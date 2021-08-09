Bollinger B1 and B2 release date, price, specs, range, and more for the rugged EV truck and SUV

For every fan of complex, cutting-edge technological powerhouse automobiles, there are folks who think climate control is too much (or even air conditioning at all). They think automatic transmissions are wildly unnecessary. Don’t even bring up all the off-road tech wizardry in the new Defender to a Land Rover purist.

Robert Bollinger agrees and he’s making a boxy, industrial, wildly capable utilitarian vehicle to prove it — and stuffing an advanced electric drivetrain underneath. Yes, it’s literally a box on wheels, made green for a new millennium and a climate-aware clientele.

The Bollinger isn’t a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (or even a Ford Bronco), but this is one of the most interesting vehicles from an EV startup you’ll ever see. It even gives Tesla’s Cybertruck a run for its money when it comes to raw utility (though no word on whether the windows are able to withstand a whack from a bowling ball).

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bollinger B1 SUV and the B2 pickup truck, from price and release date to range and charging time. We’ll tell you how to order one, too.

This story is developing and this report will be updated as more information becomes available.

What are the Bollinger B1 and B2 release date?

The two Bollinger vehicles look very similar from the front; it’s only at the back that things get interesting. Bollinger Motors

This has been a moving target for years with delivery dates pushed back regularly thanks to engineering difficulties and development problems. Currently, Bollinger says production will start in late 2021. That’s a rapidly approaching date and I’m very skeptical that they’ll meet that deadline. Expect it well into 2022 — or perhaps much later.

What’s the price of the Bollinger B1 and B2?

Bollinger says its pickup and SUV will each cost $125,000. A chassis-cab version of the B2 (with an empty rear end for commercial fitment opportunities) is $110,000.

All Bollinger vehicles will likely qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit, on top of any state tax credits you might be eligible for. Delivery charges and taxes will also adjust the final price, which is likely a moving target like the delivery date.

Why are they building the Bollinger B1 and B2?

Robert Bollinger wanted the electric equivalent of an indestructible farm truck for driving around his property in the Catskills. That doesn’t exist, as EV-makers like Rivian and Tesla stuff ever-more technology and customer comforts into their electric vehicles.

The Bollinger B1 is the opposite of that. It’s big and boxy and designed for one thing: hammering around the land, conquering any obstacle, and getting you back again — all without any emissions.

It’s the new school equivalent of the old school Land Rover Defender (since the new Defender is much more of a luxury car than a spartan off-roader like its ancestors).

What’s the range of the Bollinger B1 and B2?

All the Bollinger press photos are in black and white. Old school, you see. Bollinger Motors

Bollinger says its trucks will have at least a 200-mile EPA-estimated range, though it notes that city driving will provide a higher range while highway driving will produce less.

The EPA test cycle uses a combination of highway and city driving to give a rough estimate of a combined use case.

What’s the Bollinger B1 and B2 charge time and speed?

The trucks will be able to charge up the 142 kWh battery pack in 10 hours or so, while DC fast charging will fill the battery in as fast as 75 minutes.

Bollinger says the current plan is to allow for DC fast charging at up to 100 kW, though it’s working to get that to 150 kW by the time production begins.

What’s the Bollinger B1 and B2 horsepower and torque?

The Bollinger B1 will have a passthrough tunnel from the rear cargo area, between the seats, and all the way up into the front trunk. It’ll be able to handle 12-foot pieces of wood (or whatever else you want to carry) — and theoretically, you could carry much longer things as well, sticking out of the front and rear of the truck. Bollinger Motors

Bollinger says its dual-motor drivetrain will deliver 614 horsepower and 668 lb-ft of torque.

What’s the Bollinger B1 and B2 0 to 60 time?

Bollinger says the trucks will be able to go from 0-60 MPH in 4.5 seconds, but will be electronically limited to 100 miles per hour.

What towing capacity and off-roading equipment will the Bollinger B1 and B2 have?

Bollinger wants these vehicles to be incredibly capable off-roaders and is equipping them with front- and rear-locking differentials, a two-speed high- and low-range gearbox, 7,500-pound towing capacity, a 5,000-pound payload capacity, and 10 to 20 inches of variable ground clearance.

They’ll have “easily removable” glass, doors, roof panels, and a (not easily-removed) removable windshield.

The optional glass roof should give a great view of the world. Bollinger Motors

Are the Bollinger B1 and B2 self-driving?

Absolutely not.

How can I pre-order the Bollinger B1 and B2?

Interested buyers can place a refundable $1,000 reservation for the B1 or B2 on Bollinger’s website.

