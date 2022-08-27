When using your phone as your car’s navigation system, it can be difficult to get your device at just the right angle to view your directions. There are many solutions to this problem, but the best cup holder phone mounts allow you to use your car’s front seat cup holder as a phone stand for easy viewing. The best options are all easy to install (without sticky adhesive or finicky vent clips) and remove when needed, with simple mechanisms to help them fit perfectly into the cup holder and come loose when you’re ready to take them out. Available with a variety of sizes, heights, and styles, there’s likely a cup holder phone mount for you no matter what kind of car or device you have.

How to choose the best cup holder phone mounts

Cup holder phone mounts can hold a wide variety of devices using different methods. Think about these specifications before making a selection:

Ensure the cup holder phone mount can support your phone’s dimensions . While most of the options on this list should accommodate most modern smartphones, it’s always a good idea to double-check before purchasing and pay special attention to your phone’s thickness. Additionally, if you use a case and want to keep it on while using the phone car mount, opt for one that accommodates thicker devices. There are even mounts that can hold larger devices like tablets if that’s of interest.

. While most of the options on this list should accommodate most modern smartphones, it’s always a good idea to double-check before purchasing and pay special attention to your phone’s thickness. Additionally, if you use a case and want to keep it on while using the phone car mount, opt for one that accommodates thicker devices. There are even mounts that can hold larger devices like tablets if that’s of interest. Cup holders come in a variety of sizes but around 3 inches is considered standard. If your cup holders are larger than that in diameter, never fear, all of the following cup holder phone mounts have adjustable bases. Just be sure to measure your car’s cup holder to ensure you pick one that will fit tightly.

to ensure you pick one that will fit tightly. Some cup holder phone mounts come with adjustable and/or extendable arms to hold your phone at a taller height. If your cup holders are already at a viewable distance, they may not be necessary — but if you want the ability to adjust the height to avoid averting your gaze from the road, consider getting a cup holder phone mount with longer arms.

to hold your phone at a taller height. If your cup holders are already at a viewable distance, they may not be necessary — but if you want the ability to adjust the height to avoid averting your gaze from the road, consider getting a cup holder phone mount with longer arms. Finally, think about if you typically like to use your phone oriented vertically or in landscape. While many cup holder phone mounts have the ability to hold your phone both ways, some are only able to do so vertically.

Shop the best cup holder phone mounts:

Scroll on for some of the best cell phone mounts (plus one tablet mount). They’ll all fit snugly in your car’s cup holder to help you safely navigate on the road and are available on Amazon.

1. A budget cup holder phone mount with a flexible arm

Pros:

Can adjust arm to get the perfect view

Accommodates phones with thick cases

Budget-friendly

Cons:

Has a smaller max cup holder size than some other options

Only comes in one color

This under-$10 cup holder phone mount isn’t getting by on price alone — it has a 4.5-star overall rating based on feedback from over 14,000 shoppers. The mount can hold your phone landscape, vertically, or at any angle for that matter. Its flexible arm and ability to rotate around 270-degrees means you’ll get the best viewing angle possible, no matter how much the sun tries to give you some glare.

One reviewer wrote: “Just received this to replace a different but very similar model model that I had for almost 2 years but finally broke. This one seems to be better made and stronger and doesnt move around as much. I don’t like attaching anything to my dash and since I’m alone in car 99% of the time giving up 1 cup holder is not a problem. It is also tall enough so that I can glance at it without having to look down hardly at all.”

Base: Expandable cylinder | Arm: 12.6-inch flexible arm | Max phone width: 4 inches | Max phone thickness: 0.99 inches | Max cup holder size: 3.3 inches | Colors: 1

2. A fan-favorite phone mount with a nesting cup base

Pros:

Sturdy nesting cup sizing system

Has tons of reviews

Con:

Can’t use your phone in a landscape position

Reviewers love the CupFone by WeatherTech, which has racked up 42,000 ratings resulting in a 4.5-star overall rating. Its nesting cup system allows you to fit the holder to your cup holder perfectly, and it even comes with a handy cup separator to help make the process even easier. It can rotate your phone around 360-degrees, though it can’t hold your phone in landscape position. It’s available with plastic or aluminum knobs, the latter of which will cost a few more bucks.

If you want your phone up higher, you can purchase a version with a 4-inch arm or you can opt to add a 4-inch arm separately later. While the maximum cup holder size is not listed, even reviewers with large truck cup holders have attested that it fits. It has the smallest max phone width on this list, but it should still accommodate a wide range of phones — if you have an extra-thick case or a phone that measures more than 3.38 inches wide, check out the CupFone XL below for larger devices.

One reviewer wrote: “Fits perfectly in the cup holder of our Ford F-150. It’s great to have when you don’t want to install a magnet style holder on the dash of your car/truck or put one of those vent style holders in your vents. Holds an iPhone 13 Pro Max with a thick protective case when extended to its widest setting.”

Base: Nesting cup-shaped cylinders | Arm: None | Max phone width: 3.38 inches | Max phone thickness: 0.57 inches | Max cup holder size: Unspecified | Colors: 12

3. A CupFone model for larger devices

Pros:

Can hold larger phones

Accommodating of more phone cases

Con:

Expensive

If you’re into the CupFone but want one that will accommodate larger devices or devices with thick cases, check out the CupFone XL with an extension arm, which uses the same stacking cup system but has a wider holder as well as a 4-inch long arm. The arm allows you to angle your phone forward or back, but as is the case with the standard CupFone, it’s unable to hold your phone in a landscape position. An XL version without the extender is also available.

One reviewer wrote: “Maybe a little overpriced but it’s the best out there [...] I Uber and have a large iPhone with a big case. This holds it and is very sturdy.”

Base: Nesting cup-shaped cylinders | Arm: Extendable stiff arm up to 4 inches long | Max phone width: 4.11 inches | Max phone thickness: 0.67 inches | Max cup holder size: Not specified | Colors: 12

4. A sturdy phone mount for extra-wide cup holders

Pros:

Ideal for extra-large cup holders

Reviewers have reported it’s sturdy

Con:

Might not accommodate phones with thick cases

This sturdy cup holder phone mount is a great option for those looking for a mount that will accommodate their car’s large cup holders. It fits the largest cup holders of the mounts on this list (that specify their widths) at a maximum of 4 inches. It can also rotate your phone 360 degrees, hold it vertically or in a landscape position, and has a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 23,000 shoppers have weighed in.

One reviewer wrote: “Very nice product, easily adjustable to the car’s cupholder. Easy to secure the phone, and really nice release button. It will be very handy, especially when using Maps on trips. Thanks for a nice affordable product!”

Base: Expandable cylinder | Arm: None | Max phone width: 3.54 inches | Max phone thickness: 0.51 inches | Max cup holder size: 4 inches | Colors: 4

5. A phone mount that still allows you to use your cup holder

Pros:

Convenient design allows you to use your cup holder

Arm is bendable at multiple points

Con:

Some reviewers have reported that the mount can be wobbly

Want to use a cup holder phone mount without losing access to one of your cup holders? This cup holder phone mount with a built-in cup holder offers the best of both worlds and can fit bottles up to 3.8 inches in diameter. It even has a cutout in its side to accommodate cups with handles. Its stiff arm with two bendable points allows you to angle your phone over your cup, and it can also tilt or rotate your phone at any angle and can hold your phone vertically or in landscape.

One reviewer wrote: “Adjustable to tighten to just about any cup holder. Great that you don’t lose a cup place & the phone holder works well. The adjustable up/down on phone holder is good too. Very good useful purchase. Easy to clean if you spill/leak drink.”

Base: Cylinder that expands by twisting | Arm: Stiff 8.65-inch arm that bends at two points | Max phone width: 4.5 inches | Max phone thickness: Not specified | Max cup holder size: 3.75 inches | Colors: 1

6. A car cup holder mount that’s big enough for tablets

Pros:

Can hold large, heavy tablets

Large height range (including landscape) for a clear view

Con:

Not designed to hold phones

If you’d love to use your tablet in your car, consider one of the best cup holder tablet mounts. This mount can extend up to 13.5 inches in height, and it can be tilted and can hold your tablet vertically, landscape, or at any angle. The thickness of the devices it can hold isn’t specified, but reviewers have reported success with holding devices up to 1 inch thick. This cup holder mount can only hold tablets, but if you’re into the design and want one for your phone, there’s a phone-sized version on the same page.

One reviewer wrote: “I’m a truck driver, and I recently purchased a Galaxy Tab 7 to 7s3 for logs, company messages, maps, and music, etc. Other than the fact that I lose a cup holder, I don’t have a single complaint about this mount. It takes the abuse of the road, and holds my tablet steady and secure.”

Base: Size-adjustable cylinder that’s adjustable by screw | Arm: Stiff arm that extends up to 13.5 inches | Max tablet width: 9.5 inches | Max tablet thickness: Not specified | Max cup holder size: 3.47 inches | Colors: 1

About the recommender:

Rachel Dunkel is a commerce writer whose work regularly appears on sites including Bustle, Elite Daily, Mic, and The Zoe Report. She has four years of experience in sourcing, testing, and recommending products in a wide range of categories, including tech and travel products.