For grilling enthusiasts or those in pursuit of a perfectly grilled steak, having the right equipment is essential. But if your outdoor space is limited, a full-size gas grill may be out of the question, and while portable charcoal grills are easy to find, they can be messy to use and store. In turn, the best tabletop gas grills offer the same performance and experience of using a full-size gas grill in a space-saving package that you can use at home, or pack up to take on the road. You’ve got a few options when it comes to tabletop gas grills, so here are some things to consider as you shop for this convenient tool.

Ideally, your grill should be lightweight so it’s easy to move, assemble, and store. This doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be tiny, though. Make sure to check the grill’s cooking surface to see how much food it can prepare at once. You might be surprised to know that some tabletop grills can cook up to eight burgers at a time! While most tabletop grills will be portable, if you know you'll plan on taking it on the go often, make sure to look out for a grill with an easy-to-grip handle and a lightweight frame. For convenience and safety, look for a grill with an automatic ignitor (all of the ones below have easy-to-twist automatic ignitors).

The best tabletop gas grills perform like their full-sized siblings, with a slightly smaller cooking area and a much more portable footprint. These are our top picks!

1. The Best Tabletop Gas Grill

This portable grill from Cuisinart weighs 17 pounds and has a 145-square-inch cooking surface. Two foldable legs lift the grill away from your table or cooking surface for stability and comfort. A single 5,500-BTU burner (British thermal units) starts via a twisting ignition, and has a turn dial for precise cooking. One of the smartest features of the Cuisinart is the dual-purpose lid handle, which can be locked closed and used as a carrying handle for easy transport.

According to one reviewer: “I love this grill. I've now started my 2nd grilling season with it. It is perfect for grilling for 2-4 people. It cooks really fast. I have been using the same tiny propane canister the whole time I'm waiting & waiting for it to run out but it hasn't. I've cooked wings, steaks (4 large NY strips), pork chops. Easy to clean. Everything cooks in less than 10 minutes. Love it, love it, love it.”

2. The Best Compact Tabletop Gas Grill

If you’re looking for a compact but high-performing grill to bring with you on the go, this small tabletop gas grill from Colemen has you covered. Weighing just 9.6 pounds (according to reviewers), it folds almost completely flat to take up minimal space in a car or camper. Equip with two stove burners, this Coleman grill fit a 12-inch pan and a coffee percolator (of a 12-inch and 10-inch pan). In total, the grill puts out 20,000 BTUs of cooking power, and if you’re grilling somewhere windy, you can fold up the two small side tables to function as windshields.

According to one reviewer: “I love this stove! It’s small, easy to clean, easy to use and compact! I am currently remodeling my kitchen and not having a stove to cook on, this is the best thing ever!”

3. The Best Large-Capacity Tabletop Gas Grill

This grill from Weber has a large, 189-square-inch grilling area and comes in six vibrant enameled colors. The 8,500-BTU grill comes fully assembled, and weighs just under 30 pounds. Two fold-out tables expand your work surface, so you can keep prepped or cooked food at hand if you’re not working at a table. Unlike the other tabletop grills featured here, the Weber features a temperature dial on the lid so you can monitor the heat of your grill without having to open the lid. If you intend to make this your main grill, as some city-dwelling reviewers have, you can purchase a compatible cart from Weber that functions as a stand.

According to one reviewer: “I bought this grill for a Christmas gift for my son. We have owned the same model for several years and absolutely love it. It is big enough to cook ample quantities of food, but small and light enough to take along on camping or picnic excursions. It cooks evenly and is not so hot that your food is charred on the outside and raw on the inside. It is also easy to clean. I would recommend a Weber to anyone!”