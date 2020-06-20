Fitness trackers aren’t just a fashion trend — they really can benefit your health. Researchers say that wearing a fitness tracker on a regular basis can bolster your medical care by offering your doctors valuable insights into your personal habits like sleep, activity level, and heart rate. But whether you use your Apple Watch to track fitness and health metrics, keep tabs on messages, or play games, the best 3rd party Apple watch bands are a great way to mix up your style on the cheap. When you're shopping around, there are a couple of key things to consider.

First, think about the material. Bands come in a wide variety of options including silicone, leather, nylon, and stainless steel, each of which fits different styles and occasions. A silicone band, for example, offers a casual look and it's fully waterproof so you can work out with it. Nylon is similarly resilient and often water-resistant, while stainless steel is incredibly durable and offers a more dressed-up look, but it's typically not great with water. Leather bands are a classic option that's great for everyday wear but can be dressed up too.

After considering material, it's also important to look at compatibility. Don’t assume that because a band says "Apple Watch compatible," it will automatically fit your specific watch — you need to check the size first. Apple Watch cases range in size from 38 to 44 millimeters so pick a band that fits your particular wearable.

Given these considerations, check out the best 3rd party Apple watch bands below. All of them are labeled as unisex, so you can choose the look that suits your style the best.

1. This sleek stainless steel band with a magnetic closure

Sizes: 38/40mm, 42/44 mm

Constructed with stainless steel, this Apple-compatible watch band offers a great combination of style and sophistication. The Milanese-style watch band is both sleek-looking and functional, with a secure clasp that uses a magnetic closure system. It comes in a variety of different finishes including black, lavender, rose gold, and rainbow.

One reviewer says: "This band is easy to install and very durable. It is my most worn band that I own. Love how easy it is to adjust the tightness. I only have one shirt so far that it seems to get caught on but not too badly. It has not ruined any of my clothes. I’m thinking of getting the light lavender one as well."

2. A practical leather band that comes in more than 40 colors

Sizes: 38/40mm, 42/44 mm

Made with genuine leather, this Power Primacy watch band is stylish and durable, according to reviewers. The tang buckle closure system is simple and practical, and it has a grippy back that prevents it from sliding down your wrist. On top of that, it has a huge selection of color combinations including beige blue/silver, light grey/rose gold, snow leopard/silver, purple/gold.

One reviewer says: "Great fit, quality and durable! Been wearing this band daily since purchased and I plan to order other colors soon! My job is (USPS) very physical and this band is still nice."

3. This thin silicone band that comes in several colors

Sizes: 38/40mm, 42/44 mm

Similar to Apple's own line of silicone watch bands, this sturdy silicone band, comes in a variety of colors and features a tang closure that allows for a customizable fit. It's flexible and waterproof, making it great for workouts.

One reviewer says: "Worth for the price. For me, they looked like the one from the actual Apple store."

4. A sophisticated, durable leather strap in shades of brown or black

Sizes: 38/40mm, 42/44 mm

The lowdown: Another sleek leather option, this sophisticated watch band comes in four basic colors, including brown, black, and red. It's lightweight and durable, according to reviewers, and it doesn't scratch easily. Not only that, but it has a tang closure that allows for a comfortable fit.

One reviewer says: "I love this band! The smell of leather you get when you inbox it will automatically tell you it’ll be a nice band. The quality used in the band are great, no tears no creases or blemishes. The hinges are made of metal. [...] Best leather band out there specially for the price!"

5. A resilient woven nylon band that will fit big wrists

Sizes: 38/40mm (S/M/L), 38/40mm (L-XXL), 42/44 mm (S/M/L), 42/44 mm (L-XXL)

The lowdown: This rugged-looking Carterjett watch band comes in two different band lengths, accommodating wrists from 5.5 to 10.5 inches in size. Made with tough woven nylon that's extra durable, it holds up well over time, and fans noted that it's comfortable, too. The water-resistant band features a tang closure and comes in a wide variety of colors including olive green, black, red, cream, and gray.

One reviewer says: "Best wrist band I’ve got for my Apple Watch.....I’ve got larger wrists and this band has more than enough room them. More than worth the money."

6. This versatile 12-pack of silicone bands that's just $35

Sizes: 38/40mm (S/M or M/L), 42/44 mm (S/M or M/L)

The lowdown: Constructed with soft yet sturdy silicone, these budget watch bands offer excellent durability and great variety at a fantastic price. You get 12 different colors for just $35, and reviewers remarked that they hold up well. The material is waterproof and flexible, making this another great option if you like to wear your watch during workouts.

One reviewer says: "I love these bands. I rarely wore my Apple Watch until I received these colorful bands. Now I can’t wait to match the colors to my outfits. They are durable and very inexpensive and fit my watch perfectly. I will recommend to all my friends and family."