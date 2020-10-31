If you’ll be standing for long periods of time, whether for work or play, it’s essential to wear comfortable and supportive footwear. According to a 2014 study, standing for just five hours is long enough to cause muscle fatigue and increase your risk of experiencing long-term back pain. Luckily, the most comfortable shoes for standing all day can provide cushioning or arch support to help correctly align your feet and relieve pressure.

When choosing a pair of shoes for standing all day, you’ll want to pay close attention to the fit and design. For optimal comfort, look for footwear with an outsole that’s wide and flat, which helps to distribute the pressure from standing. The midsole of the shoe should also offer plenty of cushioning, especially around the ball and heel of your foot. Extra padding made out of memory foam or gel can provide additional soft support. If you have flat feet and tend to experience pain often, look for shoes with built-in arch support or the option to insert your own to help with alignment and alleviate discomfort.

Beyond support and cushioning, it's also vital to find shoes that fit your feet correctly. Look for shoes that are snug but not too tight. There should be enough wriggle room in the upper portion of the shoe to let your foot splay while standing. Outsoles made with skid-resistant rubber that provides decent traction against slips and falls may also be nice to have, especially if you plan on walking a lot.

Whether you’re working, playing sports, or going out on the town, the most comfortable shoes for standing all day are here to support you when you need it most.

1. The overall best shoes for standing all day

With over 6,800 5-star reviews, these Skechers lace-up sneakers are a favorite for all-day wear. The memory foam insoles of these shoes provide comfort with ample arch support. A padded collar and cushioned tongue keep your feet feeling cozy, while mesh details offer some breathability. A flexible rubber outsole with deep tread gives you plenty of traction while standing or walking, no matter what kind of terrain you encounter. The shoes are available in a bunch of dark and neutral colors and come in a wide range of sizes, including extra-wide.

What fans say: "I've tried many different types of shoes for comfort because I'm on my feet all day. My feet hurt so bad at times I could hardly walk by the end of the day. I have bought three pairs of these just because my feet don't hurt anymore. I recommended them to a guy I work with because he was complaining about his feet hurting. [...] He couldn't believe it when the first day he wore them, his feet didn't hurt. I plan on buying another pair soon."

Available sizes: Men's 6.5 - 16, including half and extra-wide sizes

2. A pair of versatile athletic shoes that are great for travel

For all-around comfort when you're on the go, the ASICS venture running shoe is a great option that's versatile enough to take you from the gym to the trail, according to Amazon reviewers. These shoes feature a gel-technology cushioning system that helps with shock absorption, providing comfortable support for walking or running. The removable sock liner on this shoe allows you to add your own medical orthotic or arch support inserts, offering a vital way to adjust your shoes to your feet when you're standing or walking for long hours. The rubber outsoles are made for rugged terrain, with uphill and downhill traction ideal for long walks while exploring a city or the wilderness. With these comfortable shoes, you can do everything from running to light hiking without having to pack an extra pair of shoes.

Grab them in a ton of different shades, from bright color combinations to dark and neutral tones.

What fans say: “Very comfortable wearing shoes even with orthotics. Good gripping sole. Lightweight hybrid design perfect for light hiking, walking, and the gym. It allows me to avoid taking an extra pair of shoes when I travel.”

Available sizes: Men’s 7 - 15, including half and extra-wide sizes

3. Breathable slip-ons you can wear all-day

For that sporty casual vibe, these Skechers slip-on loafers are shoes that you can wear all day in comfort and style. Made from knit mesh fabric, they're super breathable to keep your feet nice and cool. The insole is made of gel-infused memory foam that provides both cushioning and arch support, while the lightweight midsole helps absorb shock. A flexible outsole is textured for traction. Though the shoes are slip-ons, they come in half and wide sizes so you can be sure to get the perfect comfortable fit.

Best of all? If these shoes get nasty from all-day wear, you can throw them in the washing machine. Grab them in one of several dark and neutral colors.

What fans say: "The memory foam works wonders and has stayed comfortable for nearly a year now. My feet feel fresh and pain-free even after the longest days. Absolutely recommended to anyone in a similar work situation requiring prolonged periods of standing."

Available sizes: Men's 6.5 - 14, including half and wide sizes

4. Waterproof hiking boots with lots of cushioning

If you plan on being outdoors all day, the Merrell moab 2 hiking boots are worth considering. These hiking boots are waterproof and feature a foam tongue that keeps out moisture and debris to get you where you need to go, rain or shine. A mesh lining provides breathability. They're designed with a contoured memory foam footbed for both arch and heel support, and an air cushion in the heel helps to absorb shock. The Vibram rubber outsole of these boots gives you traction on various surfaces, from slippery rocks to muddy trails, and the rubber toe cap protects the front of your foot.

These rugged boots are available in a handful of earthy colors and can be worn while hiking, day-to-day, or while working.

What fans say: "These are the most comfortable boots ever! Has great arch support, and my feet don't hurt after being on them all day."

Available sizes: Men's 7 - 15, including half and wide sizes

5. Leather dress shoes with arch support

The Clarks escalade step is a comfortable dress shoe with arch support. These leather loafers have a classic look with a memory foam insole to pamper your feet while standing at work or an event. The leather is breathable and easy to care for; it only takes a quick wipe or a bit of polish to keep them looking fresh. The flexible sole is also non-marking so that they won't scuff up your floors. And while the textured sole has no major lugging, Amazon reviewers report that they aren't particularly slippery.

These shoes are available in both black and brown leather. They're available in half and wide sizes so you can be sure to find the right fit — but according to reviewers, they tend to run large, so you may want to size down.

What fans say: "These are my husband's absolute FAVORITE casual/dress shoes! He spends most of his workday on his feet, an average of 10 - 12 hours per day, and he raves about how comfortable they are! For how he wears them (frequency and duration), the tread and inside support last a long time."

Available sizes: Men's 7 - 15, including half and wide sizes

6. Comfortable work boots you can wear on the job

If you're spending extended time working on your feet, the Skechers workshire boots can provide both comfort and protection. These shoes have a steel toe to protect your feet from a wide range of injuries that can be caused by impact or compression, plus they're resistant to electrical hazards (EH), which means they'll provide secondary protection when in contact with electrically energized objects. Both the steel toe and EH resistance have been tested and certified to meet American Safety Standard (AST) requirements.

For these reasons, the boots are ideal for anyone who works in a factory or construction site. But they're also incredibly comfortable to wear, with a removable memory foam insole for cushioning and support while standing. These steel toe boots have a padded tongue and color for additional comfort and lugged flexible rubber outsoles for traction. The midsole is lightweight and shock-absorbing to support you with each step. You can get these flat, sturdy leather boots in black or brown. They're available in wide sizes too.

What fans say: "They're superior quality, steel toe and meets ASTM standards for impact and compression. I love the fact it provides traction control and has flexibility. These boots are perfect for construction sites, and if you're like me on your feet for very long hours, then these boots are a must-buy item, especially for the asking price that it demands."