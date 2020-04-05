28 Cheap Things That'll Make You Feel A Hell Of A Lot Better

What happened to everything? It seemed like it life was going great. And — even if it wasn't going that great — it seemed like greatness was within reach. It was right around the next corner. Or maybe the corner after that one. But it was there, somewhere.

Then, everything went off the rails. Everyone is suddenly stressed out and broke. Sleeplessness seems inevitable. Worrying is common. And hunkering down at home — while fretting over every cough, ache, and pain — seems to be a global pastime.

Although things are pretty terrible right now, there are lots of things you can do to dial down the stress, have fun with less money, sleep better, and feel better. At least, a little better. It's just a matter of taking a deep breath, addressing each stress point, and moving forward with a good plan.

You've got this! You just need to provision up. Here are some cheap things that can help make you feel a hell of a lot better.

1. The Bracelets That Let You Feel A Virtual Touch From Someone Else

When the person you most want to see and touch is too far away to reach, it creates a constant longing. You're thinking of them. They're thinking of you (well, hopefully). But you've tapped out your attention for Zoom, you don't want to keep texting X's and O's, and you talked on the phone an hour ago. What you want is to touch them.

Technology, surprisingly, can help with this. Both of you just need to wear these long-distance touch bracelets. When you're thinking of the other person, tap your bracelet. Theirs will light up and vibrate. You can learn Morse code and send complex missives, work out your own coding system, or just touch each other sometimes. You'll be surprised at how pleasant and reassuring it is to feel a pulse you know originated with someone who's craving you.

2. The Resistance Bands That You Can Use Wherever, Whenever

Imagine for a minute that you're the troubled hero in a prison film. Your home is your prison. You can't leave. What would you do? You'd turn whatever you had at hand into workout gear and get in the best shape of your life, right? Because: Hero!

Stock up on fitness bands and get to work. This pack comes with three bands of different resistance levels, and they're all color-coded. It also includes a virtual exercise guide that you can download and work off of.

3. The Must-Have Weighted Blanket Made With 100% Cotton

If ever there was a time to try a weighted blanket, this is it. These were once so expensive that you needed a trust fund to acquire one. Not anymore, though. This gorgeous cotton sensory blanket from Wayfair is affordable — even when it's not on sale. Get under it and let the comforting hug of its weight stop the relentless hyper-vigilance. It comes in a selection of sizes, colors, and weights. The general wisdom is that you should get a blanket that weighs about 10% of your body weight.

"I slept like a baby," wrote one reviewer. "It's like a "body hug" every night," said another.

4. A 3-Pack Of Jockey Boxer Briefs That Are Really Comfortable

Laundry is a drag, especially if you have to go to a shared laundry room to do it. There's an easy solution, though. Buy a few three-packs of clean underwear. That way, you can go longer between runs to the machine.

These jockey boxer briefs are comfortable and form-fitting. Each three-pack contains great, basic colors. And the price is right. Plus, each pair is made with antimicrobial microfiber that stays in place. If your work-at-home wardrobe consists of a pair of boxers and a T-shirt, maybe put a few more packs in your cart.

5. This Adults-Only Card Game Where You Make Your Own Memes

This party game is wildly popular precisely because it's not appropriate for children. The memes are off-color, raunchy, crude, NSFW, and like that. But laughter is the best medicine, and this game delivers. You compete to create the funniest memes by matching the caption cards to the photo cards. It's easy, fun, and something to do with any small crowd that has a sense of humor and cocktail access.

"HILARIOUS!" wrote one reviewer. "My family has a twisted sense of humor and the cards were perfect! We need more of the 'mature cards!'"

6. This Pillow That Ends Sleeplessness And Headaches

Do any of your sleep remedies and headache solutions consider the pillow you rest your head on every night? If not, you might be overlooking the cause. The wrong pillow holds your head at an angle that's wrong for your neck. Or it makes you too hot, which causes you to toss and turn. Lots of people who now sleep better are crediting this cooling memory foam pillow as their solution. It's hypoallergenic, chilly, and customizable.

One reviewer wrote, "I was waking up with horrible neck pain and headaches. After just three nights with this pillow, I am waking up feeling better than ever and my headaches have started to disappear." Another wrote that it gave them the "best sleep I have had in awhile."

7. The Wheel That Delivers A Six Pack While You Watch TV

Put your phone down and get this bad boy out instead. Roll on it when you're watching Netflix. Roll on it when you want to go to the gym (but just can't). You'll soon be rocking a six-pack. Just slide the bar through the wheel, stick your butt in the air, and roll back and forth. It's a super challenging workout that targets not only your six-pack but also your the oblique and transverse abs. It even works your shoulders, arms, and back. Start with a few reps and work your way up to beach bod (if that's what you want).

8. This Unique Pillow That Helps Align Your Spine

It doesn't look like a bed pillow; it looks like the stuffed animal version of your dog's favorite bone. But go ahead and put it in your bed, rest your head on it, and sleep. While you snooze, it'll straightens your spine and correct discomfort by giving your neck and head exactly the right amount of support. You can also grab it off the bed and use it as a lumbar pillow.

"I have neck issues and it's my life savior," wrote one reviewer. "I cannot sleep without it."

9. This Gizmo So You Never Run Out Of Soda Water

Whiskey and soda? Or just whiskey, actually, because you ran out of soda days ago. It's time to fix that no-soda problem permanently. This SodaStream sparkling water machine turns your own water — yes, that filtered tap water — into soda. You can choose how bubbly to make the water, too. Add some fruit juice, syrup, or flavorings and make your own flavored seltzer.

It's a "good investment for both waste reduction and saving money," according to reviewers who also "love that there is no electricity involved."

10. A Natural Lotion That Soothes Your Over-Washed Hands

Are your hands suffering as a result of your new hand-washing routine? You need a moisturizer that you can apply frequently and carry with you that'll lock moisture in to start healing it all. This inexpensive daily moisturizer is clean and light enough to apply to your face. But it's priced so you can always have a tube handy for wherever else you get dry. It's enriched with oatmeal, which is calming to skin — and it's rich in emollients to give back the moisture your skin needs.

For many people, this lotion is a staple. "I have been using this lotion for over a decade and I love it," says one reviewer. "I've tried other brands over the years, but I always come back to Aveeno. It's nourishing without feeling greasy."

11. This Diffuser Adds Steam And Relaxing Scents To Your Air

Dry air isn't ideal for your sinuses. So if you're sick or worried about getting sick, adding humidity to your immediate atmosphere is a great salve. This little humidifier is not only cute, but it'll also deliver a shot of essential oils along with that blast of mist. Add eucalyptus if you're feeling poorly, lavender to help you sleep, citrus to brighten your mood, and more. It's tiny enough for your bedside table and perfect for your office sanctuary.

12. This Calming Oil That Turns Your Personal Space Into A Retreat

Add a few drops of this calming blend of warm earth aromas and citrus to your diffuser, hot bath, yoga mat, or liquid candles — and then create an aromatherapy experience right where you sit. This relaxing scent will help you sleep, calm down, sink into your chair, or just create a soothing atmosphere in your work space. This is a delicious blend that's designed to ease your mind.

One reviewer wrote that it's "so relaxing and calming" that it "does the trick to help me fall asleep."

13. The Party Game About Who's "Most Likely To"...

If you're planning a game night but have a crowd that's either too competitive or competition-averse, this collaborative discussion game is the way to go. It's more likely to start a friendly, laughter-filled conversation than an argument. No one wins. No one loses. And there are no real rules. So you won't spend the first hour studying before you know how to play. You just open the box and start wondering who's most likely to end up with a burrito in the bed or have a 20-minute conversation with Siri.

"Great game to play with new and old friends!" wrote one reviewer. "A fun way to get to know everyone!!"

14. This Tool That Turns Any Vegetable Into Fancy Noodles

Are you getting tired of your standard stay-at-home fare? Maybe you're thinking it's time you paid more attention to cooking shows than restaurant reviews? This little spiralizer is a fun way to mix things up. It's simple, small, and easy to clean. The device also takes any vegetable and turns it into a spiral you can toss into salads, pastas, and pizzas. Plus, it's easier than chopping.

15. The Probiotic Gummy Vitamins That Taste Great

Taking your vitamins doesn't have to be a hard-to-remember chore. It could be a yummy, sweet treat that you look forward to. These probiotic gummy vitamins are so delicious that users say, "I wanted to eat the whole jar like candy!" (Don't do that, though.)

These are so much more than candy. They build a healthy digestive system by delivering live probiotic cultures and prebiotic fiber. A digestive system that functions well makes you feel better. But, since the gut is also the core of your immune system, keeping it working well can help you stay healthy and recover faster if you get sick.

16. These Mini Steamers Turn Every Shower Into A Spa

Every time you step into the shower, you could be enjoying an energizing, relaxing, or healing spa-like experience. All you have to do is choose the experience you want and hold one of these shower-steamer pucks under the hot water to release that aromatherapy treatment. It will fizz in your hand. You can use it as a body and foot scrub — and it will fill the air with stress relief, relaxation, energy, or decongestant. Your shower is necessary to your day. Why not turn those ten minutes of grooming into a daily dose of self care and mood improvement?

17. These Vitamin D Supplements That Strengthen Your Bones

This container of 500 vitamin D3 supplements is a high dosage tablet that will fix your low levels of D. Plus, there are enough pills in here to last over a year. In case you're wondering what they'll do, get this: According to the supplement's description, these will help strengthen your immune system and support stronger bones. Plus, these tablets are gluten-free.

18. This Sloth's Guide To Mindfulness That'll Help You Calm Down

The news is a relentless assault on your anger center. The economy is giving us all panic attacks. Even our immune systems have become a source of relentless worry. It's not possible to live in a constant state of fight-or-flight and also be productive and fun to be around. Take a minute for yourself and learn to calm the fear and adrenaline. The Sloth's Guide To Mindfulness is a terrific first step to finding a calm, aware you. The sloth has figured it out. Slow down. Let the other animals run around for a few minutes while you take a breath and find your center.

Hand it to your roommates or spouse when they're showing signs of cracking and encourage them to sit down and read, just for a few minutes.

19. A Pair Of Joggers That Will Become Your Dress Sweats

If you work at home, you quickly learn to appreciate the value — and the wild variations in quality — of sweats. Some of them look too casual. Some of them aren't as comfortable as they should be. Then, you find the rare pair that is a delight to pull on, because it looks casual but presentable. Then, it becomes the pair you wear so often you're gonna need a second pair.

This pair of Champion reverse weave joggers falls into the latter category. They're high in cotton, so they improve with time and don't pill. They're sized right so you feel and look good in them. Plus, they're nice and thick. For all these reasons, they have a bit of a cult following: "It’s so hard to find champion, reverse weave sweatpants!" wrote one reviewer,

20. This Massager That Takes Care Of You While You Take Care Of Work

Cold feet? Foot pain? Stress? Stick your toes in here and turn on the heat and massage features. You can warm up and de-stress all at once just by pressing a button.

This plug-in, warming foot massager has two levels of vibration, optional heat, and a fuzzy interior. It's just what the doctor ordered when your feet are tired, your brain is frazzled, or it's cold out. If you spend ten minutes or more with your feet in here before bedtime, not only will you sleep better but you won't startle your bedmate with freezing feet.

21. This Air Sanitizer That Clips Right Into Your Outlet

How clean is the air where you live? Is there mold? Bacteria? Airborne germs? They could all be floating around waiting to fall on you and make you sick or trigger your allergies. This easy-to-install air sanitizer uses UV-C light to remove over 98% of airborne germs. It's an easy way to calm your mind and protect your health from the invisible pathogens in the air. Just plug it in and it takes it from there, circulating the air and zapping tiny microorganisms before they get to you.

22. This Salt Lamp That Looks Beautiful And Heals Lungs

Salt caves — made from tons of pink Himalayan salt — have become a trendy spa experience. This lamp, made from eight pounds of Himalayan salt, brings many soothing benefits home. The heat of the bulb releases the ionizing and purifying qualities from the salt. It's also offers a pretty, calming amber glow. "Mine is especially nicely colored," wrote one reviewer. "Rich orange color with cool striations in the rock."

23. This Anti-Stress Vitamin Complex That Helps Your Brain

Stress — I think we can all agree — is bad. It makes everyone irritable. It directs your body's energy at a vestigial "fight-or-flight" reflex that isn't that helpful against modern stressors. It makes it hard to focus on work. And it depletes your immune system.

Is there a pill you can take to stop stress? Probably not. But there's a vitamin that you can take to help boost your immune system. This is an easy-to-take supplement that quickly ups your B. It also offers zinc and vitamin C, which are great for fighting off colds. Just consult your doctor before adding it to your routine.

24. This Kit That Helps You Make Bubble Tea Right At Home

You might consider bubble tea an essential indulgence, but that doesn't mean you can always find a fix when your cravings start. Fortunately, it's easy to make at home (if you have the ingredients and tools).

This kit has everything you need, from the tea to the tapioca pearls (bubbles) to the wide reusable straw that you'll need to drink it. There's no need to run all over town tracking down ingredients, and there's no need to go without it. Just add milk and drink. (Also, you'll be supporting a small business in Georgia.)

25. The Kit That Brings Your Favorite Thai Beverage Home

One essential part of that Thai meal you love — be it from a local restaurant or the one you frequent when you travel — is the delicious Thai iced tea that comes with it. It's sweetness and creamy texture are the perfect compliments to that spicy food. But you don't have to wait until you're sitting in a Thai restaurant to have this beverage. It's easy to make at home if you have all the off ingredients. This kit makes a beautiful version of that drink from a fine Thai tea and condensed milk. Everything you need is included, so you don't have to research, shop, or leave the house.

26. The Escape Room That You Can Play At Home

Who doesn't love an escape room? But the price — for a party of four or six — is a bit steep. So most people save it for a special occasion. With this game, though, you can set up an escape room at home for a less than $30.

In this 90-minute escape room game, you'll have to escape from the mad scientist werewolf, Doc Gnaw. It will require that you solve 19 puzzles, unlock four combination locks, and get out of there before the timer goes off. It has three paths so you can play the game three times.

Want clues? Connect to your Amazon Echo and get Alexa in the game.

27. The VR Headset That Lets You Go Anywhere Right Now

Bored? Want to go somewhere fun? You and everyone else. But a trip to an exotic locale is difficult to pull off in the best of times. It requires money, time, and probably a new wardrobe.

But with a VR headset, you can tour a museum in San Francisco, explore lava tubes in Hawaii, visit Yosemite, wander around Tokyo, or take a tour of New York any time you like. You can even go to Mars, float in space, or go underwater and swim with sharks. You don't have to save money, build a space ship, learn to SCUBA dive or, even, get up off the couch.

It's fun. Just download one of the many VR apps out there, insert your smart phone into the headset, and go.

28. A Knee Pillow That's Better Than What You're Using Now

If you're a side sleeper, you probably jam a pillow between your legs so your back and hips don't hurt when you wake up. This knee pillow is better. The strap holds it to your leg so that turning over in the night doesn't turn into a whole production that wakes you up. It's also the right size and shape to align your spine. Sleeping is hard enough when you're stressed out. Don't let something as easy to fix as this get in the way of your eight hours.

"I thought I would feel [the strap] and be annoyed by it, but I slept like a baby," says one user. "This pillow aligns my body and lessens lower back pain," says another.