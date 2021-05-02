They say money can’t buy happiness, and while that may be true, it can buy tools to help you be a happier, more engaged human. And we’re not talking about a lot of money either. I’ve made a list of 41 cheap, fascinating things proven to make people happier — and be proven, I mean tons of rave Amazon reviews confirm these products put a smile on a lot of people’s faces. This list of compelling, enchanting, and economical products are designed to bring you (and your wallet) a whole lot of joy.

Healthy people tend to be happier overall, so naturally, I’ve included some health-conscious items with bargain price tags. From alarm clocks that help you sleep better to muscle pain-relieving solutions for work and home, this list is packed with goodies to promote your overall physical well-being. Check out the memory foam pillow that’s perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers or the water bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated.

I’ve also added some alluring products that are worth the money because they help you relax, unwind, and decompress. You’ll find face masks, lavender-scented lotion, a gratitude journal, and even an adult coloring book — all of which aim to prioritize your mental health.

These budget-friendly finds are intriguing to so many customers eagerly looking for ways to live more purposeful, healthy, and happy lives. If that sounds like you — what are you waiting for? Happy shopping, literally!

1. A soy candle that will remind you of your hometown

If you’re missing home, one of these homesick candles will bring a smile to your face. The hand-poured candles are made of an all-natural soy wax blend and burn for up to 80 hours. They make the ideal, budget-friendly gift. They are available in more than 15 cities, states, and regions, each with handcrafted, distinctive scents that embody the location’s plant life, traditions, and energies.

2. The bonsai tree growing kit that brings joy to your home

Grow your own Bonsai tree with this affordable starter kit. The step-by-step instructions show you how to grow a tree from a selection of five seeds, and comes with everything you need: starter pots, nutrient-rich moss, plant markers, plant bases, and a mini shovel. Watch your tree grow and feel the joy of new life right at home.

3. A UV-free lamp that can boost your mood

This light therapy lamp can lift your mood and help you focus and sleep better. It is UV-free and uses bright white LED lights. This lamp has three brightness modes and a timer that you can set to 30 minutes. It’s small enough to take on the go and affordable enough that you won’t have buyer’s remorse.

4. These retro, stylish macrame hanging planters

Studies show that people who live and work around indoor plants tend to be happier and more productive. Fill your home with greenery to boost your mood, starting with these hanging planters. The retro-style macrame hangers hold pots between 3- and 10-inches so you can fill your home with plants with a little stylish flair. The pack of three comes in different lengths and includes three ceiling hooks that are sturdy and easy to install.

5. A hammock chair for peaceful meditation

Every time you see this hanging hammock chair at your home, you’ll be reminded to take a moment and relax. Start your morning meditation by sitting in the soft cotton rope swing that can be hung inside or out. It has a 300-pound capacity and comes with a loop-end top that’s easy to hang over a tree branch, beam, or hammock stand. Snag this beauty for less than $25.

6. These microfiber sheets for a better night’s sleep

Happy people get enough sleep and that begins with a cozy bed. These soft microfiber bed sheets are both comfortable and affordable, with a cult following of more than 11,000 reviews. They have deep pockets that fit over 16-inch mattresses and are offered in nine colors. The four-piece set is resistant to fading and wrinkles and is machine-washable.

7. An alarm clock that mimics the sunrise

Start your day off on the right foot with a gentle alarm clock that mimics the rising sun. This clock also features a radio and seven natural alarm sounds, so you can start your day with calm, rather than traditional unnerving alarm sounds. Choose from seven different light colors and 20 levels of glowing light. It also boasts a USB charging cord to charge your phone while you sleep.

8. These luxurious bath fizzies for self-care

Setting aside time for some self-care is a habit of happy people and what better way to unwind than with this bath bomb set. These all-natural bombs are made with essential oils and nutrient-rich ingredients like milk and organic honey to moisturize your skin while relaxing your mind. This three-pack features citrus scents with ingredients like lemon oil, avocado oil, and grapefruit. The beautifully wrapped set will make you feel like you’re enjoying a spa treatment, without the hefty cost.

9. The bluetooth headphones that are wireless and affordable

Don’t just listen to music or watch your favorite movie — really immerse yourself in the experience with these wireless Bluetooth headphones. The noise-canceling set is designed with ear-friendly pads that cup around your ear so you can listen more comfortably. The batteries last for 30 hours so you can make all the calls (yes, it has hands-free calling) or listen to all the podcasts you want. They’re adjustable, foldable, and lightweight. Choose between black or white.

10. An acupressure mat and pillow set to relieve sore muscles

Sore muscles can slow you down, but this acupressure mat and pillow set can relieve those achy muscles so you can conquer the day. The spiky bed activates pressure points to stimulate nerves and improve circulation, which soothes your muscles — and at just $25, it’s a deal that’s hard to beat. Each one is lined with cotton and uses a plant-based foam filling. Just rest on top for 30 minutes each day to feel its relaxing effects.

11. This stylish diffuser to practice aromatherapy at home

Aromatherapy is the practice of using essential oils to heal the mind, body, and spirit — and now you can bring that healing into your home with this stylish ultrasonic diffuser. The rattan design is eclectic and blends in with your home decor. The 100ml diffuser has two mist modes: intermittent and continuous and will run four or eight hours. It’s whisper-quiet and fills a room up to 200 square feet. When it runs out of water, it automatically shuts off to save energy. It doubles as a humidifier too, moisturizing your skin.

12. An alluring lamp designed to look like the moon’s surface

It’s impossible not to smile when you see this moon lamp. The alluring rechargeable lamp shows the actual moon's surface, thanks to 3D technology. It’s $20 of endless fun for kids and adults, plus it boasts nearly 11,000 reviews and comes in six sizes. It takes two to three hours to charge and will stay lit for up to 10 hours. It comes with a stand and remote control that allows you to control brightness, light mode, and choose among 16 captivating colors.

13. These micellar makeup wipes that remove waterproof mascara

Eliminate stubborn makeup with these ultra-sensitive micellar makeup wipes. They’re made with cleansing bubbles called Micelles, which lift makeup and unclog pores all while hydrating your skin. Just one wipe removes all of your makeup — even that waterproof mascara. This bundle comes with three packs, each with 25 wipes in a small, convenient, travel-ready container. Keep them in your purse or gym bag to freshen up on the go.

14. A budget-friendly eye cream that feels glamorous

This eye cream rivals expensive treatments but comes at a reasonable $13 price — and that’s something to smile about. The cream reduces puffiness and nourishes and moisturizes your skin, leaving it smooth and soft. The formula is made with rice bran water, which can brighten the look of your skin and hydrate even the most delicate skin around your eyes. It’s free of sulfates and parabens so you can feel safe using it every day.

15. A calming lavender lotion that’s a steal

End your stressful day with a hot shower followed by deep hydration from this calming body lotion. It’s made with lavender, chamomile, oatmeal, and shea butter to not only moisturize, but also calm your mind. All the worries from the day go away when you smell this lotion and feel how soft it makes your skin. It’s a dermatologist-recommended and designed to be used every day. This $6 bottle is a steal and will help you to relax before bed.

16. This award-winning body wash that wakes you up in the morning

Start your day by waking up your senses with this citrus and ginger body wash. It’s infused with orange oil and ginger root extract for a blast of antioxidants and vitamins while cleansing and moisturizing your skin. You’ll feel refreshed and ready to start the day. This body wash won the Allure Reader’s Choice Award for its energizing aroma.

17. An all-natural coconut oil for your face, body, and hair

Healthy skin is always something to be happy about and this body oil naturally helps you to achieve that glow you’ve always wanted. It’s made with coconut oil and comes in unscented or three scents: ginger, lavender, and grapefruit. Use it to moisturize your face, body, and even damaged hair. It also removes makeup and can be used as a chemical-free massage oil. This bottle is just $10, much less than you’ll pay at a salon.

18. These yoga cards that guide you through poses

Yoga is a workout for your body your mind and can improve overall happiness. Even if you're a yoga newbie, you’ll love these yoga cards that teach basic and complex poses to do at home. Each card has poses, stretches, and movements geared specifically for beginners. Pick out cards to determine your workout, and learn more about poses and your body in the process. Each card features the pose or exercise with its name, pronunciation, how-tos, and helpful reminders.

19. A year-long gratitude journal for beginning your day with thanks

This gratitude journal aims to give you time and space to be thankful each day. This 52-week guide helps you to focus on the big and little joys in life. Each day, there is space for you to write three things you’re grateful for as a way to kick off your day with gratitude. This practice can shift your attitude and make you feel more satisfied with your life. One reviewer noted, “This is such an important exercise - I wish more people understood how amazing it feels to show gratitude especially in moments when we need to feel inspired! Thank you so much for making this journal - it is one of my favorites!”

20. An adult coloring book with more than 100 inspirational quotes

Studies show that throwing it back to grade school by coloring as an adult can reduce stress and make for a more enjoyable life. This coloring book is specifically designed to motivate and inspire you as your brain is engaged in coloring. This paperback book is just $10 and comes with 103 pages. It’s earned more than 3,500 reviews, including a five-star review that noted, “Great adult coloring book, lots of great designs, stress-relieving coloring. The items aren't too small like Mandalas that take a lot of focus and the final product is a beautiful picture with inspirational quotations.”

21. A wifi camera with two-way audio to check on your pets

Keep an eye on your furry friend while you’re away with this pet camera. You’ll feel more relaxed knowing you can check in on them whenever you’re away — and this option is under budget. This indoor camera offers HD 360 full view and can pan and tilt to get a better view of Fido snoozing on the couch. It even has night vision and will detect human movement. It has two-way audio so you can say hello to your pets through an app on your phone and hear their response. All storage can be backed up to the cloud or a TF card.

22. A sherpa and fleece throw blanket that costs less than you think

Get cozy with this plush reversible throw blanket that's perfect for beds, couches, or living rooms. It features warm sherpa on one side and a microfiber fleece on the other and comes in four sizes and 15 colors and prints. Just toss the blanket into the washing machine whenever you need to — wash on cold and air dry.

23. These luxurious faux fur slippers that are surprisingly cheap

Turning off that alarm and getting out of bed just got a lot easier with these surprisingly cheap and luxurious faux fur slippers. They feature a cross band that leaves your toes open so you don’t get too hot. They have a rubber sole that has an anti-skid texture so they won’t damage your floor — plus you can wear them to get the mail. The insoles are made of shock-absorbing memory foam to comfort achy feet and you can choose among 10 colors and one leopard print.

24. These remote-controlled string lights for cheap holiday decor

Transform any space, indoors or out, with these remote-controlled string lights that are just $12. This set comes with 66 feet and more than 200 LED lights that are warm white (and also available in cool white). The lights are waterproof and won’t overheat. Choose from eight different lighting modes, adjust the brightness levels, or set timers — all with the remote control. This set has earned nearly 9,000 reviews and is perfect for holidays, birthdays, weddings, or every day joy.

25. These light-dimming stickers that improve your quality of sleep

People who consistently get quality sleep tend to be healthier and happier, but sometimes you need a little help when it comes to winding down at night. These light dimming stickers cover your TV or other devices to make your bedroom completely dark so you can get your beauty rest. They come in a variety of sizes to cover any annoying lights in your room. Each pack of 100 features some stickers that provide between 50 to 80 percent dimming. And at $8 for the whole pack, you’ll wonder what made you wait so long to add to cart.

26. This echo dot with more than a million reviews

Shoppers cannot get enough of this best-selling Echo dot — no seriously, it has more than 1.1 million reviews and a 4.7-star rating. This smart speaker has Alexa built-in — so you can easily add her to any room. It can also be used as a hub for your smart home devices or to play music, tell you the weather, set alarms, and so much more — on its own. It’s small enough to discreetly sit in any room, and it’s available in four colors. Get it now for just $25.

27. An affordable streaming device that’s easy to install

Turn your TV into a Roku TV and start streaming with this Roku Express. It plugs right into your TV’s HDMI port and connects to your wifi to bring your free, live TV from your favorites like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. It’s so easy to set up — perfect for first-time streamers or secondary TVs. The compact device and easy-to-use remote make streaming a breeze — and it’s a steal at just $25.

28. A vertical mouse to reduce hand and wrist pain

Are you tired of aching hands after working at a computer all day? Same. This ergonomic vertical mouse is designed to let your hand, wrist, and arm rest in a more neutral position — and if that doesn’t put you in a good mood, I don't know what will. It's compact and wireless, so you can continue working with less pain (wherever you are). With five buttons that are all easy to access without additional strain, this mouse is perfect for any computer task and a total steal.

29. This mouse pad with gel wrist pads to relieve pain

A more comfortable work setup is just $13 away thanks to these genius mouse pads with a gel wrist pad. The ergonomic design takes the pressure off your hands and wrists while you type and use a computer mouse. It’s made of smooth fabric for effortless scrolling and has a non-slip base that locks it in place on your desk. It’s easy to wipe clean and comes in four colors.

30. A breathable memory foam pillow to alleviate discomfort

This low-priced memory foam pillow can improve your sleep and has a unique contour design that is ideal for side, back, and stomach sleepers. The breathable pillow is wrinkle-resistant and repels water, dust mites, and bacteria. Customers have reported improvements in headaches, insomnia, shoulder and spine pain after using this pillow. And you don’t have to spend a ton of money to try it out — this one is just $27 and offers a 100-night guarantee (or you’ll get your money back).

31. This Bluetooth speaker that looks like baby Yoda

The fans have spoken and there isn’t anything cuter than baby Yoda from The Mandalorian — and now you can bring him anywhere to play some tunes. This Bluetooth speaker looks like baby Yoda snacking on a frog — a crowd-favorite scene from the hit TV show. This compact speaker can play for up to four hours before it needs to be recharged using the included micro USB. It can connect to devices within 30 feet and, if you buy two, they’ll connect to one another Choose from a variety of other Star Wars characters, all with the same high quality sound.

32. These economical iPhone chargers that reach up to 10 feet

Charge your phone anywhere with these extra long iPhone charging cables. This pack of five comes with two 3-foot cords, two 6-foot cords, and a 10-foot cord so you can keep using your phone while it charges. These cables have smart chips that allow them to charge twice as fast as ordinary chargers, plus they’re wrapped with durable nylon to avoid kinks and fraying. At this price, it’s worth it to have chargers around your house so you’re never without a charge.

33. A wifi extender that eliminates frustrating poor signals

Stop ripping your hair out over poor wifi signals. This plug-in wifi extender will cover up to 1,200 square feet of space so you have a strong signal anywhere in your house. Just touch one button to get the connection up and going. It has helpful symbols and indicator lights that allow you to see that it’s connected and it eliminates any dead zones in your home. It can connect to up to 20 devices, and that makes the whole family happier.

34. The cheap wireless charging pad with a cult following

This wireless charger is ultra-slim so you can charge up without the extra bulk of a charging dock. Just sit your wireless charging device on top of the circular, mirrored panel. Choose among three charging modes: standard (5 watts), fast (7.5 watts) for iPhones, or even faster (10 watts) for Samsungs. The aviation aluminum material is designed to protect your device and will not overheat. And check out that price: now that’s happiness — if you need further proof that this is a great purchase, just ask one of the 105,000 reviewers.

35. These charming blue-light blocking glasses

Change up your look and keep your eyes protected when you're working from home or gaming with these blue-light-blocking glasses. The glasses feature UV400 protection to shield you from the glare of bright devices and can prevent eye fatigue and strain. They come in money-saving packs of two in a variety of fun colors and prints like crystal and leopard.

36. A laptop screen cover that protects your computer and eyes

People are fascinated by just how effective this bargain screen protector is at blocking blue light. The flexible screen cover protects your eyes from blue light while eliminating any frustrating glares. It’s 95% transparent so you can still clearly see what you’re working on and available in a variety of sizes to fit your screen, as well as specialized sizes for Macbooks. It also protects you from radiation, UV light, and static — and acts as a screen protector for your computer, shielding it from water.

37. The innovative motion sensor lights that stick on

Shoppers are ecstatic to have an affordable custom light option with these motion-sensor lights. These battery-powered, slim lights have a genius magnetic back, as well as an adhesive option, so you can stick them anywhere for a little extra light. They are motion-activated, so they’re ideal for under cabinets and in closets and pantries. They can be turned on continuously but will need to be charged after 10 hours. In motion-activated mode, they can last up to two months.

38. These enchanting color-changing light bulbs

Add a little mood lighting to your home with these smart light bulbs. The LED bulbs can change colors and connect to WiFi, so you can control the mood of your house through your phone. You can even hook them up to your Google Home or Amazon Alexa device. Dim the lights to customize your room or set schedules for them to activate throughout the day. You can order this two-pack for just $11.

39. These watermelon face masks that repair sunburnt skin

If you spent a little bit too much time in the sun, nourish your skin back to health with these moisturizing face masks that cost $3 each. They’re made with watermelon, aloe vera, and cucumber to soothe, calm, and replenish your skin’s moisture. These vegan masks come in packs of six and can be used 1-2 times a week for 20 minutes. Reviewers noted you’ll notice softer and smoother skin.

40. A $20 water bottle that glows to remind you to hydrate

This 22-ounce smart water bottle has shoppers fascinated since it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and even glows to remind you to drink water. The BPA-free bottle is leakproof and has easy volume controls on the side of the bottle. It comes apart easily to clean and includes a convenient charging cable. Plus: the $20 price tag is pretty delightful.

41. An herb garden kit that’s well worth the money

Test out your green thumb with this herb garden kit. The set comes with a wooden carrying box, 10 plant markers, and, of course, 10 herb seed packets including thyme, basil, and sage. Grow them indoors or out and you’ll be elated when you can cook with the fruits of your labor. For just $17, it’s a budget-friendly and low-maintenance way to dip your toes into the world of gardening.