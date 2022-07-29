Because the Lenovo Yoga is a foldable laptop, it functions as both a computer and a tablet in one. That said, the best styluses for the Lenovo Yoga allow you to get even more functionality out of this versatile gadget. Compatibility will be the most important factor (after all, if it doesn’t work with your device, what good is it to you?), but you’ll also want to consider the battery life, pressure sensitivity levels, and whether or not it has palm rejection.

What to look for in a stylus

Compatibility: First and foremost, since not all styluses work with all touchscreens, you’ll need to make sure that the one you choose is compatible with your Lenovo Yoga. A stylus made by Lenovo is a safe bet (though you should still always check the model compatibility) — but since the Yoga runs on Windows, most Windows-compatible styluses should also do the trick.

Battery: Since all of the styluses below are active styluses (meaning they create an electrical current that interacts with your screen), they’re all powered by a battery. Some are rechargeable and some use replaceable batteries, but either way, be sure that the battery life lasts long enough for your needs.

Pressure sensitivity levels: More advanced (and, usually, expensive) styluses have different pressure sensitivities; much like writing with a real pencil, this means the line will be thinner or thicker depending on how hard you press. The most precise pens on this list have 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, which is more than adequate for most people’s needs.

Palm rejection: Palm rejection allows your touchscreen to “reject” unwanted contact, like a finger or a wrist, and prioritize the tip of the stylus instead. This feature can be really handy if you’re someone who rests their hand as you work.

Shop the best styluses for the Lenovo Yoga

The overall best: Lenovo Active Pen 2

The runner-up: Lenovo Active Capacity Pen

The budget pick: Kecow Active Stylus Pen

The best stylus for art: Lazarite M Pen Active Stylus

The most compatible across Windows: Wacom Bamboo Ink Smart Stylus

1. The overall best

Pros:

Compatible with most Lenovo devices

Natural writing experience

Configurable buttons

Comes with extras

Cons:

Not rechargeable

Made by Lenovo and compatible with most of the brand’s devices, the Lenovo Active Pen 2 has plenty of great features: The 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and responsive tip are great for writing and drawing alike. The configurable buttons allow you to customize your shortcuts, and a single AAAA battery lasts for about two months, according to reviewers. Palm rejection makes for comfortable usage. Currently, this one has over 2,500 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating.

One reviewer wrote: “I have a yoga C930, and I did my research before I bought this pen. [...] I have used it for note-taking and drawing and it's so easy to draw and write with! I honestly love that it's got a built-in eraser and have not had any issues with the buttons.”

Compatible with: Yoga 720, 920, 7i, 9i, 6 | Battery life: two months, according to reviewers (AAAA battery) | Levels of pressure sensitivity: 4,096 | Palm rejection: yes | Comes with: pen, USB pen holder, three replacement tips, tip change tool, AAAA battery, two coin batteries

2. The runner-up

Pros:

Made by Lenovo

Has over 5,000 reviews

Lower price, but still offers pressure sensitivity levels and palm rejection

Cons:

Not compatible with newer Lenovo Yoga devices

Also made by Lenovo, this active capacity pen. It has fewer pressure sensitivity levels than the Lenovo Active Pen 2, and it’s better suited for older Yoga devices — but it’s also more affordable and has more than 5,000 positive reviews to back it up. Its sleek metal body runs on one AAAA battery and has two built-in side buttons. There’s also palm rejection so you can comfortably rest your wrist on the screen.

One reviewer wrote: “Took zero configuration to work with a Yoga 6 2-in-1. Took it out of the box, put in the battery, and immediately my laptop started working with it. Doesn't have tilt like the more expensive pens, but for writing text, taking notes, and doing math on screen, it's perfect.”

Compatible with: Yoga C930-13, 730-13, 6 | Battery life: two months, according to reviewers (AAAA battery) | Levels of pressure sensitivity: 2,048 | Palm rejection: yes | Comes with: pen, USB pen holder, three replacement tips

3. The budget pick

Pros:

Low price

Wide compatibility

Sleek, lightweight design

Rechargeable battery

Cons:

No palm rejection or pressure sensitivity

While the brand doesn’t explicitly say that the KECOW active stylus is compatible with the Yoga, a handful of reviewers have used it on their Lenovo devices and other Windows laptops without issue. In fact, it’s designed to work with (and connect quickly to) most operating systems. Other benefits include its 10-hour rechargeable battery, lightweight frame, under $20 price tag, and over 7,000 five-star ratings. For the low price, you will not get pressure sensitivity or palm rejection.

One reviewer wrote: “Easy to hold & use. Accurate & precise. Holds charge for a very long time. Auto shut-off to conserve power. Multi-platform (I've used it on my 2-in-1 touch Lenovo laptop, Samsung Galaxy phones & tablet, iPhone, Kindle Fire & a Windows Surface Pro 3).”

Compatible with: most touchscreens | Battery life: up to 10 hours (rechargeable) | Levels of pressure sensitivity: N/A | Palm rejection: no | Comes with: stylus pen, replacement cap, USB cable

4. The best stylus for art

Pros:

4,096 pressure sensitivity level

Tilt support for shading

Durable yet lightweight aluminum body

Palm rejection

Cons:

Expensive granted it doesn’t come with any accessories

If you use your two-in-one laptop for drawing, graphic design, or other artistic endeavors, the LAZARITE M Pen is the way to go. Yes, it has 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels and minimal lag, but it also offers tilt support for compatible touchscreens, so you can shade your creations easily. Unlike Bluetooth-paired options, this pen automatically activates when touched, and it has an easily accessible eraser button and right-click function on the side. Finally, the AAAA battery lasts for up to 1,000 hours. Get it in black or gray.

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this stylus. I primarily use it to write/draw in One Note on my Yoga 7i laptop. The thickness of the pen is similar to - maybe slightly bulkier than - a standard pen, but it's super comfortable to use. The two-button feature is great for selecting text/drawings, and I use the second button for easy erasure. [...] The sensitivity is impressive and I know a stylus is good when my handwriting looks great so FIVE stars!”

Compatible with: Yoga 7i, 9i, 520, 720, 730, 920, C740, C930 | Battery life: 1,000 hours (AAAA battery) | Levels of pressure sensitivity: 4,096 | Palm rejection: yes | Comes with: pen, AAAA battery

5. The stylus with the widest compatibility across Windows

Pros:

Compatible with most Windows devices

4,096 pressure levels and palm rejection

Sturdy aluminum body

Cons:

Price

Finally, for those who switch from device to device, the Wacom Bamboo Ink smart stylus is a great, versatile pick. It’s compatible with the majority of Windows 10 devices (including Lenovo, according to several reviewers), and it has a fine, sensitive tip with 4,096 pressure levels for note-taking and light drawing. The aluminum frame is also sturdy enough for travel and everyday use.

One reviewer wrote: “My pen that came with the Yoga A940 has been having issues with disconnecting randomly well in the middle of drawing also issues with the sensitivity. I got the Bamboo ink 2nd gen and it works perfectly! no connection issues.”

Compatible with: the majority of Windows 10 devices | Battery life: 15 months, according to Wacom (AAAA battery) | Levels of pressure sensitivity: 4,096 | Palm rejection: depends on the device | Comes with: pen, AAAA battery