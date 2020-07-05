Sweating is a uniquely human evolutionary trait that allows us to keep cool and regulate our body temperature. But if you're someone who sweats easily and often — especially on your feet — you probably find yourself cursing this biological function more often than not. Fortunately, the best breathable shoes for sweaty feet are designed to keep perspiration under control so you can stay dry and comfortable all day long.

There are several factors that make shoes sweat-friendly. First of all, they need ventilation. Whether it's mesh panels, air vents, cooling inserts, or simply a design that incorporates breathable materials, there must be a way for air to circulate.

Another helpful factor is moisture-management. Whether it's leather, canvas, or another material, it also helps if the uppers are made with a fabric that wicks moisture and dries quickly. This kind of material is especially helpful to have in the footbeds, where sweat tends to pool with lesser shoes. Cushioning made with air-cooled memory foam or other dry technology is ideal.

Lastly, if you're going to be sweating a lot, it doesn't hurt to have shoes that offer odor control. This is typically achieved through anti-microbial linings or other components that discourage odor-causing bacteria from building up.

To help connect you with the right pair of shoes, I put together a list of the top options out there. Read through the selections below to find the best breathable shoes for sweaty feet.

The best sneakers

The lowdown: Constructed with top-of-the-line air-cooled memory foam, these Skechers classic fit sneakers are an excellent choice for sweaty feet. In addition to the cooling footbeds, they feature mesh fabric that offers breathability and prevents perspiration from pooling. The popular sneakers, which boast 4,600-plus reviews on Amazon, are available in a wide ranges of sizes and colors.

One reviewer wrote: "I was pretty desperate to find something that wouldn't drench my feet in sweat in the tropical heat and humidity, but would still provide a reasonable amount of support for all the walking I was planning to do in Bangkok. After wearing these for two weeks abroad and almost two years back home, I have to admit that they are the most comfortable and breathable everyday sneakers I have ever worn [...] I ended up ordering a second pair from Amazon as the soles of the first pair are starting to get worn out. Even then, you can't see any significant signs of wear externally, and the shoes still provide me with great support. I would highly recommend!"

Available sizes: 7 to 16 (regular and wide)

The best loafers

The lowdown: With a blend of light, airy cotton and tough polyurethane, these breathable men's loafers provide a stellar combination of durability and sweat-resistance. The canvas is loosely woven to allow ventilation, and the soft rubber soles offer reliable traction. Additionally, these shoes are outfitted with molded EVA footbeds that contain an antimicrobial additive to kill bacteria, reducing foot odor. These loafers come in your choice of 10 neutral colors.

One reviewer wrote: "My feet sweat and living in a tropical climate usually means I can't wear flip flops or Crocs because it is a slippery mess. These aren't bad. No need to wear socks. I have wide feet; no worries - they conformed almost instantly. Even brand new they were mine as if I had them for years."

Available sizes: 6 to 18

The best moccasins

The lowdown: Constructed with breathable genuine leather, these high-quality moccasins work well for sweaty feet, largely due to their ventilated design that allows for plenty of air circulation. The unique construction helps keep your feet cool and dry, which ultimately reduces odor build-up, too. The shoes have soft footbeds that dry quickly, along with sturdy, no-slip rubber soles. Best of all, the stylish shoes come in 16 color choices.

One reviewer wrote: "I like that they are light weight. I like the openness of the shoe (my husband's feet sweat a lot in the summer). The air holes keep his feet cooler. He said when he walks, it's like his feet are getting a massage."

Available sizes: 6.5 to 10.5 (regular and wide)

Also Great: The best sandals for sweaty feet

The lowdown: If you're looking for a pair of sandals that won't become slippery with sweat, these sporty men's flip flops are just the ticket. Reviewers noted that, unlike lots of sandals, they don't cause your feet to perspire excessively and they're comfortable, too. The shoes have great arch support and TPR midsoles that offer shock-absorption, and their rubber outsoles provide traction as well. On top of all that, they come in 18 color options.

One reviewer wrote: "I totally love them. They are so comfortable on my feet and have a good arch for your feet. They have a good solid [sole] on them and the tops are cushioned in just the right places and so comfortable to wear. They also dont make your feet sweat like some of the rubber ones. I definitely give them 5 stars."