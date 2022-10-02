According to a study published in 2019, people are spending an increasing amount of time sitting at their computers. If you’re switching to a standing desk to get more time on your feet, the best standing desk accessories help create an ergonomic and organized workspace. There’s even a portable, adjustable laptop stand that will convert any desk into a standing desk so you can use the setup you already have in your office.

When shopping for standing desk accessories, you might want to start with items that will make it more comfortable to be on your feet. For example, an anti-fatigue mat can encourage micro-movements while also supporting your feet. You can also go for a balancing board that wobbles slightly to engage your core muscles. And when you want to take breaks, it can be helpful to have a tilted stool that lets you rest while also encouraging proper posture. Also helpful: A foot massage roller that helps soothe aches in your feet.

When it comes to keeping your standing desk organized and efficient, you might like an under-the-desk headphone stand with USB ports or a clamp-on outlet that reduces the tangle of extension cords you’d otherwise need. Other options include a hanging organizer and an easy-to-install LED lamp with adjustable angles and heights.

Choosing the best standing desk accessories for your needs can help you stay productive and comfortable — find your favorites below.

1. The balance board that engages your core

This wobbling balance board creates low-impact movements that keep your muscles engaged as you work. The board has a nonslip, anti-scratch rubber coating and anti-fatigue massage points to help your feet feel their best. It’s available in medium or large and comes in three colors. The board also includes resistance bands and has earned more than 2,800 five-star ratings on Amazon.

One positive review: “Good value and well made for a little wobble while I work at my standing desk. Comfortable on my feet and not too unstable while working. Definitely recommend if you spend time at a standing desk.”

2. The anti-fatigue mat that’s designed for standing desks

Another option for your feet, this anti-fatigue mat encourages macro- and micro-movements and has raised bumps for massaging your soles, as well as stretching your feet and calves. Plus, the cushioned mat has a 4.7-star overall rating and more than 5,000 reviews. Alternatively, if you want a more affordable option, this anti-fatigue mat has a simpler design and thousands of positive reviews.

One positive review: “I was spending 10+ hours a day seated and felt exhausted and just generally unwell at the end of the day. Words cannot describe how much relief I've felt since switching to a standing desk. Once I paired it with this mat, I honestly don't feel like sitting at ALL. LOVE the hump in the middle, I find myself massaging my feet on it pretty much all day. The raised edge in the back is amazing for calf stretching. The mat is pretty large, so I'm able to adjust my standing position regularly throughout the day.”

3. The easy-to-install keyboard tray

The C-clamp design of this keyboard tray is easy to install and fits desks that are between 0.5 and 1.25 inches thick. Soft pads protect your desk from damage, and the tray has cable guides along the back to keep wires organized. The keyboard tray measures 31.5 inches by 11 inches and rests on steel ball-bearing sliders, so it extends up to 12.2 inches from below the desktop. For the best fit, you’ll want to install it on a desk that’s at least 37 inches wide. Another popular standing desk accessory, this keyboard tray has nearly 1,500 five-star ratings.

One positive review: “Got this to mount under a standing desk I just purchased. Since I’m only 5’2”, if I want to sit with my feet flat on the ground and be ergonomic, I have to have my keyboard and mouse below standard desk height. This tray has plenty of room for my keyboard and mouse (with mouse pad). It was easy enough to put together and mounted easily.”

4. The adjustable laptop stand that creates a portable standing desk

This laptop stand has a maximum height of 20 inches and can be angled in the position that works best for you, converting any table into a standing desk. It fits 10 to 17-inch laptops and tablets and has a foldable design for easy storage. It’s made from aluminum, according to reviewers, and also has a rubber base to protect your desk and a ventilation panel at the back to keep your device from overheating. Plus, the popular laptop stand has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating and more than 4,000 reviews.

One positive review: “As a remote worker, I needed something to give my laptop a lift to make it level with my external monitors. This laptop riser did the trick. My laptop stays secure and even with the monitors. And if I want to work on the laptop only, I can easily lower it or raise it so I can work standing up. I'm pleased with my purchase and highly recommend this product for home or office use.”

5. The charging station with a headphone stand

In addition to three USB ports, this charging station has a stand that can hold two sets of headphones or a smartwatch, keeping them off your desk and out of the way. It’s earned almost 3,000 five-star ratings and can be easily installed using the included 3M adhesive or screws. The charging station also comes with three cable management clips, and it’s available in black or faux wood styles.

One positive review: “This was perfectly as described. Absolutely what i needed for my Electric stand up desk. Adhesive was more than enough to sustain my Hyper X headphones and the way i slammed them down once I was fed up with Fortnite.”

6. The clamp-on power strip with built-in USB ports

This clamp-on power strip attaches to the top of your desk, so you won’t need a bunch of extension cords to keep your accessories and devices powered up. It comes in a choice of 3-, 6-, and 9-foot lengths and has three 125-volt outlets, plus two USB ports. Another fan favorite, this standing desk accessory has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 3,000 reviews. It comes in three color options and fits a desk up to 1.7 inches thick.

One positive review: “I have a standing desk that has a cable management net underneath that makes it hard to access. This outlet resolves the problem. It is able to clamp down securely on my thin desk with no issues.”

7. The hanging desk organizer that’s easy to install

If you have a standing desk, this mesh organizer will help you keep documents stacked neatly. There are three vertical compartments, as well as a horizontal compartment that sits on top of the desk. The organizer has a scratch-resistant finish and is secured with rubber-topped screws that can be tightened with the included wrench. There’s no drilling involved, so the organizer won’t damage your desk, and it fits desks up to 1.75 inches thick. It also comes in two other configurations to suit your needs.

One positive review: “I bought this product to provide additional storage for my standing desk. It works well. All that is required is a little desk space [...] Installation is very easy and the position does not shift when I raise or lower the desk.”

8. The height-adjustable stool that encourages good posture

If your feet and legs need a break, this stool will give them some relief while still keeping your core engaged and creating micro-movements with a little wobble. The stool has an angled base that encourages good posture and balance, while the seat is made from a comfortable non-porous, non-absorbent material. The stool has convenient carry handles, and its seat height is adjustable from 12 to 24 inches. It also comes in six colors, plus a smaller size that adjusts from 12 to 18 inches.

One positive review: “I bought this chair to go in my art studio. It fits at my desk and easel and allows me to move as I work. It is sturdy, light, moves as much as you want it to and has hand holders to be able to grab and move it.”

9. This clamp-on LED lamp

With this LED lamp, you can customize your lighting based on the time of day and your own preferences. The lamp has 10 brightness levels to choose from as well as three color modes in warm and white light. The angle and height can also be adjusted, with a maximum extension of 29 inches. The clamp can fit desks up to 2.2 inches thick, and a USB power adapter is included.

One positive review: “I love that this desk lamp has a few different light settings, one of them being on the warmer side which is perfect for me. It clamps nicely on my desk (1.5") and so far has not shown any signs of weak joints/poor flexibility.”

10. The foam roller for massaging feet

To give your feet a break while you’re standing at your desk, try using this foam roller. It can be used sitting or standing, and the roller’s massaging grooves are designed to mimic fingertips. The lightweight, portable roller measures 6 inches long, and in addition to this regular density version, it’s also available in extra-firm density if you prefer.

One positive review: “The only thing that has managed to beat back my foot pain has been this roller right here! It's extremely firm and really gets deep into the tendons and tissue to work out knots, abrasions, strains, and pulls.”

11. The adjustable monitor mount

This monitor mount will help clear out some desk space while also allowing you to effortlessly adjust your screen. The support screen rotates 360 degrees, so you can go from landscape to portrait orientation. It also swivels 180 degrees when you want to share your screen. The mount’s arm can extend up to 19.27 inches long and 16.3 inches high, and the screen itself can also be tilted up or down. It fits most computer screens (up to 32 inches) and has a weight threshold of 17.6 pounds. The monitor mount can be attached to your desk with a drill-free C-clamp, fitting desks between 0.39 and 1.97 inches thick. If you have a thicker desk up to 3.15 inches, you can mount it using the included grommets instead.

One positive review: “I can adjust the monitor for my eyeline sitting or standing, or tilt or rearrange it just according to mood. Plus I have so much more room for my mouse and keyboard. Gaming, typing, everything is much easier. And the frame was easy to install and so flexible.”

12. The sliding under-desk organizer

Keep pens, small notepads, and other office supplies neatly tucked under your standing desk with this desk organizer. It’s easy to install, using a thumb screw clamp that won’t damage your table, and it fits tables up to 1.75 inches thick. The organizer has four compartments and can be rotated a full 360 degrees. You can also find other clamp-on desk accessories within the same listing.

One positive review: “My desk has no drawers, and I wanted something I wouldn't have to screw in. This drawer is really great and super helpful. Even a year later, it still works well and helps keep me organized.”