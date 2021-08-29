While the health impact of coffee is still being debated, one recent study conducted on half a million people in Norway found that drinking it was “associated with a 15 percent reduced risk of death from any cause” when compared to people who didn't drink coffee. But whether you’re brewing a morning cup of joe for the health benefits or just because you love it, most people prefer their coffee hot rather than tepid, which is where options with thermal carafes come in. The best thermal coffee makers have double-walled, insulating carafes that will keep your coffee hot for as long as you want it.

The first thing to consider when buying a thermal a coffee maker is the carafe insulation. Double-walled carafes slow down heat loss because the heat has to transfer from the inner wall, through the air pocket between walls, and then though the outer wall. However, it’s even more effective when the insulation is also vacuum-sealed, as the limited air between the walls makes it more difficult for the heat to transfer. Insulated carafes not only keep your coffee warm this way, but they also keep the outside of the carafe cooler, so you won’t have to worry about burning yourself when you pick up a pot of hot coffee.

To get your coffee just how you like it, you’ll need a coffee maker that has just the right settings. If you’re happy with a simple cup of coffee, look for a more basic coffee maker that lets you press a button and brew a pot. For those who like more customization, there are coffee makers with advanced options like brew strength, 24-hour programmability, and over-ice settings.

Finally, decide how much you’ll want to brew at a time. Most machines specify the number of cups they make, but a coffee cup is usually measured as 5 ounces, rather than the standard US 8-ounce cup. Americans drink an average of 9 ounces of coffee at a time, so while it depends on how much coffee you drink, an 8-cup coffee maker usually works well for one to four people, while 12-cup options are best for larger groups.

Ready to enjoy hot coffee long after you brew it? Keep scrolling to learn more about the best thermal coffee makers that you can buy on Amazon.

1. The best overall

While this OXO coffee maker doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles, it’s easy to use and makes a great cup of coffee. It uses a shower head to evenly cover the coffee grounds with hot water, and it has precise water temperature and brew cycle controls, which meet the Specialty Coffee Association's Golden Cup standard. The thermal carafe has a double-wall, vacuum-insulated design to keep your coffee warm for longer, and it can hold up to 8 cups of coffee. If you don’t need a full pot, you can press the “2-4 cups” button to brew half a carafe, or you can replace the carafe with a mug and slide the top lever to brew a single cup instead. This coffee maker doesn’t just make great coffee, but it also looks great in your kitchen thanks to the stainless steel construction and low design that’s sized to fit under counters.

One reviewer wrote: “This is great for home office if you brew a pot in the morning and drink it slowly over the day. The double-wall stainless carafe keeps coffee hot! You can also just brew a cup at a time! This is the best coffee maker I've seen in a long time.”

2. The classic coffee maker with over 20,000 fans on Amazon

This thermal coffee maker is great for those who like to fine-tune their brew, since it has special features like brew strength settings and optional ready alerts. It can be programmed to brew in advance so you can enjoy coffee as soon as you wake up, and if you’re ever in a rush, you can use the brew pause setting to steal a cup before the whole pot is finished. The included carafe has double-walled insulation and holds up to 12 cups, but you can also select the “1-4” cup option on the machine to make less when you don’t need a full pot. This coffee maker looks great on your counter too, thanks to the 12 color options, which include silver, cream, and light gray. With so much to love, it’s no surprise that it’s hugely popular on Amazon with over 20,000 five-star ratings.

One reviewer wrote: “Amazing flavor, love the thermal carafe. It keeps the coffee hot until the next morning when I’m reloading for another pot! Beautiful and stylish with my stainless appliances too.”

3. A no-frills coffee maker for under $50

This 12-cup coffee maker may be more budget-friendly than the others on this list, but it’s still a great pick and a fan favorite on Amazon with 9,500 five-star ratings. That’s because even though it’s less expensive, it still has great features, including 24-hour programming and an even-stream shower head to get the most flavor from your grounds. It comes with a wide-mouthed carafe that has double-wall and vacuum-sealed insulation and a no-drip spout to help you pour cleanly. It also has great customization settings: For mornings when you need an extra jolt, you can select the strong setting for a bolder brew, and when you don’t need as many cups, you can choose the “1-4 cup” option to make a smaller pot.

One reviewer wrote: “I studied and researched coffee pots for 2 weeks. I wanted a basic machine, programmable with a stainless steel carafe (so I won't break it) that was affordable. The carafe does keep the coffee hot for hours and the machine itself doesn't have a burner. Why? It doesn't need one because of the amazing carafe. Brilliant! Very Happy Customer!”

4. The specialty coffee maker for cafe-style drinks

Enjoy cappuccinos, lattes, and more without leaving home when you use this specialty thermal coffee maker with a built-in milk frother. It comes with a thermal double-walled carafe that can hold up to 10 cups of hot coffee, but you can also use the over-ice feature to make iced coffee. The machine has six size settings, a strong brew setting, and a concentrated 4-ounce setting for making an espresso-like brew. And, while it may be a bit more expensive than others on this list, Amazon reviewers agree that it’s worth it, as 95% of the nearly 10,000 ratings are four stars or higher.

One reviewer wrote: “Thermal carafe is definitely worth the extra splurge! My husband leaves for [work] earlier than I do, so I love that my coffee is still hot hours after it’s made! (and not burnt tasting from sitting on a burner) We’re particular about our coffee- to the point of getting our beans weekly from a local roaster. We will never need another coffee maker again.”

5. This coffee maker that can brew a pot in 3 minutes flat

While programming features can be useful for planning ahead, sometimes you need coffee on short notice instead, which is where this 10-cup BUNN thermal coffee brewer comes in. With a stainless steel tank that stores hot water, it can make a full pot in only three minutes, so you can brew coffee at home even when you’re in a rush. The thermal carafe has double-walled and vacuum-sealed insulation to keep your coffee warm for up to two hours after it’s brewed, and like all BUNN coffee makers, it has a spray head that evenly coats grounds for better flavor.

One reviewer wrote: “We love it! Makes the coffee fast and the thermal Carafe keeps it hot! Perfect!”

6. A high-end coffee maker with personalized settings

If you tend to be a bit picky about how your coffee is brewed, you’ll love this precision thermal coffee maker because it has lots of brewing options, including temperature and flow rate settings. It also has six different brewing settings, including Gold, Fast, Strong, Iced, Cold Brew and My Brew, which you can calibrate to your personal preferences. Even with so many options, this coffee maker can still make 12 cups of coffee in under seven minutes. It also comes with a flat bottom basket, a cone basket, and a 60-ounce stainless steel thermal carafe. Though the insulation type isn’t listed, many reviewers note that it is likely double walled.

One reviewer wrote: “Wow! I didn't think a coffee maker could make such a difference in determining how coffee should taste. Coming from a Cuisinart to this was a night and day difference. [...] In addition to the carafe keeping the coffee hot, it is also easy to clean and the lid is high quality. In addition, the digital menu is easy to work and very intuitive. The pump does makes some noise when brewing as others have alluded to, but it's nothing that bothers me and is easily forgiven for the good coffee that it makes.”

7. A 12-cup coffee maker that’s also compatible with K-Cup pods

With this versatile Keurig thermal coffee maker, you can make full pots of coffee from ground beans as well as single cups from K-Cup pods. It also has many size options, so you never have to worry about having too much or too little coffee on hand. When making a pot, you can brew anywhere from 6 to 12 cups, and when making a single cup, you can brew 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce sizes. You can also program this machine to make coffee up to 24-hours in advance, and once it starts brewing, you can remove the carafe to pour a cup right away thanks to the pause and pour feature. This coffee maker will also look great out on your counter because it has a stainless steel design, and the 60-ounce water container can be placed on either side. The specific insulation style isn’t listed, but reviewers say it does keep their coffee warm for hours.

One reviewer wrote: “Love this coffee pot. Back to back single cups brew consistently. The thermal carafe keeps the coffee a full pot warm for 2 hours. Love the clear removable water canister - no more pouring water in for this klutz! Worth every penny!”