Here’s something interesting: Studies have shown that regular aerobic exercise like swimming, running, and cycling can rejuvenate stem cells and lead to accelerated muscle tissue repair. And whether you’re tracking fitness goals during swims and sweaty workouts or just want a watch you can wear in the shower, the best waterproof watches have a minimum water resistance of 30 meters (98 feet) deep to match your level of activity and your style. They also come in a range of styles to match your needs and aesthetics.

Water-resistant vs. waterproof

Unfortunately, no watch is completely waterproof. Why? Because if a watch is exposed to enough depth and pressure, there’s bound to be some water making its way through. That’s why the Federal Trade Commission made a blanket ban on the term “waterproof” for watches, and brands use “water-resistant” instead. Water resistance is about pressure, and it’s often measured with atmospheres (ATM) ratings ranging from zero to 20 (1 ATM is equivalent to 10 meters of pressure).

A watch with a 3 ATM (30-meter/98-foot) rating is suitable for everyday use and resistant to splashes and rain. If you’re swimming, paddling, or diving in a pool, however, you’ll probably want a watch with at least a 5 ATM (50-meter/164-foot) rating. When you’re snorkeling or surfing, look for a watch with a 10 ATM (100-meter/328-foot) rating. And if you’re going scuba diving, look for a watch with a 20 ATM (200-meter/656-foot) minimum rating.

More things to consider when choosing a watch

Your personal preferences will guide what style of waterproof watch you choose. A smartwatch can connect to your phone, devices, or apps while tracking your heart rate, activities, GPS, and sleep, but needs to be charged to function. Whereas a traditional watch can give you a stopwatch, alarm, or calendar function that’s simple and easy to use, with the occasional winding or battery change (unless it’s solar-powered).

A water-resistant watch can also be analog or digital and offer more aesthetic choices like a military-inspired look or silicone or stainless steel band. But keep in mind that extra features can come at a higher price tag.

Whether you’re looking for a rugged sports watch or a sleek stainless steel watch, here are the best waterproof watches on Amazon that will keep up with whatever you throw at them.

1. A cult-favorite smartwatch

Pros:

Over 100,000 ratings and an overall 4.6 stars

Built-in Google Assistant and Alexa

Tracks running, biking, hiking, swimming, and sleep

Can store and play audio

Suitable for swimming and showering

Cons:

Only connects with Spotify and other streaming music platforms if you have a paid membership

Charger doesn’t lay flat on a surface

Not only can the Fitbit Versa 2 track your swims in a pool, but it can also monitor running, biking, and hiking workouts. The sporty band is made from flexible elastomer, and the watch features built-in GPS and heart rate technology, so you’re given accurate readings on your pace, location, and intensity, that’s recorded in the Fitbit app. In addition, you can track the time you spend in light, deep, and REM sleep and receive a Sleep Score through the app. Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in. Plus, a full charge will give you approximately six days of use.

If you’re a new Fitbit user, you have access to a six-month Fitbit Premium trial, which can send you a Daily Readiness Score, nutrition inspiration, and advanced sleep and stress insights. And if you have paid subscriptions to Spotify, Deezer, or Pandora, you can connect your account to control and play music from your smartwatch.

According to a fan: “Love this Fitbit! I can walk, swim, workout, set alarms and so much more. Love the hate rate tracking and sleep tracking. Oh and it is water resistant so you can swim with it.”

Styles/Colors: 5 | Water-Resistance Rating: 50 meters (5 ATM)

2. A stainless steel watch with a 20 ATM rating

Pros:

Suitable for diving and surface water sports

The watch face comes in several colors

Cons:

Watch assumes every month has 31 days and has to be reset occasionally

If you’re looking for a watch that can handle diving, then this Invicta diver watch is a solid pick. It features a fold-over safety clasp, a scratch-resistant mineral crystal face, and a screw-down crown (just make sure the crown is screwed in when you’re in the water). One of the best parts about this watch is that it’s self-winding, which means it will wind as your wrist moves, so you’ll never have to worry about a battery. Made of stainless steel with five color options for the bezel and face, this pick is functional and stylish enough for any occasion.

According to a fan: “Cannot express how happy I am with this purchase. It was meant to be a weekender addition to my collection but I have worn this watch everyday since receiving it. I get LOADS of compliments on this watch from random people.”

Styles/Colors: 7 | Water-Resistance Rating: 200 meters (20 ATM)

3. A budget-friendly digital watch

Pros:

Over 17,000 ratings and 4.3 stars overall

Less than $20

Features a calendar, stopwatch, and alarm clock

Cons:

Some reviewers find the band a little uncomfortable

Only one color and style available

This digital watch can take water pressure from swimming and showering while also serving as a calendar, stopwatch, and alarm clock, all for a very reasonable price tag. With an LED backlight and a big number display, one reviewer raved, “Easy to read during the day and lights up bright when needed. It has stood up to cross fit, lawncare, and carpentry work every week.” You can set it to a 12 or 24-hour format, which one reviewer noted took just a few minutes to figure out. The clasp is stainless steel, the band is rubber, the case is made of sturdy ABS plastic, and the window is made of a shock-resistant acrylic mirror. A CR2025 battery is included, which, according to a reviewer, will last approximately 18 months.

According to a fan: “Great watch for the price. Functional, easy to program and read. Water resistance has been good I rarely take it off and have had it in the shower, at the pool, at the lake, at the river etc. Durability has also been good, has held up well with working in the shop, on the truck, hunting, fishing etc. One exception was the 360 degree compass ring came off when I hit it while turning a wrench but snapped right back on with no issues. Does everything you need a watch to do without the extra price tag. I would buy again.”

Styles/Colors: 1 | Water-Resistance Rating: 50 meters (5 ATM)

4. This 10 ATM watch with a nylon band

Pros:

Over 3,000 ratings and an overall 4.3 stars

Suitable for snorkeling and swimming

Battery life for up to five years

The watch face includes a date window

Cons:

The chronograph second hand doesn’t always center, according to reviewers

For snorkeling and swimming, the Timex Expedition watch is a great option. It has a comfortable nylon band, a brass case with a scratch-resistant mineral glass crystal face, and features a 30-minute chronograph (aka stopwatch) that measures to 1/20th of a second. The watch dial lights up with Indiglo, and the date is clearly displayed. And if you’d like a different band, it’s also available in genuine leather, with a few color options. Plus, a CR2016 battery is included and provides years of use before needing to be replaced.

According to a fan: “Great watch & looks great! I'm a nurse and needed something reliable, water resistant, & durable. I'd definitely buy this watch again.”

Styles/Colors: 8 | Water-Resistance Rating: 100 meters (10 ATM)

5. A smartwatch designed for pool & open-water swimming

Pros:

Great for swim tracking in a pool and open water for distance, pace, stroke count, and swim efficiency

Also tracks running, cycling, sleep, and stress levels

Ability to share workout data on Garmin Connect’s online community

Long battery life

Cons:

Most expensive watch on this list

Only two colors available

When you want the best watch for tracking your swims in pools and open water, reach for the Garmin Swim 2 smartwatch. It may be pricier than some other options, but the benefits might be worth it for you. In a pool, it records your distance, pace, stroke count, stroke type, and SWOLF (swim efficiency gauge). The watch will record the same stats in open-water mode but uses the built-in GPS to accurately gauge distance in lakes, oceans, or rivers.

It can even track cycling and running workouts, plus your stress levels, sleep, and heart rate (above and under the water), and set move goals. You can pair it with Android or iOS phones for smart notifications and automatic uploads to Garmin Connect’s online community, which also offers free online analysis of your workouts and custom workout creation. The watch has a silicone band, and best of all, the battery lasts for seven days in smartwatch mode, 13 hours in GPS and heart rate mode, and 72 hours in pool and heart rate mode when fully charged.

According to a fan: “Great watch for tracking your swim metrics. Has been accurate at distance and timing, some of the heart rates seem impossibly high (like 160s) for a non-elite swimmer but haven't checked it manually. The app can show you much more detail about your swims. Very easy to see and read while swimming. Only needs charging about 2-3 times/week. Very happy with purchase.”

Styles/Colors: 2 | Water-Resistance Rating: 50 meters (5 ATM)

6. An affordable digital watch with a 10 ATM rating

Pros:

Suitable for swimming and snorkeling

Can schedule up to three daily alarms

Features a 24-hour countdown timer

Long battery life

Cons:

Some reviewers find the display hard to read

You can leave your Timex Ironman digital watch on when you’re swimming or snorkeling, and it includes some nice features. It can be set to 24-hour military time or 12-hour mode, and you can even set up to three daily, weekday, or weekend alarms (all with different beeping sounds). There’s a 100-hour chronograph (aka stopwatch) with a 30-lap memory and a 24-hour countdown timer. The case and adjustable strap are made of a durable resin, the acrylic lens is scratch resistant, and the watch dial lights up with Indiglo. The battery is included and will last up to 10 years. And if you’d like a different look, there are three other color and accent options.

According to a fan: “This is my 8th iron man watch since about 1985. They are dependable, accurate and I am intimately acquainted with its features and functions. Technically I could replace the batteries in these, but then the water resistance would be compromised. I swim, water ski and some snorkeling and diving and have no complaints. it is inexpensive offers great utility (it even reminds me of my wife's birthday and our anniversary.)”

Styles/Colors: 4 | Water-Resistance Rating: 100 meters (10 ATM)

7. A rugged, sleek stainless steel watch

Pros:

Over 16,000 ratings and an overall 4.6 stars

Suitable for snorkeling and surfing

Cons:

Reviewers report the delivery packaging isn’t the most aesthetic

With oversize features and a sleek, military-inspired design, this stainless steel Fossil watch makes a statement. It can be worn in the shower and for recreational swimming, plus the hardened mineral crystal lens makes it scratch resistant. The display is analog and features the date, a stopwatch, and accurate quartz movement. Plus, the watch comes in a square metal box and includes an SR621SW battery, though battery life isn’t mentioned.

According to a fan: “Watch will need to be set when you receive it. A simple process that will likely include setting the date. Steel bracelet adjusts easily as I was able to remove two links without issue. Item has a very large easy to read face. The watch feels substantial but not overly heavy. All functions work as intended including a rotating bezel. A very solid, attractive watch that keeps time, resists water and wears well.”

Styles/Colors: 10 | Water-Resistance Rating: 100 meters (10 ATM)

8. A solar-powered digital watch with a 20 ATM rating

Pros:

Over 2,700 reviews and 4.7 stars overall

Solar-powered battery

Suitable for showering, swimming, surfing, and jet skiing

Cons:

Only available in one color

The smaller round dials can be hard to read, according to reviewers

No need to change batteries or recharge the Casio G-Shock, it only needs the faintest light to get energized. One reviewer even reported that their watch stayed charged for up to 10 months without a light source. It’s also shock-resistant and can be worn in the shower, swimming, surfing, or jet skiing. You can set the watch to a 12- or 24-hour format, plus daily alarms with snooze. The casing is stainless steel, and the dial window is made of scratch-resistant mineral crystal, while the band is silicone with a buckle closure. What’s more, the watch face has an optional LED backlight and features the day, date, and time in a digital format.

According to a fan: “I was looking for a watch that was an atomic watch and was solar. This watch fit the bill. Plus I wanted a black watch. It's a G Shock so you know it's tough. It is water resistant to 200 meters. For me it's perfect. I'm not looking for a lot of bells and whistles. Just do the job and do it well.”

Styles/Colors: 1 | Water-Resistance Rating: 200 meters (20 ATM)

9. A classic analog watch that’s rain-resistant

Pros:

Over 18,000 ratings and an overall 4.6 stars

Available in several colors and styles

Suitable for rain, splashes, or brief immersion in water

Cons:

Lowest ATM rating on this list

Reviewers report the watch’s ticking can be loud

If you’re looking for a classic watch that can withstand rain, splashes, or brief immersions in water, then the Timex Weekender might fit the bill. One reviewer reported, ”I washed it several times to clean the dirt, and it is indeed water resistant under cold tap water.” It has an adjustable, nylon slip-thru strap, a brass case, and a scratch-resistant mineral glass crystal face with an Indiglo light-up watch dial. A CR2016 battery is included and it will last approximately 18 months, according to reviewers.

According to a fan: “I work at a restaurant and have used it in the dish pit, no problems. Waterresistant and tough, but I wouldn’t recommend diving with it. It has withstood the water hose and the sink, no problems. It is a good quality watch for the price. The little light-up dial is also handy.”

Styles/Colors: 8 | Water-Resistance Rating: 30 meters (3 ATM)