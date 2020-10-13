It's that time of year again. Amazon Prime Day – actually a two-day event – has arrived in 19 countries, meaning shoppers in the United Kingdom can sample a slew of technological wonders on the 13th and 14th of October.

The annual shopping event, which offers big savings to Amazon Prime subscribers, first kicked off in 2015. Although it received criticism in its early years for lackluster offerings, Amazon's shopping event has emerged as an ideal way to get big savings and discounts on Amazon-branded gadgets and related items. Looking for an Echo Dot to pop in the hallway? You've come to the right place.

The event has taken on new-found prominence as Amazon's smart home offerings have grown in popularity. While Jeff Bezos' firm first dipped its toes into gadgets with the Amazon Kindle – rather apt considering its bookshop roots – it's now connected home TVs with the Amazon Fire TV stick, provided multi-room music with the Amazon Echo, and can even tell you who's at the door with the Ring video doorbell.

Amazon's two-day shopping event comes hot on the heels of its recent hardware event, where it unveiled bold new products like the home security-focused Ring drone. With the retailer's two-day sale underway, here are some of the highlights you won't want to miss.

Inverse may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article.

35. Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation)

Get your house kitted out with the latest smart speakers.

34. Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker

Get in shape in these difficult times with this wearable gadget.

33. Amazon Kindle

The e-reader now comes with a built-in front light for comfortable reading in darker rooms.

32. Wansview 1080p Webcam With Microphone

Looking to give your Zoom sessions a bit more oomph? Try this two-megapixel webcam.

31. Anker Nebula Capsule Wi-fi Mini Projector

This tiny projector creates a 100-inch picture on the go.

30. Ledger Nano X Cryptocurrency Wallet

Buy bitcoin, Ethereum, and more with this device that stores your cryptocurrency and adds an extra layer of protection.

29. Cabepow MFi-certified Pack of 2 3-meter iPhone Cables

Tired of short iPhone cables? This one is about three times longer than Apple's standard cable.

28. Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-fi Router

This mesh router can connect with other points to help cover a home in wireless signal.

27. Amazon Echo Show 8

This compact display can add extra smart home features to a room.

26. Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub Adaptor

Get more connectors for your laptop or tablet with this Anker hub.

25. Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Tracker

Looking for a Fitbit with a bit more gadget smarts? This tracker offers voice control and sleep tracking.

24. Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger Stand

This Qi-certified stand is ideal for wirelessly charging your phone.

23. SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive

Transfer files with ease using this low-price flash drive.

22. Ledger Nano S Cryptocurrency Wallet

If you're in the market for a cryptocurrency wallet, and don't need features like smartphone compatibility, this cheaper Ledger Nano should do the trick.

21. TP-Link RE220 Wi-fi Extender

Improve your home wi-fi with this range extender.

20. Amazon Echo Dot with Smart Plug

Switch off any gadget with this connected home plug.

19. SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter

Looking for more memory for your Chromebook or other portable gadget? This SanDisk card should do the trick.

18. Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Headphones

These Bluetooth headphones are ideal for newer smartphones that don't have a headphone jack.

17. Labists Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Starter Kit

This tiny computer comes with cables and cooling solutions to power your DIY dreams.

16. Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit

This comes with everything you need to dip your toes into the Philips Hue range.

15. Nintendo Switch Lite With Minecraft

Get into portable gaming with this starter kit.

14. Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker

This version of the Fitbit Inspire features heart rate tracking.

13. Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable

Plug your iPhone into USB-C sockets, like those found on recent MacBooks.

12. AmazonBasics Ultra HD HDMI 2.0 Cable, 1.8 Meters

Get your home cinema setup connected for cheap.

11. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

Looking for a cheap tablet for casual use? It's hard to beat the Fire 7 at this price.

10. Lenovo L28u-30 28-inch 4K Monitor

This screen packs high resolution, mounting options, and slim bezels at a very attractive price point.

9. WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive

Add more storage on the go, or use as a backup for a computer.

8. AmazonBasics AA High-Capacity Rechargeable Batteries, Pack of 8

Keep your tech gadgets charged with these batteries.

7. AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones

Stay active with these bone conduction headphones.

6. HP OMEN X 25f 240 Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor

This 25-inch screen offers lightning-fast reaction times for serious gaming.

5. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

This robot vacuum cleaner responds to Amazon Alexa voice commands for home automation.

4. Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook

Connect this PowerExpand hub to your compatible laptop for a slew of extra ports.

3. Hisense 65AE7000FTUK 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

This 65-inch TV works with Amazon Alexa.

2. Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit

Boost your home security with this handy pack.

1. AmazonBasics Cell Phone Stand for iPhone and Android

Never lose your phone again with this handy stand.