcloths made from 100% bamboo

Bamboo regrows quickly after being harvested, making these bamboo dishcloths more eco-friendly than their cotton counterparts. Each one is super-absorbent so that you're not stuck constantly wetting them, and the stitching along the edges helps keep them looking great through multiple washes. Besides — what's not to love about the bright colors?

33. This organizer made for all your plasticware lids

Got a cabinet or drawer that's overflowing with mismatched plasticware? Take all your lids and store them in this organizer. It's designed to fit most lids, while the adjustable dividers help keep them from falling over. Plus, setup takes less than one minute since it's ready to go right out of the box.

34. The silicone ice cube trays with spill-resistant lids

Unlike trays made from plastic, these silicone ones are flexible so that it's easy to pop your ice out once it's frozen. Each tray comes with a spill-resistant lid to help your freezer stay clean, and you can even stack them on top of each other to help save space. Choose from two colors: blue or green.

35. These grippers that help keep rugs from sliding around

Don't risk having a loose rug on the floor; just use these grippers to help them stay in place. They're designed to work with any type of rug on any type of hard ground. And unlike many sticky pads, they won't leave behind any residues when it's time to remove them, as they rely on tiny suction cups to adhere to your floors instead of glue.

36. A gadget that helps Wi-Fi reach throughout your home

If your Wi-Fi is spotty in certain areas of your home, it might be time to give this extender a try. It can boost the signal up to 800 square feet, and setup only takes a few minutes. Plus, it even features a scheduling function so that you can choose when your internet is available — just download the free app.

37. The deodorant that doesn't contain aluminum

Made without any parabens, aluminum, or gluten, this deodorant is gentle on your skin yet tough on unwanted odors. It's also cruelty-free, as well as free from any synthetic fragrances. Instead, eucalyptus leaf oil is used to give it a lightweight, refreshing scent.

38. A pack of covers to help your shoes stay clean

Whether you're walking through a construction site or your shoes are just plain dirty, these covers can help. The nonslip outsides help keep you from sliding as you walk, while the water-resistant insides work to keep wet shoes from dirtying up your floors. And since they're both reusable, they can even help you save money over time.

39. This shaver that reaches all over your back

Having trouble reaching the center of your back? This shaver has a telescopic handle that locks into any length you choose, allowing you to reach all over your body — but especially on your back. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to three hours, and many reviewers wrote about how it's "easy to use."

40. A reading light that you wear like a necklace

Just wear this light like a necklace, and you'll be able to see precisely what you're reading, DIY-ing, or even cooking. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 80 hours, and the brightness is adjustable up to six levels. And unlike other models, this one allows you to adjust the light temperature from yellow to cool white.

41. This scrubbing soap that helps exfoliate away old skin

Not only is this soap made with passionflower fruit and green tea that are chock-full of antioxidants, but the willow bark extract also helps smooth dry, flaking skin. There are zero parabens of phthalates in the formula — and since it's also cruelty-free, there's no need to worry about its impact on our furry friends.

42. These electrolyte powder packs to help get you hydrated

Pour one of these powder packets into a bottle of water, and the electrolytes can provide the same level of hydration as drinking up to three bottles of water. They're also loaded with a variety of vitamins, including C, B3, B5, B6, as well as B12. And since each serving is individually-wrapped, they're perfect for activities like camping.